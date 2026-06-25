cbdMD’s THC Drink Mixer Lets You Turn Almost Anything Into a Weed Drink

Unflavored THC mixers may not sound exciting, but they’re pretty useful.

You squeeze a little tube into whatever you’re already drinking and suddenly your Sprite, iced tea, mocktail, or seltzer becomes a weed drink. No can and flavor commitment, and no “I guess I’m drinking blood orange again because every THC beverage brand has decided that’s a mature drink flavor.”

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cbdMD’s Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer is basically that idea in a tiny, skinny tubular bottle. Each suggested serving has 3mg Delta-9 THC + 3mg CBG, and the whole tube has 28 servings. It’s also zero calories, vegan, gluten-free, and unflavored, which makes it feel more like an additive than a drink on its own.

The CBG is what made this more interesting to me, despite it not being on the product packaging itself. I found that info on their online listing. CBG is sometimes called the “mother cannabinoid” because it is a precursor to other cannabinoids like THC and CBD. It doesn’t get you high the way THC does, but it can add a more balancing, clear-headed, slightly energizing feel to a formula.

At the suggested serving, I didn’t feel much. So I did what people with tolerance do and added more. I may have ended up closer to a quad shot, which finally gave me something to feel around the 30-minute mark: a mellow little tingle, clear enough for daytime, not euphoric, not sleepy, and not exactly uplifting in the way I expected from the CBG. More like a functional and focused calm hiding inside a Sprite.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

cbdMD’s Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer is best for people who like controlling the dose and choosing or making their own drink.

At 3mg THC + 3mg CBG per serving, the suggested dose is very light. I didn’t feel much from one serving, but a heavier squeeze gave me a mellow, clear, functional effect after about 30 minutes. It didn’t feel euphoric or super uplifting, but it did feel calm without making me tired.

Buy it if: you want an unflavored THC mixer that lets you turn regular drinks into mild THC drinks.

you want an unflavored THC mixer that lets you turn regular drinks into mild THC drinks. Skip it if: you want a ready-to-drink can, a strong high from one serving, or something that disappears perfectly clear into your drink.

you want a ready-to-drink can, a strong high from one serving, or something that disappears perfectly clear into your drink. Best part: the dose is customizable, and the THC + CBG combo stays clear and functional.

the dose is customizable, and the THC + CBG combo stays clear and functional. Biggest drawback: the mixer is white, chalky-looking, and slightly thick, so it needs extra mixing and can get weird if you overdo it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer

I mixed this into Sprite because I wanted to see how the unflavored version acted in something with actual flavor and sugar.

The mixer came out white, chalky, and a little viscous, which was not exactly discreet at first. It looked more obvious than I expected, especially before mixing. After some extra stirring, it blended in better and didn’t taste bad, but this is not one of those “squeeze it in and it vanishes” mixers.

I started with the suggested serving, which is 3mg THC + 3mg CBG, and barely felt anything. That dose may be enough for someone with a low tolerance, but it didn’t really register for me. So I obviously added more.

I may have gone up to something like a quad shot, which would put the dose around 12mg THC + 12mg CBG. That is when I finally felt something. It came on around the 30-minute mark and stayed mellow, clear, and functional.

I was expecting this to get get me dramatically high. The useful test was if the mixer could build into something noticeable without turning my Sprite into chalky cannabinoid cum.

What It’s Like to Actually Mix

This is technically unflavored, but it is not invisible.

The flavor itself is low-key. Mixed into Sprite, I didn’t really mind it, and the sweetness of the soda did a lot of the work. I could see this working in lemonade, iced tea, ginger ale, a mocktail, or something citrusy. I would not personally waste time trying to make it cute in plain water unless I was testing the formula, because the look alone makes that less fun.

The texture is the bigger thing. The mixer is a little thick, and you can see that milky-white, chalky swirl when it hits the drink. It needs extra mixing. Not a dealbreaker, but definitely not a quick little squeeze-and-forget thing.

The best use case might not even be making a THC drink from scratch. I could see using this to boost a low-dose THC beverage that doesn’t quite hit your tolerance. If you have a 2.5mg or 5mg THC can that tastes good but feels too light, one serving of this adds 3mg THC + 3mg CBG without forcing you to open a second drink.

That’s probably where the unflavored format makes the most sense. It can turn Sprite into a THC drink, sure, but it can also make an already-infused drink feel more customized. Just remember the mixer is slightly thick and cloudy, so I wouldn’t keep squeezing it into the same drink forever. One extra serving makes sense. Four extra servings starts becoming a slight texture issue.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

At one suggested serving, I didn’t feel much.

That makes sense for my tolerance because 3mg THC is a microdose. The 3mg CBG adds something interesting on the label, but one serving was still too light for me to notice in a meaningful way.

Once I added more, I felt it around 30 minutes. The effect was mellow and a little tingly, but not euphoric. I expected the CBG to make it more uplifting, but it felt more clear and calm than energetic. That is not necessarily a bad thing. I could totally use this during the day. It didn’t make me sleepy, foggy, or useless. It felt functional, focused, and easy to stay normal on, which is probably the strongest argument for this mixer.

