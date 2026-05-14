Chance the Rapper Just Announced the Coloring Book 10th Anniversary Tour for 2026

Chance the Rapper has just announced a 2026 North American tour for this summer and fall in celebration of 10 years since the release of his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

The Coloring Book Ten Year Anniversary Tour will span 37 dates across the continental U.S. and Canada. The outing kicks off August 11 in Cleveland at the House of Blues and will continue on to such cities as Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, and St. Louis. The final stop of the tour will be October 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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Chance the Rapper will perform Coloring Book in its entirety at each date, as well as a number of favorites from his back catalogue.

View the complete tour routing and find out how to score your tickets below.

Chance the rapper Coloring Book 10 year anniversary tour: How to GEt tickets

An artist presale for Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book Ten Year Anniversary Tour will begin Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up here now to secure your spot.

General onsale will begin Thursday, May 21 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Chance the Rapper tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

08/11 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/14 — Waterloo, NY @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

08/15 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/16 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

08/18 — New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park

08/20 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/21 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

08/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

08/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/05 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/08 — Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall

09/09 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

09/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/12 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

09/18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

09/21 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

09/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Freedom Mobile Arch

09/26 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/27 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/02 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

10/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/07 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/10 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie