There’s a 1920’s flapper and a red countdown on cbdMD’s website, and it’s for December 11. That’s when the new federal hemp limits are scheduled to kick in. A lot of the THC drinks and gummies you can order online right now would fall outside the definition of hemp once those limits take effect.

For now, cbdMD has put some of them in a sale it’s calling the Prohibition Collection, with markdowns of up to 70% on select gummies and drinks. I guess they’re taking the roaring ’20s literally, as we all should.

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I’d buy a four-pack of the Mango Madness 30mg Seltzer to share. The flavor sounds like a crowdpleaser. The price went down from $29.99 to $8.99, which is about $2.25 a can. The label is the part to show whoever I was sharing it with, though. Half a can still has 15mg THC. Perfect for my high tolerance self, but not for everyone.

Berry Fusion Seltzer is slightly cheaper at $6.99 for a four-pack, because it has 10mg THC in a whole can instead of 30mg. But it’s also uniquely stacked with 10mg CBG, plus nootropic mushrooms, L-theanine, and Vitamin B12. This one is the safer pick if you don’t want to accidentally drink too much of the other THC seltzer, but still want to try something with other vibes.

The Lemon Love Elevate bag is where I’d spend my money. It used to be $49.99, which is a lot to spend on lemon gummies if you don’t know if you’ll like them or not. At $14.99, the 30-count bag comes out to about 50 cents per 5mg gummy. There’s a total of 150mg THC in this bag.

If you need less, you can spend $4.99 and get 10 servings of that same 5mg THC dose with the Tropic Thunder gummy bar. I’d count out the squares before I ate any. The whole bar has a total of 50mg THC.

I reviewed the now sold out mango-flavored Vibe gummies a couple months ago. The one I found marked down in this sale is the Blue Razz flavor, which goes from $49.99 to $19.99. Each gummy has 10mg THC + 60mg CBD. They’re square-shaped, so it’s easy to slice one into quarters if you want closer to 2.5mg THC.

Read my cbdMD Vibe Gummies review.

These 30mg THC shots of Golden Hour and Electric Tide pack quite the punch. Each comes in a four-pack for $7.96, so that’s $1.99 a bottle. They’re small enough to throw in a bag, but each bottle holds as much THC as three of the Blue Razz gummies above. Both are sugar-free. cbdMD describes Golden Hour as sweet and rounded, while Electric Tide has a sharper citrus flavor.

I already use Inferno Freeze, especially for my neck, back, and hamstring pains. It’s $31.49 now, down from $104.99. Of everything in the sale, this is actually in my cart.

This is a roll-on gel with menthol, camphor, and capsaicin, plus 3,000mg CBD + 500mg CBDa + 50mg THC across the bottle. You can roll it directly onto your skin, which saves you from getting gel all over your hands. I’ve made the mistake of accidentally rubbing my eyes shortly after, so be careful. Capsaicin is literally a pepper compound.

This topical was so good that it made it into VICE‘s 420 High Edit.

About That Prohibition Part

On December 11, 2026, a change to federal law is scheduled to take effect. Finished products with more than 0.4mg of total THC and other cannabinoids with similar effects, combined, per container will fall outside the federal definition of hemp. One square of the Tropic Thunder bar already has more than 12 times that amount. There are 10 squares in the package. Read the Congressional Research Service’s breakdown.

You have to be 21 or older to shop the collection, and shipping depends on which state you live in. cbdMD does not ship to the following: Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, and Virginia.