It’s also different from a canned 10mg or 20mg THC drink. Those are usually more obvious. cbdMD’s mixer feels more adjustable and lower-stakes, especially if you’re using it to lightly infuse a drink you already like or make a low-dose can hit a little harder.

The main warning is that the suggested serving may not be enough for higher-tolerance people. But once you start stacking servings, you have to remember the texture stacks too. More THC, yes. More chalky mixer in your Sprite, also yes.

Wait… What Is CBG Doing Here?

CBG is the cannabinoid that makes this mixer more interesting than a basic THC add-in.

CBG is often called the “mother molecule” because it is the precursor that eventually helps form major cannabinoids like THC and CBD as the plant matures. CBG itself does not get you high like THC, but it is often used in formulas meant to feel clear, balanced, and more functional.

In this mixer, the 3mg THC + 3mg CBG pairing feels formulated for a mild, daytime-friendly experience. It is not trying to knock you out, and it is not trying to send you into a classic edible spiral. It is more of a controlled add-on.

That said, I wouldn’t oversell the CBG as some magic focus switch. At the suggested dose, I barely felt anything. At a higher dose, the overall effect was clear and mellow, but not wildly energizing. The CBG makes the formula more interesting, but the THC is still doing the part you’ll actually feel.

cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer at a Glance

Dose per serving: 3mg THC + 3mg CBG

Dietary notes: 0 sugar and 0 calories, vegan, gluten-free

Best for:

Custom THC drinks

Microdosing

Boosting low-dose THC drinks

Daytime use

People who like controlling their dose

Mixing into soda, lemonade, iced tea, or mocktails

THC consumers who want a mild, clear effect

Pros:

Customizable dose

Can enhance a THC drink that feels too low-dose; easy way to add THC + CBG without opening another can

Functional, clear effect at higher servings

Recent lab testing is easy to check

Reputable brand

Cons:

Suggested serving may feel too light for higher-tolerance consumers

White, chalky-looking mixer is not discreet in clear drinks

Slightly thick and needs extra mixing

Requires you to provide the drink and manage the dose yourself

Might be difficult to squeeze the bottle

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying

This is a mixer, not a ready-to-drink THC beverage. You have to provide the drink, mix it well, and manage the dose yourself. If you want easy and effortless, buy a can. If you want to turn Sprite, iced tea, lemonade, or a mocktail into a THC drink, this fits in well.

The suggested serving is light: 3mg THC + 3mg CBG. That’s beginner-friendly and microdose-friendly, but it may not do much if you have a higher THC tolerance like me. You can build from there, but start with one serving and give it time before adding more.

The texture is the main but minor limitation. The mixer is slightly thick and cloudy, so I wouldn’t keep squeezing more and more into the same drink. One extra serving can help boost a low-dose THC can that doesn’t quite hit, but too much starts making the drink feel weird.

The recent lab report is a plus. With mixers, drinks, and edibles, products can sit around for a while, so testing that’s less than a month old makes this feel more current and easier to trust. That’s exactly what I want from a product that lets me play bartender with cannabinoids.

Pricing & Availability

cbdMD lists the Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer at $39.99. With 28 suggested servings, that breaks down to about $1.43 per serving if you stick with the 3mg THC + 3mg CBG dose.

For me, the value depends on your tolerance. If one serving works for you, that’s a solid price for a customizable THC mixer. If you need three or four servings to feel it, the bottle goes faster, but you’re also getting a more noticeable dose without having to buy separate THC drinks. My quad shot basically cost me $5.72.

cbdMD is pretty adamant on letting website visitors know if they ship their products to their state or not. They note that their products can’t be shipped to Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, and Virginia.

Check out our state-by-state THC buying guide to learn more.

Mix It Up

cbdMD’s Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer is not glamorous, but it is useful.

The unflavored formula lets you turn a regular drink into a THC drink, and the 3mg THC + 3mg CBG serving makes it easy to start low. I didn’t feel much at the suggested dose, but once I added more, I got a mellow, clear, functional effect after about 30 minutes.

The mixer is not invisible. It’s white, a little chalky-looking, and slightly thick, so it needs real mixing and works better in drinks with flavor. Sprite handled it well. Plain water probably would not be my move.

I like this most as a daytime THC tool: something you keep around when you want to make your own low-dose drink, or give a too-light THC can a little more push, without committing to a full second beverage. It’s not euphoric, not dramatic, and not especially sexy. But it does make almost any drink a little more interesting, as long as you don’t over-squeeze the tube.

I also trust this more coming from cbdMD than I would from some random smoke shop THC squeeze bottle. cbdMD has been around long enough to know what it’s doing with hemp products, dosing, and lab testing. With a mixer especially, that matters. You’re adding cannabinoids into another drink yourself, so I want the bottle to feel reliable, not like a mystery potion.