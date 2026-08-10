I Didn’t Even Know National CBD Day Existed Until I Saw This Massive Sale at cbdMD

Apparently National CBD Day is a thing. I didn’t know that until cbdMD gave me a pretty compelling reason to care.

The reputable CBD brand is currently taking 55% off sitewide, plus throwing in a free gift with orders of $100 or more. The sale is still live as of August 10, two days after National CBD Day officially started on August 8.

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And cbdMD has more of a connection to the holiday than simply using it as an excuse to run a sale. The company actually founded National CBD Day, with National Day Calendar even officially recognizing August 8 as the annual observance beginning in 2018. cbdMD says it created the day to bring more mainstream awareness to CBD at a time when the cannabinoid was still much less familiar to consumers, and to prepare for the 2018 Farm Bill that would become law a couple months after in December.

Eight years later, CBD obviously needs less of an introduction. But still, I’ll happily accept an extremely specific cannabis-adjacent holiday if the result is more than half off.

Photo Credit: cbdMD

What to Grab From the cbdMD National CBD Day Sale

I’ve tested enough cbdMD products at this point that there are a few things I’d specifically recommend looking at while the 55% discount is live.

If you want something that actually gets you high, I’d start with the cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies. Each gummy contains 10mg THC, and the mango ones I tested gave me a relaxed, lifted high that stuck around for roughly four to five hours. I also really liked their square shape because you can realistically cut one into a 5mg half or 2.5mg quarter instead of mangling a bulbous gummy with a knife.

Read my full review on the Vibe High Potency Gummies.

The cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer is a completely different proposition. Instead of buying another pre-flavored THC seltzer, you get an unflavored liquid that can turn whatever you’re already drinking into a weed drink. One serving adds 3mg THC + 3mg CBG, which I found particularly useful for boosting a low-dose cannabis drink that tastes good but doesn’t quite hit my tolerance.

Read my full review on the THC Drink Mixer tube.

For something way more subtle, there are the cbdMD Delta 9 THC Micro Mints. Each peppermint mint has 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG. One was almost imperceptible at my tolerance, but two gave me a subtle, calmer, more focused feeling without turning the middle of my workday into an edible adventure. They also genuinely taste and look like normal mints, which makes them one of the more discreet THC formats I’ve tried.

Read my full review on the Micro Mints.

And despite all the THC products cbdMD sells these days, one of my favorite things I’ve tested from the brand is actually a CBD topical. The Full Spectrum Inferno Freeze Roller earned an Editor’s Choice spot during our 20 Days of 420: The High Edit for a reason. The 3,000mg CBD formula combines a cooling sensation with lingering warmth from ingredients including camphor and capsaicin, while the rollerball makes it easy to work into sore spots without coating your hands in muscle rub.

That one is normally one of the pricier products in cbdMD’s lineup, which makes a 55% sitewide discount considerably more interesting than it would be on a $20 bag of gummies.

Read more on why the Inferno Freeze Roller made the 20 Days of 420: High Edit.

Happy (Belated) National CBD Day

I may have missed National CBD Day itself, but cbdMD’s sale is still hanging around.

As of August 10, the brand is still offering 55% off sitewide, plus a free gift when you spend at least $100. That applies across a lineup that now stretches well beyond basic CBD tinctures into THC gummies, mints, drink mixers, topicals, and more.

If you’ve already been eyeing something from cbdMD, or you just learned National CBD Day exists like me… this is a much better excuse to shop than whatever I was doing on August 8.