Charli XCX Just Announced the Music, Fashion, Film Tour for 2026

Charli xcx has just announced a (weirdly underwhelming?) 12-date tour North American tour itinerary.

Dubbed the Music, Fashion, Film Tour in honor of Charli’s upcoming eponymous album, the outing will see the “Rock Music” singer making a limited run of stops across the continent. The first date is September 11 in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Subsequent stops include two nights in Brooklyn (September 14 and 15) at Barclays Center, Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., Austin, Atlanta, two nights in L.A., and Glendale, Arizona. The final stop is October 23 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

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The tour follows a busy festival summer for Charli, with appearances slated at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Reading, and Leeds. All headlining Music, Fashion, Film Tour dates will feature underscores in the support slot.

View the complete tour routing and lineup details below.

CHarli xcx 2026 Tour: How to GEt tickets

Tickets for the Charli xcx Music, Fashion, Film Tour 2026 will first be available via an artist presale starting Friday, June 12 at 9 AM local time. Sign up here by 11 PM EST on Wednesday, June 10 for access. Additional presales will follow. Check Ticketmaster for more details.

General onsale will begin the same day, Friday, June 12, at 1 PM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Charli xcx tickets on StubHub, where all transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/28 – Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

08/29 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

10/21 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

* = w/ underscores