I Tried These Canna River Sleep Gummies (and Knocked Out Quick AF)

By the time this gummy peaked, I was not getting ready for bed. I was already asleep.

That is usually the only thing I care about with a sleep gummy: did it actually push me over the edge, and did I wake up normal the next day? Canna River’s CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies did both for me. I slept through the night, and I did not wake up feeling foggy, heavy, or shitty for taking something before bed.

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I tried the Full Spectrum version, Strawberry Mango flavor, which has 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg Delta-9 THC per gummy. There is also a Broad Spectrum version if you want the same CBD and CBN without THC, but I went full-spectrum because I like a little THC in a sleep formula and I don’t have a drug test to worry about.

The flavor is also more niche than the usual sleep-gummy berry situation. Strawberry and mango combo is top tier, and mango already has sleepy stoner lore around it because it naturally contains myrcene, a terpene also found in most indica strains and cultivars. I’m not claiming the mango flavor is doing the heavy lifting here, but it fits the vibes.

The package says onset can take 45 to 90 minutes. I felt it closer to 30 minutes, and around the hour mark, I knocked the fuck out.

photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Canna River’s Sleep Gummies are for the kind of night where being tired is not the only problem. Being wound up is.

The Full Spectrum version has 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg THC per gummy, which made the formula feel more rounded than a plain CBD sleep gummy. It helped with the stress and body tension part of sleep first, then the actual sleep followed pretty quickly.

Buy it if: you want a stronger CBD + CBN sleep gummy with a little THC in the mix.

you want a stronger CBD + CBN sleep gummy with a little THC in the mix. Skip it if: you need to avoid THC, have a drug test coming up, or want something you can take and still stay productive.

you need to avoid THC, have a drug test coming up, or want something you can take and still stay productive. Best part: I knocked out, slept through the night, and woke up normal.

I knocked out, slept through the night, and woke up normal. Biggest drawback: the 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN dose may be a lot for beginners.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Canna River Sleep Gummies

I tested the Full Spectrum Strawberry Mango gummies at night, obviously.

I took one gummy on a night when I was already home, already done with work, and not trying to be productive after. That felt like the right setup for the full dose: 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg THC.

I paid attention to how long it took to start feeling different, when it peaked, whether it actually helped me stay asleep, and how I felt the next morning. For me, the morning-after part matters just as much as falling asleep, because a sleep gummy that ruins tomorrow is not really helping.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

The Strawberry Mango flavor is one of the better flavor choices I’ve seen for a sleep gummy.

The strawberry gives it a familiar berry sweetness, but the mango is what makes it feel more mellow and sleepy. Strawberry mango is also just a more interesting flavor than the usual “berry bedtime” flavor, which every gummy brand seems to have made at least once. The mango is the part that makes it feel bedtime-coded to me.

That might sound ridiculous, but mango already has sleepy stoner lore around it. Mangoes naturally contain myrcene, a terpene also found in indica cannabis strains that are often associated with relaxing, heavier effects. I’m not saying the mango flavor is the reason this gummy works, but it fits the vibe better than another random dark berry sleep product would.

Each gummy has 2g sugar and 15 calories, so it still feels like a little nighttime treat without being too sweet. The texture is also workable so it’s easy to cut in half if needed. It’s reminiscent of a vitamin gummy.

And honestly, strawberry mango is just rare enough that I appreciated it. It’s niche in a good way. Not every sleep gummy needs to taste like someone whispered “mixed berry” into a supplement factory.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

The package says these can take 45 to 90 minutes to kick in, but I felt it closer to 30 minutes.

By around the hour mark, it peaked, and that is when I knocked the fuck out. Not in a “whoa, I’m so faded” way. More like my body finally stopped holding tension in my shoulders, my brain stopped trying to keep the day going, and sleep became the next move.

The 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg THC combo felt stronger than CBD or CBN usually feel on their own. The THC is minor, but in a full-spectrum sleep formula, it still does a little something. It gave the gummy a more complete, well-rounded entourage effect without turning it into a heavy THC-only edible.

