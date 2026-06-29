The Casio x Pokémon G-Shock Watch Collab Pre-Orders Open on July 1

Weird, isn’t it, that Pokémon celebrates its 30th year in 2026? All wrapped up simultaneously, I both can’t conceive of a time before Pokémon and feel like the 30th anniversary has come by in a flash. Now the Pokémon folks have partnered with Casio to release a special, limited edition of the legendary G-Shock watch—the nearly indestructible digital classic—this summer for $270.

Pre-orders start on July 1, so reserve yours here. Who knows how many Casio plans to produce. They say only that it’s a limited edition, and judging from the explosion of interest out there on the web since Casio announced it, we expect demand to be heavy.

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catch it before it escapes

The Casio x Pokémon G-Shock GA110PKM-7A is, well, a mouthful, so I’m only going to use its full, official name once. You can just call it the Pokémon Casio or the Casio x Pokémon watch collab.

The watch has 30 Pokémon from its history all packed onto the watch. Kind of an accomplishment to get that many on there, given that it’s a watch we’re talking about and not a barn door.

the led light on the Casio x Pokémon G-Shock GA110PKM-7A – Credit: Casio

The chosen creatures include “three first partner Pokémon each from the Kanto region to the Paldea region, plus Pikachu and Eevee, for 29 of Pokémon featured along the band itself. To the band loop, we add Mew, a Mythical Pokémon first introduced in 1996, bringing the total to 30,” according to Casio.

the Casio x Pokémon G-Shock GA110PKM-7A comes with a pokémon ball storage case in a limited-edition box – Credit: Casio

Pre-orders for the Casio Pokémon watch go live on July 1, but Casio hasn’t said when they’ll ship out. Japan’s doing it a bit differently, with a lottery system, but they have a July 17 ship date on the books over there. I can’t say with confidence that the US will have the same ship date as Japan—it’s common for devices’ release and ship dates to vary by country—but I wouldn’t think it’d be far beyond mid-July.