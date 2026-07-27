I Tried cbdMD’s High Potency THC Gummies—and They Earned the Name

The first thing I noticed about cbdMD’s Vibe High Potency THC Gummies was the sugar encrusting.

It wasn’t the dose, or the full-spectrum hemp extract, or even the “fast-acting” label that caught my eye. It was the sugar. These mango gummies are little cube-like squares covered in crystals you can actually see, which makes them look more like candy than medicine—not what I expected from a brand called cbdMD.

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Each gummy has 10mg Delta-9 THC, which is a normal dose for a lot of edible people and still way too much for others. I liked that the jar doesn’t pretend otherwise. cbdMD’s suggests lower-tolerance people to start with a quarter gummy, and because the gummies are square, that’s actually realistic. You can cut one into 5mg halves or 2.5mg quarters without totally butchering it.

The mango flavor is good in the way mango gummies usually are: sweet, fruity, easy to like. These are also vegan, gluten-free, made with organic ingredients, and full-spectrum, which basically means there are trace cannabinoids in the mix instead of THC showing up alone.

For me, these landed as a long-lasting after-work gummy. Not instant, and not something I’d take if I only wanted to be high for an hour. More like a candy-looking edible that quietly gets you high.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

cbdMD’s Vibe High Potency THC Gummies are stronger than the fruity mango-candy look suggests. There are six other flavors to choose from if mango isn’t your jam.

One gummy has 10mg THC, which worked well for me as an after-work dose. I felt relaxed, lifted, and aware that I had taken an edible. Two gummies was a different evening entirely, and not something I’d casually recommend unless 20mg THC is already normal for you.

Buy it if: you want a vegan, gluten-free THC gummy with organic ingredients, a full-spectrum formula, and a long-lasting high.

you want a vegan, gluten-free THC gummy with organic ingredients, a full-spectrum formula, and a long-lasting high. Skip it if: you want a tiny microdose, a quick in-and-out edible, or something you can take without thinking about your tolerance.

you want a tiny microdose, a quick in-and-out edible, or something you can take without thinking about your tolerance. Best part: the square shape makes it easy to cut into halves or quarters.

the square shape makes it easy to cut into halves or quarters. Biggest drawback: “fast-acting” meant about 45 minutes for me, which is faster than some edibles but not exactly immediate.

How I Tested cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies

I tested the mango cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies twice.

The first time, I took one gummy after work, which felt like the most realistic way I’d use these. I wanted to see if 10mg THC felt like a manageable evening dose or if the “high potency” label was doing too much. The second time, I took two gummies for 20mg THC total. That was less casual and more of a tolerance test, because two 10mg gummies is a very different plan than one.

I also tested the cutting situation because the jar suggests starting with 1/4th of the gummy if your tolerance is low. Since these are square, that actually works. Half is easy. Quarters are doable too, though I’d still use a knife instead of trying to rip one apart.

I paid attention to onset, duration, flavor, texture, and if the full-spectrum formula made the high feel more rounded than a regular THC-only gummy.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

The mango flavor is what you want it to be: sweet, fruity, easy, not trying to prove anything. Mango is a hard gummy flavor to ruin, and cbdMD doesn’t ruin it.

The gummies are square and covered in big sugar crystals, which you can basically see before you even open the jar. They look like tiny sugared candy cubes, not serious supplements. The texture is chewy without being too tough, and the sugar coating gives them a little crunch before the gummy part takes over.

Each gummy has 15 calories and 3.6g sugar, and they’re vegan and gluten-free. They also use organic ingredients, which I like seeing in hemp gummies, especially from a brand that could probably get away with doing less.

The square shape is the useful part. You can cut one cleanly in half for 5mg THC, and if you want to follow the jar’s lower-tolerance, newbie suggestion, quarters are realistic too. Not perfect little lab doses, obviously, but much easier than trying to split a round gummy or a ring.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies took about 45 minutes to hit me. That’s not instant, but it’s also not the edible purgatory where you wait 90 minutes, assume nothing is happening, and make a bad decision and pop another gummy in. For something labeled fast-acting, I would call it fast-ish. Just not immediate or within 20 minutes like some other fast-acting gummies.

One mango gummy was a good after-work dose for me. I felt relaxed and lifted, but not asleep, anxious, or completely useless. It was the kind of high where I could still watch something, talk, eat dinner, and be a person.

Two gummies was much heavier. 20mg THC is a different vibe, and I wouldn’t casually recommend that unless you already know that dose works for you. That second test felt more like staying in was required.

The high also lasted a while: about four to five hours for me. So even though the gummies are cute and mango and easy to eat, I would not treat them like a quick little mood shift. Once they show up, they’re hanging around.

The Full-Spectrum Thing

I like that these are full-spectrum. That basically means the gummy is not just isolated THC showing up by itself. There are trace cannabinoids from the hemp plant in the mix too, which can make the high feel a little more rounded out.

I don’t want to oversell the whole-plant experience. It’s still a mango THC gummy. But compared to edibles that feel kind of flat or sharp, this one felt a little steadier. And I think I felt that with whatever “entourage effect” I perceived, when all the cannabinoids and other compounds work together in harmony—though, that could have been a placebo effect by reading the full-spectrum label.

cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC

Dietary notes: 15 calories, 3.6g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavors available: Mango (tested), Dragon Fruit, Cherry, Blue Razz, Pineapple, Lemon, Tropical Punch

Best for:

After-work edibles

Longer-lasting highs

Easy half-dose or quarter-dose cutting

People who want organic ingredients

Pros:

Tastes very good

Easy square shape for splitting

Uses organic and all-natural ingredients

Full-spectrum formula felt more rounded

Clear low-tolerance dosing guidance on the jar

Cons:

10mg THC may be too much for beginners

“Fast-acting” still took about 45 minutes for me

Not ideal if you want a short edible experience

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

cbdMD lists its Vibe High Potency THC Gummies at $49.99 for a 20-count jar. That comes out to about $2.50 per gummy, which feels fair for a vegan, gluten-free THC gummy with organic ingredients and a full-spectrum formula. It’s not bargain-bin pricing, but it also doesn’t feel inflated for what you get.

The square shape helps the value too. If you take one full gummy, you get 20 10mg THC servings. If you cut them in half, that becomes 40 5mg servings. If you follow the jar’s lower-tolerance suggestion and start with 1/4th gummy, you can stretch the jar even further.

There are six other flavors available besides mango: Dragon Fruit, Cherry, Blue Razz, Pineapple, Lemon, Tropical Punch. They’re all fruit-forward like dosed fruit snacks.

The main availability note is shipping. cbdMD’s site says Delta-9 shipping is currently restricted in Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, and Virginia, so check your state before ordering.

Read our best THC gummies roundup if you’re comparing cbdMD against other edible options.

The Gummy Bottom Line

cbdMD’s Vibe High Potency THC Gummies are a good reminder that a cute mango gummy can still take over your evening.

I liked the flavor, I liked the square shape for dosing, and I liked that the high felt full instead of basic. One gummy was a solid after-work edible for me. Two gummies was much more of a stay-home decision.

The “fast-acting” label is a little generous since these took about 45 minutes for me, but once they hit, they lasted. I felt them for about four to five hours, which is great if that’s what you want.

At $49.99 for 20 gummies, I think they’re worth it if you want a vegan, gluten-free, full-spectrum THC gummy with organic ingredients and an easy fruity flavor. Just start with half or even a quarter if 10mg THC is not already your normal dose.