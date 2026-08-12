These Celebrity Weed Brands Actually Have Legit Products

Celebrity weed is everywhere now. But a famous name doesn’t always guarantee a good product.

We’ve already watched celebrity cannabis brands launch with a ton of hype, only to disappear, flop, or turn out to be little more than a licensing deal wrapped around white-label weed. Rappers, actors, and retired athletes all have flower, gummies, THC drinks, and smoking gear with their names attached. Some of it is exactly as cynical as it sounds. But some of it is actually good.

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Some celebrities were deeply embedded in weed culture long before legalization became a business opportunity. Others have built surprisingly thoughtful cannabis companies, partnered with brands that already make genuinely good products, or created smoking accessories that solve actual stoner problems instead of being glorified merch.

So rather than catalog every famous person who’s ever put their name on a vape, I’m focusing on the celebrity cannabis brands and products that have a reason to exist beyond the celebrity attached to them. That could mean serious genetics, real product development, accessible lab testing, a long history with cannabis, or simply a product that I’d actually consider buying.

Some of the products below are hemp-derived and available online, while others come from celebrity brands operating in state-licensed cannabis markets. Availability varies by state, so check your local laws before ordering.

Photo Credit: Cheech & Chong

If any celebrities have earned the right to sell weed with their names all over it, it’s probably Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.

Their relationship with cannabis culture predates legal dispensaries, hemp-derived Delta-9 products, and basically the entire concept of “celebrity cannabis.” That doesn’t automatically make every Cheech & Chong product good, but it does mean they have more credibility here than someone whose cannabis origin story began during a brand strategy meeting.

The product I’m most interested in right now is The Judge’s Stash, a 750mL bottle of hemp-derived THC developed to function more like a spirit than a traditional canned THC drink. The bottle contains a total of 250mg THC, divided into 25 one-ounce servings with 10mg THC each. You can take a shot of it, pour it over ice, or use it as the cannabinoid base for a cocktail-style “pot-tail” drink—just minus the alcohol.

And because apparently making a THC “liquor” wasn’t Cheech-and-Chong enough, there’s an optional conversion kit that turns the empty bottle into a functioning water pipe using a downstem, ceramic bowl, and grommet. It’s strange, playful, and shamelessly weed-y, which feels significantly more authentic to Cheech & Chong than another package of celebrity-branded gummies would.

Use code VICE20 for 20% off a new customer’s first order of any Judge’s Stash product through October 31, 2026.

Snoop Dogg: Death Row Cannabis and Hemp

Photo Credit: S.W.E.D.

It would be harder to write a celebrity weed roundup without Snoop Dogg than with him.

Snoop’s association with cannabis is so baked into pop culture that anything he sells will succeed on branding alone. Death Row Cannabis and Hemp at least gives consumers something more concrete than that.

The direct-to-consumer side of Death Row currently centers heavily on THCA flower and prerolls, with strains including Amnesia Haze, Super Lemon Cherry, Tropical Gelato, Hazey Jack, and others rotating through the online shop. He also has his own dispensary chain across SoCal, S.W.E.D.

Snoop personally approves the flower and strains sold through Death Row Cannabis and Hemp. Obviously I wasn’t sitting next to Snoop during those smoke sessions, but the larger point is that this isn’t a random CBD gummy bearing his autograph. It’s flower—the category most closely associated with him—and the brand is positioning itself around actual strain selection and cannabis quality.

Snoop also has smoking accessories available with the Death Row Records branding that you can use to smoke his flower in.

Seth Rogen: Houseplant

Photo Credit: Houseplant

Houseplant might be the celebrity cannabis brand where the famous person’s personality is most obvious. Seth Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg originally built Houseplant around cannabis, but it has become a broader stoner-design company. There are ashtrays, vinyl accessories, lighters, ceramics, and other home goods that don’t try particularly hard to hide what they’re intended for. And unlike the endless parade of cheap celebrity merch, some Houseplant products feel like they were designed by posh people who actually smoke.

Case in point: the Houseplant Ridge Ashtray. It’s a hefty green marble ashtray with three ridges for parking pre-rolls and a removable gold-tone aluminum insert that makes the dirty part easier to clean. It’s extremely Seth Rogen: unnecessarily handsome, slightly overbuilt, and designed around a tiny annoyance most non-smokers have probably never considered.

Houseplant is also back in consumables in a major way. Its current line of hemp-derived THC sparkling waters contains 3mg THC per can and comes in four flavors, giving Rogen a nationally oriented cannabinoid product alongside all those ceramics.

There are celebrities who endorse cannabis, and then there’s Seth Rogen making better ashtrays because he has apparently spent an unreasonable amount of time thinking about ashtrays. I trust the second guy more.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Dwyane Wade & More: Cann

Photo Credit: Cann

Cann technically isn’t a celebrity weed brand, but enough famous people have gotten behind it that I’m counting it anyway. Gwyneth Paltrow was an early investor, along with names like Rebel Wilson and Ruby Rose, and more recently Dwyane Wade actually worked with the brand on his own drink.

Wade’s Half & Half is basically Cann’s weed-infused take on an Arnold Palmer. It mixes bergamot lemonade with yerba mate iced tea and has 3mg THC + 6mg CBD per can, so it’s still very much in Cann’s low-dose lane.

What I like about this collab is that it actually makes sense for him. Wade has been golfing a lot lately, and the idea was to make something he could drink on the course or socially instead of reaching for alcohol. That’s a much better reason for a celebrity collab than, “this person is famous and occasionally smokes weed.”

