Win a $100,000 Kitchen Remodel From Caraway (and Skip the Non-Toxic Cookware FOMO While You’re At It)

It’s time to say goodbye to your cupboard full of scratched-up non-stick pans from a decade ago.

Caraway wants to make it very worth your while to finally re-up your cookware. The clean-cookware brand has opened up entries for its $100,000 Dream Kitchen Sweepstakes, and shopping is only one of several ways in.

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Caraway makes ceramic-coated cookware, bakeware, and storage built around the idea of performance, without the stuff you don’t want simmering into dinner. The line skips PTFE, PFOA, and PFAS (the so-called “forever chemicals” found in a lot of traditional non-stick coatings) in favor of a ceramic non-stick surface that’s third-party tested for safety. It’s become one of the more recognizable names in the direct-to-consumer kitchen space, with a large, engaged social following built around before-and-after pantry glow-ups and “getting rid of my old Teflon” videos.

The $100,000 Make the Swap Sweepstakes

Caraway’s sweepstakes centers on the idea of “making the swap” away from old, PFAS-coated kitchenware. One winner will be selected to receive a full kitchen remodel with high-end appliances, the entire current-and-future Caraway lineup for two years (!), a personalized interior design consult, and a year of premium meal kits… or, a $100,000 cash prize instead, winner’s choice.

Entries close at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on September 10, 2026, and Caraway will contact the winner on September 14, 2026.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states or D.C., and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction at the time of entry. Full terms, odds, and eligibility details are in the Official Rules.

How to Enter

There are two tracks to earning entries, and you don’t have to spend a dime to participate in either (though you get more entries if you do):

Shop to earn: Every $1 spent on Caraway equals one sweepstakes entry, and select products carry 2x or 3x entry multipliers.

Every $1 spent on Caraway equals one sweepstakes entry, and select products carry 2x or 3x entry multipliers. Get social: Post a photo of your Caraway setup, a video about why you’re making the swap, a video of you tossing or donating your old kitchenware, or a duet/stitch/remix of one of Caraway’s posts. Just make sure you tag @Caraway_Home and #MakeTheSwapToCaraway on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. Each qualifying action earns 25 entries. Signing Caraway’s petition and sharing it counts too.

The Best Sellers We’re Obsessed With

Whether or not you’re chasing entries, these are the three Caraway pieces worth adding to cart right now!

Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set — 12-Piece With Storage Organizers

This is the set that made Caraway’s name: four essential ceramic-coated pans—fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan, and Dutch oven—built without PTFE, PFOA, or PFAS, plus the storage organizers that keep them from taking over your cabinets. It’s rated for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 550°F, and it’s currently $445, down from $675 (34% off, a $230 savings), while being backed by a 4.7-star rating across more than 79,000 reviews.

Caraway Glass Airtight Container Set — 13-Piece With Complimentary Storage

For the pantry side of the “swap,” this set trades plastic bins for high-resistance, BPA-free glass with a True Airtight Seal, giving you a silicone-gasketed lid with a switch that locks or unlocks the seal in one motion. The 13-piece set includes a stainless steel scoop and quarter-cup measuring cup, plus a complimentary storage organizer, and it’s stackable for anyone working with limited shelf space. It’s currently $275, down from $375 (27% off, a $100 savings), with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,200 reviews.

Caraway Sauté Pan — 4.5 Qt Non-Stick Ceramic Pan With Lid

If you’re easing into the Caraway lineup one piece at a time, the sauté pan is a perfect entry point. The high walls and 4.5-quart capacity make it built for one-pot meals, family-sized servings, and whatever cooking you’re about to start doing for the holidays. Like the rest of the line, it skips PTFE, PFOA, and PFAS, works on all stovetops, and holds up to 550°F in the oven. It’s $165, with a 4.8-star rating across more than 6,500 reviews.

Want to browse everything Caraway makes, from bakeware to kitchen tools? Shop the full Caraway lineup here.