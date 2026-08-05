This Cardi B and Old Navy Collab Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I’m Into It

PHOTO CREDIT: OLD NAVY

Old Navy is continuing to keep its legacy mall brand dreams alive.

Cardi B is now fronting the brand’s Fall 2026 “Most Wanted Denim” campaign, and unlike most celebrity-brand pairings that read as a check-cashing exercise, this one actually kind of tracks. Cardi is loud, funny, unbothered, and extremely online… which, weirdly, is also a pretty accurate description of Old Navy’s whole marketing personality since the Carrie Donovan days. 90s kids know.

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The campaign dropped August 4, with the full commercial officially debuting today. It’s shot like a Wild West fever dream (and it makes me want to play Overwatch’s Route 66 map real bad.)

While the verbiage may be a bit of scripted marketing speak, Cardi is clearly the star of the show, reminding (and showing) everyone that the real main character is supposed to be the Extra-Waisted Wide-Leg jeans.

Cardi B Is Really Doing This

And she’s not alone out there. The summer campaign also includes model Paloma Elsesser, Brooks Nader, Haley Baylee, Wisdom Kaye, and Quen Blackwell, all repping the brand’s new “Most Wanted Denim” lineup. This isn’t even Old Navy’s first celebrity swing of the year, either. The fall campaign is a direct revival of the brand’s “It’s Old Navy” ad series, which just wrapped a star-studded summer run fronted by Paris Hilton, alongside her mom Kathy Hilton, Summer House’s Ciara Miller, and social-media-famous snake wrangler Rob Rausch. So Cardi isn’t a one-off publicity stunt, she’s the fall installment of a strategy that’s clearly working. Believe it or not, Old Navy is, improbably, having a celebrity-casting moment.

Old Navy’s chief creative officer, Zac Posen, tied the casting directly to Cardi’s public persona, saying he’d long admired her openness and the confidence she brings to how she presents herself. That’s a pretty on-the-nose read of what she brings to a campaign that’s otherwise selling relaxed-fit denim to families doing back-to-school shopping on a budget.

Cardi, for her part, isn’t playing the disaffected celebrity-for-hire. She’s talked about the deal as a full-circle moment, tying it back to her mom dressing the family in Old Navy for the Fourth of July when she was a kid. As for what she thinks of the jeans themselves, she kept it characteristically simple: “What is my life without jeans?”

Shop Cardi’s Actual Jean (That’s The Point)

Buried under the celebrity wattage is an actual new product: the Arc Jean, a mid-rise style with a curved leg that’s Old Navy’s fresh spin on the barrel-leg trend that’s been everywhere this year.

If you want the specific style tied to Cardi B, that’s the Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jean that comes in both a standard fit and a cuffed version, plus a Curvy fit for anyone who wants more room through the hip and thigh. All three are already bestsellers in their own right (the cuffed version alone has nearly 15,000 ratings at 4.5 stars), and as of today they’re 20% off, with Old Navy’s sitewide “all jeans on sale + extra 30% off” promo (code EXTRA) stacking on top depending on what’s in your cart.

The same style also comes in several more washes, all part of the same campaign collection:

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