I slept through the night and woke up without the next-day grogginess that can make sleep gummies feel like a bad idea. That is the part I cared about most. Falling asleep is great, but not if the next morning feels like shit.

Beyond sleep, I could see this helping on nights when stress and body tension are the real problem. It is still bedtime-coded, but the relaxation piece started before I fully fell asleep.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

CBD, CBN, and THC Work Better Together

The reason I picked the Full Spectrum version is because I usually like sleep gummies better when the cannabinoids are working together.

CBD can help with the stress and tension part of sleep. CBN is the one people usually take for when they want something to induce sleep. Then the full-spectrum version adds 3mg THC, which is small, but not pointless.

That little bit of THC is not there to get you wildly high. It’s more like the last puzzle piece that helps round out the formula, especially if you already tolerate THC well. For me, the combo felt more effective than taking CBD or CBN by itself and expecting one cannabinoid to carry the whole night.

The Broad Spectrum version makes sense if you need to avoid THC entirely, especially for drug testing. But if that’s not an issue, I’d personally choose the full-spectrum version for sleep. It felt more complete.

Canna River Sleep Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg THC (full-spectrum—broad spectrum version is THC-free)

Flavors: Strawberry Mango, Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, Red Berry

Dietary notes: 2g sugar and 15 calories

Best for:

Falling asleep and staying asleep through the night

Winding down

Stress and tension before bed

Anyone who wants a multi-cannabinoid formulation

Sleep support without next-day grogginess

Pros:

Both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum options available

CBD, CBN, and trace THC work well together for sleep

Strawberry Mango flavor makes sense for bedtime—mango naturally contains myrcene, which fits the sleepy vibe

Helped me sleep through the night

No next-day weed hangover

Can also help with mental stress and body tension

Easy to cut in half

Reputable brand

Full-panel tested

Cons:

50mg CBD + 50mg CBN may be too much for some beginners

Onset can take time, so don’t re-dose too quickly

People who want THC-free sleep support need to choose Broad Spectrum specifically

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying

The first choice is Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum. I tried Full Spectrum because I like having a little THC in a sleep formula. If you have a drug test coming up or want to avoid THC completely, choose the Broad Spectrum version.

The dose is also real. One gummy has 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN, which is a lot more than a light little bedtime gummy. If you’re newer to cannabis and hemp, start with half. If you already know you need more for sleep, one full gummy makes sense, and higher-tolerance consumers may want two.

Give it time before taking more. The package says 45 to 90 minutes, even though I felt it closer to 30 minutes. Either way, this is still a gummy, so don’t take another just because you’re impatient.

I’d also treat this like a sleep product, not a general relaxation gummy. It helped with stress and tension, but the whole formula is built for bed. Take it when you’re already winding down, not when you still need to finish doing the dishes.

Pricing & Availability

Canna River Sleep Gummies are listed at $35 for 30 gummies, which breaks down to about $1.17 per gummy. For a sleep gummy with 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN per piece, that is very fair, especially compared to a lot of higher-dose CBD and CBN products.

Canna River currently offers multiple flavors, including Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, Red Berry, and Strawberry Mango, though availability can vary by flavor and formula. When I checked, some flavors were sold out, so double-check the exact Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum option before adding to cart.

The only state they don’t ship to at the moment is Iowa, and they soon won’t be able to ship to California, so if you’re in Cali like me, stock the fuck up on any and all Canna River products ASAP.

Sleepy Time

Canna River’s Sleep Gummies worked exactly how I want a sleep gummy to function: they helped me fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up without feeling wrecked.

Besides the spectrum options, there are several other flavor options to choose from if Strawberry Mango isn’t your vibe. But that flavor works best for me. Strawberry Mango is specific, slightly tropical, and a lot more interesting than the usual sleepy berry gummy.

I also like that the gummy is easy to cut in half, because the full dose may be more than some beginners need.

I’d recommend these for people who want serious cannabinoid sleep support without taking a high-dose THC edible or waking up with next-day grogginess. Start with half if you’re newer to CBD, CBN, or THC. For me, one gummy was enough to knock out and still wake up normal.