I’ve also had plenty of Cann myself, so I don’t really need Gwyneth Paltrow or Dwyane Wade to convince me the drinks are good. They taste like actual beverages first and weed drinks second, which sounds like a low bar until you’ve tried enough terrible THC seltzers. Half & Half just gives me another flavor I’d genuinely want to try.

Berner: Cookies

Photo Credit: Cookies

Berner is technically a celebrity with a cannabis brand, but putting Cookies in the same bucket as your average celebrity licensing deal undersells what he actually built.

Cookies became one of the most recognizable brands in modern cannabis through its strains, colorful packaging, apparel, and retail stores. The association between Berner and weed also works in reverse at this point: plenty of cannabis consumers probably know him as the Cookies guy before they know his discography. And while Cookies made its reputation in state-licensed cannabis, the company now has an online hemp operation selling CBD flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles.

For this roundup, I’m highlighting the Cookies Dual Chamber 2-Gram Disposable Vapes, which put two formulations into a single device rather than forcing you to commit to one flavor or effect profile for the entire vape.

Celebrity weed usually means a celebrity borrowing credibility from cannabis. With Berner, Cookies arguably helped create his celebrity outside of music. That’s a meaningful distinction.

Wiz Khalifa: Khalifa Kush

Photo Credit: Stündenglass

Some celebrity strains are created first and assigned a famous person’s name later. Khalifa Kush came from the opposite direction.

The brand traces back to cannabis being sourced specifically for Wiz Khalifa’s personal tastes before becoming a commercial product. It has since expanded well beyond the original KK strain into flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and genetics including Khalifa Mints and Violet Sky. That’s already enough to put Wiz in the legitimate celebrity-weed category.

But there’s another part of his weed empire worth discussing: smoking hardware. Khalifa Glass Co. collaborated with Stündenglass on a limited-edition Khalifa x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser inspired by Violet Sky and Khalifa Mints. The $599.95 device uses Stündenglass’s rotating gravity-bong-style infuser design and adds a hand-dipped purple-and-green finish, iridescent glass globes, and Khalifa-specific details.

There’s also a newer Wiz Khalifa x Stündenglass Modül + Dok Deluxe Travel Set, which combines a dry-herb and concentrate-capable Modül with a Khalifa-branded Dok in the same strain-inspired color scheme. I have one, but it’s definitely wonky. So I’d personally stick with Gravity Infuser.

Neither is cheap. But this is the rare celebrity smoking-device collaboration where the person involved has spent enough of his public life smoking weed that I actually care what his version looks like.

Jaleel White: Itspurpl (The Urkel Weed Joke Somehow Became a Real Cannabis Brand)

Photo Credit: ItsPurpl

Jaleel White’s connection to weed is almost too obvious. He played Steve Urkel on Family Matters, and Purple Urkle has been a famous strain forever. Eventually somebody had to connect those dots.

What could’ve been a very dumb celebrity weed gimmick actually turned into ItsPurpl, which White originally launched with one of my favorite weed brands, 710 Labs, around Purple Urkle genetics. That alone gave White’s brand more credibility than I expected, since 710 Labs isn’t exactly known for making throwaway weed.

ItsPurpl has since moved into the hemp world too, including a collaboration with TRE House. The line includes gummies, vapes, and other cannabinoid products made around that same purple branding, which makes it much easier to buy than the original state-licensed flower.

I still think the Urkel connection is funny, but that’s kind of why this one works. White didn’t just slap his face on some random gummy and call it a day. He took a joke that’s followed him for decades and actually built a cannabis brand around it, and then slapped his face on the packaging.

What Happened to Some of the Celebrity Weed Brands You Remember?

Celebrity weed brands also have a habit of disappearing. Jay-Z’s Monogram and Carlos Santana’s Mirayo were both tied to The Parent Company (TPCO), one of the biggest attempts to build a celebrity-heavy cannabis portfolio in California. But things didn’t exactly end happily: TPCO was acquired and entered receivership in 2025 with plans to sell its assets and eventually wind down the business.

Then there’s Lil Baby, whose WHAM collaboration with Bay Smokes recently turned into an ugly legal fight. Lil Baby’s company accused Bay Smokes of continuing to use his name after receiving a cease-and-desist and alleged that products from the collaboration failed lab testing. Bay Smokes has denied the allegations and countersued, accusing Lil Baby’s company of breaching their agreement. So celebrity weed partnerships can apparently end with considerably more drama.

None of this means celebrity cannabis is doomed. Having a famous person attached can get a cannabis brand plenty of attention at launch, but it doesn’t guarantee anyone will still care a few years later.

Are Celebrity Weed Brands Actually Worth It?

Sometimes. But I wouldn’t pay more for weed just because I recognize the person on the package.

The brands on this list made the cut because there’s something else going on besides celebrity. Cheech & Chong are actual legends who helped bring weed mainstream. Berner built Cookies into an actual cannabis empire. Khalifa Kush started with weed developed around Wiz’s own preferences. And products like Cann’s Half & Half or Houseplant’s smoking accessories at least feel connected to the people promoting them instead of like something they agreed to put their name on after one Zoom call.

That doesn’t mean every product from these brands is automatically good, either. Celebrity weed should still have to compete with everything else on the shelf. If the famous name disappeared from the packaging tomorrow, there should still be some reason you’d want to buy it.