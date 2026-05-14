Chance the Rapper Just Announced the Coloring Book 10th Anniversary Tour for 2026

Chance the Rapper has just announced a 2026 North American tour for this summer and fall in celebration of 10 years since the release of his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.
The Coloring Book Ten Year Anniversary Tour will span 37 dates across the continental U.S. and Canada. The outing kicks off August 11 in Cleveland at the House of Blues and will continue on to such cities as Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, and St. Louis. The final stop of the tour will be October 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Chance the Rapper will perform Coloring Book in its entirety at each date, as well as a number of favorites from his back catalogue.
View the complete tour routing and find out how to score your tickets below.
Chance the rapper Coloring Book 10 year anniversary tour: How to GEt tickets
An artist presale for Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book Ten Year Anniversary Tour will begin Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up here now to secure your spot.
General onsale will begin Thursday, May 21 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also find Chance the Rapper tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Chance the Rapper 2026 Tour dates
08/11 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
08/14 — Waterloo, NY @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino
08/15 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/16 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/18 — New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park
08/20 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/21 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
08/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
08/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
09/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
09/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/05 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
09/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/08 — Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall
09/09 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
09/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/12 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
09/21 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
09/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Freedom Mobile Arch
09/26 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/27 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/01 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/02 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
10/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live
10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/07 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/10 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie