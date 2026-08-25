Cheech & Chong’s THC Spirit Comes in a Bottle That Turns Into a Bong, Because Of Course It Does

Cheech & Chong’s The Judge’s Stash is the rare bottle that gets more useful when it’s empty. This is one of the few celebrity weed products where the celebrity part does not need a long explanation. It’s Cheech and Chong. Of course the THC bottle turns into a bong.

At first, it looks like a bottle of tequila mixer, but it’s a 750ml bottle with 25 one-ounce shots, each dosed at 10mg THC. And once you finish it, the bottle can be converted into a bong using the kit that comes with it. Downstem, bowl, tools, the whole thing. It’s very on brand with Cheech & Chong, and a much better solution to “what do I do with this empty bottle?” than pretending I’m going to upcycle it into a vase.

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The drink itself tastes like a citrusy, lime-forward shot. Kind of tequila-adjacent, but without the alcohol burn. That and the dose makes it feel more like a spirit replacement than a regular THC beverage. I would not treat this like a seltzer or a canned social tonic. This is for when it is shot-o’clock and you want the ritual of liquor without actually pouring liquor.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I also got the slightly more expensive, limited-edition version with Cheech’s and Chong’s autographs on the box, which made the packaging feel even harder to throw away. So now the bottle becomes a bong, the box becomes memorabilia, and suddenly the whole thing is taking up permanent residence in my house. I kind of wish the autograph could be on the bottle, but that may not have been possible if you’re cleaning it like you should.

At $89.99 with the conversion kit and $199 for the signed limited-edition version, this is not a casual THC drink purchase. It’s a novelty bottle, a hemp spirit, a party piece, and eventually a bong. If you only care about the liquid, there’s also a $59.99 bottle without the kit. The real question is whether the drink inside is good enough to justify keeping the bottle around until it reaches its final form.

My Quick Shots

Cheech & Chong’s Judge’s Stash is a THC spirit that really packs a buzz. Each 1oz shot has 10mg THC, but I took a double because 20mg feels more like the weed version of getting tipsy. It tasted very lime-y, kind of like a lime juice with tequila shot without the actual liquor burn.

Buy it if: you want a THC bottle that drinks more like a spirit than a seltzer.

you want a THC bottle that drinks more like a spirit than a seltzer. Skip it if: you want a cheap THC drink or something you can casually finish in one sitting.

you want a cheap THC drink or something you can casually finish in one sitting. Best part: the bottle-to-bong kit is ridiculous in the most fitting way.

the bottle-to-bong kit is ridiculous in the most fitting way. Biggest drawback: the bottle-to-bong version costs more than the drink-only bottle, and the signed limited-edition box is the true collector version.

How I Judged The Judge’s Stash

I poured this into a double shot glass instead of treating it like another THC drink.

One serving is 1oz with 10mg THC, but I drank 20mg THC. That dose made more sense for me for something packaged like a spirit. I wasn’t trying to microdose, but I was trying to see if it could give me the weed version of a real buzz.

I tried it straight first, before adding anything else. If a bottle is built around shots and pot-tails, I need to know if the liquid can survive on its own before I start hiding it under Sprite, lime, and ice.

I kept the rest of the evening clear, because this is still THC in a liquor-style bottle. No driving or errands, and definitely no pretending a double shot of THC is the same thing as cracking open a casual, low-dose seltzer.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink

The Judge’s Stash tastes more like a shot than a THC beverage. It has that limey, citrusy thing that immediately made me think of tequila, just without the alcohol burn. I would not call it a fake tequila, but it definitely sits closer to liquor than a canned weed drink. That’s probably why the whole spirit idea works.

Straight, it was better than I expected. Sharp enough to feel like a shot, but not so harsh that I needed to chase it immediately. I still think this is where the bottle gets more fun as a mixer, though. Sprite, ice, and a squeeze of lime sounds great with this.

