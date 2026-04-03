The Retro Commodore 64 Mini Is Heavily Discounted Right Now and Ready to Ruin Your Productivity

Remember the Commodore 64? No? Then you’re probably a Millennial, Zoomer, or Gen Alpha, because when it debuted in 1982 it swiftly rose to status as a household name. Even still, Guinness World Records lists it as the best-selling desktop computer of all time with 12.5 million units sold.

Commodore stopped making it 32 years ago this month, but you can pick up this pint-sized reproduction that includes a joystick and 25 games for $70, down from its $120 retail price. That’s 42% off. You’ve got 12 days from publication date (Friday, April 3, 2026) to snag this deal. Or whenever they sell out. Could be sooner than 12 days. So, you know. Don’t dilly dally.

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the ultimate throwback

Those who know their computer gaming history will correctly point out that the original Commodore 64 wasn’t a video game console per se, but rather an affordable, 8-bit home computer. Without a built-in monitor—you acquired that separately—and with the computer mouse not yet having achieved ubiquity, the Commodore 64 (or C64, as it’s known) appeared to be just a very chunky keyboard.

There are 25 games built into the console, including Sam’s Journey, A Pig Quest, Steel Ranger, and Knight ‘n’ Grail. A modern touch is that you get four save slots per game, so you can save your progress and get out of the basement for some occasional daylight.

When you plug TheC64Mini into your monitor or TV of choice, you get the option to display the games in the original 4:3 aspect ratio or an aspect ratio that more closely fills up your modern widescreen display. Very unlike the original C64, games are shown in 720p at up to 60Hz refresh rate.

You can even toggle on a “CRT filter” that imbues the graphics with the softly lined look of how games used to look on a CRT monitor. That was before LCD screens took over as the standard and eliminated CRTs’ little analog imperfections. There’s also a joystick included, which is truer to the form of the Commodore 64 than rigging up a mouse.

Because Amazon acquired Woot in 2010, Amazon Prime members get free shipping. And not that video game consoles are the kind of thing that people buy in bulk, like Costco Danishes, you’re limited to one TheC64Mini per customer, ostensibly to deter wholesalers from buying out the stock and reselling them for profit.

As of Friday, April 3, 2026 the deal is live for the next 12 days. Or until it sells out. Whichever comes first.