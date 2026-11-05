Most CBD Gummies Take the Edge Off. I Save These for My Worst Days.

I already liked CBDistillery’s THC-free, CBD-only, Relief & Relaxation gummies because they did what a CBD gummy should do: take the damn edge off. But then I tried the version with THC.

CBDistillery’s Enhanced Relief Gummies have 75mg CBD + 5mg THC per gummy, compared with the 30mg CBD and zero THC in the broad-spectrum gummies I reviewed earlier this year. So this isn’t exactly the same product with a tiny bit of weed sprinkled on top. There’s considerably more CBD here too, and the extract is full-spectrum instead of broad-spectrum.

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Still, the 5mg THC makes a difference. The THC-free gummies made me feel calmer and less focused on whatever soreness or tension I had going on. These did that too, but the effects felt a little fuller to me. I felt more relaxed, happier, and generally more aware that I had actually taken something.

It still feels like a CBD gummy first. Just a better one for when I’m done with the day.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Each Enhanced Relief gummy contains 75mg CBD + 5mg THC, giving it a very CBD-heavy 15:1 ratio. There are 30 vegan gummies in the full-size bottle, and the flavor is Mixed Berry.

CBDistillery recommends one gummy as a serving and suggests newer users start with half. Considering 5mg THC can absolutely be a real edible dose if you don’t consume much THC, I think that’s pretty reasonable.

Buy it if: you liked the idea of CBDistillery’s THC-free relief gummies but want something that feels a little more substantial.

you liked the idea of CBDistillery’s THC-free relief gummies but want something that feels a little more substantial. Skip it if: THC is something you need to avoid completely. That’s what the broad-spectrum version is meant for.

THC is something you need to avoid completely. That’s what the broad-spectrum version is meant for. Best part: the added THC gave the experience a little more oomph without turning this into a heavy recreational edible for me.

the added THC gave the experience a little more oomph without turning this into a heavy recreational edible for me. Biggest drawback: $65 for 30 gummies is firmly in premium CBD territory.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Them

I had a particularly bad day when I decided to test these. Work had been stressful, I was already wound up by the time I finished, and I knew I didn’t want to take anything until I was completely done with the day.

So I waited until after dinner, took one full gummy—75mg CBD + 5mg THC—and put on a movie. That was pretty much the ideal test. I wasn’t trying to be productive anymore. I just wanted my brain to stop replaying the day and actually chill out for a few hours.

Once the gummy started doing its thing, I felt the tension ease up. My body felt more relaxed, my mood improved, and there was a little THC buzz on top of it that made zoning out with a movie feel especially nice. It was exactly the kind of evening where I wanted the added THC instead of the completely sober-feeling relief I got from CBDistillery’s THC-free gummies.

Effects & Onset

These took a little while for me to figure out. I started noticing something somewhere around the one-hour to 90-minute mark, but there wasn’t one obvious moment where the gummy suddenly hit. The CBD had already chilled me out enough that the whole thing kind of crept up on me.

At some point during the movie, I realized I wasn’t nearly as wound up about the day anymore. My body felt relaxed, my mood was better, and the THC added a little buzz on top of everything without taking over. I definitely felt more than I did with CBDistillery’s THC-free gummies, but this still wasn’t a heavy edible high for me.

The best way I can describe it is that the stress from earlier in the day stopped feeling so important. I was comfortable, happy to keep watching the movie, and eventually pretty ready for bed. The 75mg CBD made the whole experience feel very mellow, so it was actually hard to separate exactly when the CBD ended and the THC started. And I didn’t really care.

I just knew I felt a lot better than I did before I took it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Full-Spectrum vs. the THC-Free Version

This is where the difference between these and CBDistillery’s THC-free gummies really became obvious to me.

The THC-free version I reviewed earlier has 30mg broad-spectrum CBD per gummy. Enhanced Relief jumps all the way up to 75mg CBD + 5mg THC and uses full-spectrum hemp extract. So there’s a lot going on besides that extra 5mg THC.

You’re getting two and a half times as much CBD, plus enough THC for me to actually notice a little buzz. I also generally prefer full-spectrum CBD products when I’m not specifically trying to avoid THC because I like having the broader mix of cannabinoids in there. And in this case, I preferred the full-spectrum version pretty easily.

The THC-free gummies still have a place for me. If I need to stay completely clearheaded or I just don’t want THC involved that day, they’re great. But after the day I had when I tested Enhanced Relief, I wanted something that felt a little more noticeable. This did.

It still felt very CBD-forward. I wasn’t sitting on the couch completely stoned after 5mg THC. I was just much more relaxed, in a better mood, and finally able to stop thinking about work. That’s the version I’d reach for again when the day has officially pissed me off.

Read our explainer on Full-Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum to learn more.

CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 75mg CBD + 5mg THC

Dietary notes: 2g sugar and 10 calories, vegan, organic sugar and organic tapioca syrup

Flavor: Mixed Berry

Best for:

evening relaxation, stressful days

winding down with a movie

CBD consumers who want a little THC involved

Pros:

high CBD dose

full-spectrum formula, so somewhat of an entourage effect

one gummy was enough for me

Cons:

expensive

high CBD dose may make these better suited for evenings

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

A 30-count bottle costs $65, which works out to about $2.17 per gummy.

It’s definitely on the expensive side, especially compared to a standard 5mg THC gummy. But you’re also getting 75mg CBD in every piece, or 2,250mg CBD across the entire bottle.

Shipping is a little annoying because these aren’t available everywhere. CBDistillery currently says Enhanced Relief Gummies can’t ship to Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, or Washington.

I’d still check your address before ordering since hemp laws and shipping restrictions have been moving around a lot lately.

Read our THC buying guide to see how your state treats gummies like this one.

The Bottom Line

I liked CBDistillery’s Broad-Spectrum THC-free gummies when I tried them. But these are more my speed.

Part of that is obviously the THC, but I also don’t want to ignore the fact that there’s a lot more CBD in this formula. Whatever part of the combination did the heavy lifting, I felt noticeably more relaxed than I did with the broad-spectrum version.

And on the day I tested them, it was what I needed. I had spent most of the day stressed out about work, took one after dinner, put on a movie, and somewhere over the next hour or so I finally stopped caring quite as much about everything that had pissed me off. That’s a successful CBD gummy in my book.

The 5mg THC gave me a little extra something without making the whole experience about getting high, and by the end of the night I was perfectly happy heading to bed.

If I wanted CBD with zero intoxication, I’d still go with the THC-free version. If I’m done with the day and actually want to unwind? I’d take this one.