I’m not recommending mixing THC and alcohol, because that’s how people end up learning lessons, but I love getting cross-faded. Flavor-wise, I thought about how this would pair well with actual blanco tequila. Don Julio Blanco came to mind first, but Casamigos would probably keep the burn softer.

On its own, this works best when you want the ritual of a shot without the alcohol. As a pot-tail base, it has even more room to play.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

The Judge’s Stash hit me in a little over 30 minutes, which felt fast enough to earn the fast-acting label.

I took a double shot, so 20mg THC total, and that felt closer to the “spirit” ritual and experience. One shot is probably the smarter starting point for most people, but I was trying to see if this could get me to the weed version of tipsy.

The high was mellow and chill, not chaotic. I felt buzzy, relaxed, and very much in shot-o’clock mode, but not completely out of commission. It felt like a good replacement for the liquor drinking practice: pour, cheers, drink, wait for the shift.

The double lasted a couple hours for me, maybe around three hours total. I could see one shot being more of a lighter social buzz, while two gets closer to the “okay, I actually feel this” vibe.

I would not rush into a second pour just because it doesn’t hit immediately. A little over 30 minutes is still fast for THC, but it’s not instant tequila math. Give it some time.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Bottle, Bong Kit & Presentation

This is where The Judge’s Stash becomes extremely Cheech & Chong. The bottle is not just a vessel for the beverage. Once it’s empty, you can turn it into a bong with the included conversion kit, which comes with the downstem, bowl, and tools you need to make it happen. I haven’t finished the bottle yet, but when I finally get there, I am absolutely trying it.

That also makes the empty bottle feel weirdly valuable. Usually, I finish a drink and toss the bottle in the recycle bin without thinking. In this case, throwing it away feels like wasting the second half of the product.

I got the limited-edition version with Cheech’s and Chong’s autographs on the box, so now even the box feels like something I’m supposed to keep. A little annoying, very collectible, and on-brand.

There are also versions without the signatures, including one with the conversion kit and one without it. So if you only care about the spirit drink, you don’t have to commit to the full bong-bottle situation. But let’s be honest: the bong-bottle bullshit is the whole reason this is fun.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Judge’s Stash at a Glance

Dose per serving: 10mg THC per 1oz shot (25 servings)

Dietary notes: 5 calories, 0 sugar, vegan

Flavor: Citrus lime

Best for:

Shot-o’clock

Pot-tails

Alcohol replacement: People who miss the ritual of liquor

Parties or novelty pours

Pros:

Feels more like a spirit than a canned THC drink

Works as a straight shot or mixer

Bottle can convert into a bong with the kit

Extremely on-brand for Cheech & Chong

Cons:

Expensive compared to regular THC drinks

One shot may be too much for some people

You have to finish the bottle before testing the bong conversion

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Cheech & Chong sells The Judge’s Stash in a few different versions.

If you only want the THC spirit, the bottle without the conversion kit is $59.99. The version with the bong conversion kit is $89.99. The signed limited-edition version is $199, which is the one I tested, and there is a two-bottle max per customer.

The $59.99 bottle is best if you only care about the liquid. But the $89.99 kit version is the one that feels like the full Cheech & Chong experience, because the empty bottle becoming a bong is half the point. The signed version is more of a collector purchase, especially if you’re the kind of person who now has to keep the box too.

Cheech & Chong cannot ship The Judge’s Stash to Alabama, Alaska, California, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, or Utah, so make sure to check that before checking out.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC drinks like this.

The Bottom Line

Cheech & Chong’s The Judge’s Stash shots taste limey, citrusy, and spirit-like enough to make the shot format make sense. I liked it straight, but I’d probably use it more often as a pot-tail base with Sprite, ice, and lime juice.

The high came on fast for me, especially with a double shot. One 10mg THC pour is the sensible start. Two is where it felt closer to the weed version of tipsy. The bottle-to-bong conversion is what makes this feel worth talking about, though.

Photo Credit: Cheech & Chong

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