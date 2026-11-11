Coachella 2027 Lineup Announced: Full Lineup and How to Get Tickets Here

Coachella’s 2026 lineup was announced today, with SZA, Tame Impala, and Dua Lipa slated to headline.

The sub-headlining tier features Madonna (why she is not a headliner, we don’t know), Phoebe Bridgers, and Don Toliver. Other prominent slots will go to Zara Larsson, Weezer, Dom Dolla, Steve Lacy, Tiësto, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, Robyn, Role Model, Four Tet, The Neighbourhood, and tons more.

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Daddy Yankee is also billed for a special “In the Desert” performance—whatever that means.

View the full lineup below.

How to get the best tickets to Coachella 2027

As always, 2027’s Coachella will take place over two weekends (April 9th-11th and April 16th-18th).

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 13 at 12PM PT. Both weekends’ GA passes are already on Tier 2 pricing at $779. GA passes include a 3-day shuttle pass for the festival. Weekend 1’s Tier 2 VIP tickets start at $1,399. Tier 2 VIP tickets for the second weekend, meanwhile, will run you up just $1,349 at time of writing.

Get more ticketing info, festival info, and information about camping and hotel packages at coachella.com.

Once tickets go on sale (and the ones you really want have sold out), you can find Coachella tickets on the secondary market at sellers like StubHub and Vivid Seats. Prices will vary and fluctuate with demand, so keep a close eye on secondary market sellers to find your passes at the best price. We’ll be updating this page with more Coachella info as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

Coachella 2027 Lineup