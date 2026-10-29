If You’ve Been Waiting to Try CBD or THC Gummies, Here’s Where They’re 40% Off Right Now

Halloween candy isn’t the only thing worth stocking up on this week. CBDistillery is getting into the spooky spirit with a sitewide sale offering up to 40% off its products, and there’s quite a bit to choose from.

The brand has everything from your standard CBD gummies to more specialized formulas featuring THC, CBN, and CBG. There are also tinctures, topicals, capsules, and even products for pets. Basically, if you’re already a regular CBD consumer or if you’ve been curious about trying something new, there’s a good chance you’ll find something interesting.

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Use code SPOOKY26 at checkout to save up to 40% through October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time. The discount varies by product and cannot be combined with other promotions.

With so many options, I narrowed things down to 12 products worth a closer look. And yes, there are plenty of gummies on this list.

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The CBD Gummies Worth Adding to Your Cart

Starting off with probably the most basic gummy of the bunch, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. CBDistillery’s Relief & Relaxation Gummies contain 30mg of full-spectrum CBD each, come in a strawberry flavor, and have 30 pieces per bottle.

There’s no added melatonin or complicated cannabinoid cocktail here. Just CBD with the other naturally occurring compounds that come with full-spectrum hemp extract, including trace amounts of THC. Pretty straightforward.

Okay, now we’re getting into the more interesting stuff. These mixed-berry gummies have a whopping 75mg CBD alongside 5mg THC. That’s a 15:1 ratio, meaning CBD is very much the star of the show here.

But 5mg THC isn’t nothing. If you don’t consume THC regularly, that amount could definitely get you high. So despite the CBD-heavy formula, I’d still treat these like any other THC edible and start cautiously.

There’s a lot going on inside these little Dreamberry gummies. Each one contains 75mg CBD, 15mg CBN, and 5mg THC. That’s three cannabinoids in fairly substantial amounts, especially compared to some of the other sleep gummies out there.

CBN has become a popular addition to nighttime edibles, with brands leaning into its reputation as a sleepy cannabinoid. The science behind that reputation is still catching up, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a staple in sleep formulations.

These also have enough THC to cause a noticeable high, so don’t mistake them for a non-intoxicating bedtime supplement.

Not everyone wants THC before bed, which is where these come in. CBDistillery pairs 30mg CBD + 5mg melatonin, an ingredient you’ve probably seen in just about every pharmacy’s sleep aisle.

They’re grape-flavored, come in a 30-count bottle, and are marketed as a 0% THC formula. The brand does acknowledge that trace amounts may remain, though.

Personally, I think it’s worth paying attention to the melatonin dose here. 5mg can be more than some people need, even if the gummy itself looks pretty harmless.

Another sleep gummy? Yes, but hear me out. Unlike the previous two, this one doesn’t have added melatonin or a hefty dose of CBD.

Instead, it’s a 1:1 blend of CBD and CBN, with 15mg of each per elderberry-flavored gummy. That’s quite a different formula from the Enhanced Deep Sleep version, which has five times as much CBD and also throws THC into the mix.

If you’re comparing the brand’s sleep gummies, don’t just go by the names. The ingredient labels tell three very different stories.

CBD Tinctures for Anyone Who Prefers Oils

Remember when CBD oils were practically the only CBD products anyone talked about? Gummies may have taken over, but tinctures are still very much around.

This one contains 1,000mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle, and the dropper makes it possible to measure different serving sizes instead of taking a pre-portioned gummy.

The downside is that you don’t get a delicious fruity candy to chew on. Then again, some people would probably consider that a plus.

CBG doesn’t get nearly as much attention as CBD or THC, which is funny considering its acidic precursor plays such an important role in how other cannabinoids develop in the cannabis plant.

CBDistillery gives CBG equal treatment in this tincture, blending 500mg of it with 500mg CBD. The brand calls the formula Calm & Clarity, although research into CBG’s potential effects on mood and cognition is still in its early stages.

I like seeing products venture beyond the usual CBD-only formula. It’s nice to have options when there are so many cannabinoids to explore.

If 1,000mg sounds a little underwhelming, CBDistillery also offers this 2,500mg version. It’s packed into a 30mL bottle, so you’re getting a much higher concentration of CBD without needing to take as much oil.

It’s also broad-spectrum, with the THC removed to non-detectable levels according to the brand. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee zero trace THC, but it is a different option from the full-spectrum tincture above.

One thing I’d check before buying is the amount of CBD per dropper. Higher potency isn’t automatically better, especially if you haven’t figured out your preferred serving yet.

Don’t Sleep on the Topicals, Softgels, & Pet Products

I’ll admit, the stick format is what makes this product appealing. No scooping balm out of a jar, no greasy fingers, and no worrying about a container leaking in your bag.

It contains 1,000mg CBD isolate and menthol, which is responsible for that cooling feeling you get from products like Icy Hot. The CBD is a separate ingredient, and research is still limited on how much relief topical CBD actually provides.

Still, I can appreciate a topical that’s easy to throw into a gym bag and use without making a mess.

Now, if you actually enjoy the whole process of rubbing a balm into your skin, CBDistillery has that covered too.

This one has 500mg full-spectrum CBD, along with shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax, arnica, peppermint, and wintergreen, among other ingredients. Basically, it’s giving traditional muscle balm with a cannabis twist.

Just a heads-up for anyone sensitive to strong scents: peppermint and wintergreen can be pretty intense. I’d also be careful applying products with essential oils to irritated skin.

Maybe you’re not into gummies. Maybe you hate the taste of CBD oil. Or maybe you’d just rather swallow a capsule and be done with it.

Whatever the reason, these softgels keep things uncomplicated. You get 30mg full-spectrum CBD per capsule, with 30 capsules in a bottle.

There’s honestly not much else to explain here, and I kind of appreciate that. Not every CBD product needs five different cannabinoids and a fancy flavor.

I wasn’t expecting to end this list with something for pets, but here we are.

CBDistillery has a 600mg CBD tincture formulated for animals, made with hemp extract and MCT oil. It’s a full-spectrum product, which is particularly important to know when we’re talking about pets.

While pet CBD has become increasingly popular, there’s still a lot we don’t know about its safety and benefits. THC can also be toxic to dogs and cats. I’d absolutely talk to a veterinarian before giving this to a furry family member, regardless of how good the Halloween discount looks.

The Halloween Deal Ends October 31

If there’s something from CBDistillery you’ve been meaning to try, this is a decent opportunity to explore the lineup without paying full price.

The biggest appeal of the sale is the variety. You don’t have to settle for a standard CBD gummy when the brand has different cannabinoid combinations, potencies, and formats to choose from.

Use promo code SPOOKY26 to save up to 40% sitewide before October 31 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time. The offer is limited to three uses per customer, cannot be stacked with other discounts, and is available while supplies last.

Just remember that not every CBD product is THC-free, and availability may vary depending on where you live. Check the individual product label and shipping restrictions before ordering.

And unlike Halloween candy, these probably aren’t something you want to hand out to trick-or-treaters.