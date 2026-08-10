Try These Cooling Sheets Now, Sweaty

Everyone loves summer when they’re a kid. There are countless kid-friendly ways to cool off: running through the sprinklers, going to a friend’s pool, or just sitting inside playing Zelda and enjoying the benefits of A/C paid for by your parents.

But when you grow up and have to pay your own bills, summer just makes you cranky. If you’re lucky enough to have air conditioning, good for you—but you still don’t want to pay for that shit to run all night. Better to get a set of cooling sheets and banish the night sweats once and for all.

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It’s wild to me that there are sheets you can throw over your body that will actually cool you down, rather than insulate your body heat like regular blankets. It’s basically magic technology that will rescue your summer nights from misery, save you money on your energy bill, and maybe—just maybe—restore a little bit of that summer magic for your cranky old ass.

These are some of our favorite cooling sheets that you can get on Amazon—and they’re all on sale right now.

COoling sheets we love

These Coolmax Moisture Wicking sheets use moisture-wicking Coolmax microfiber material to absorb moisture, speeding evaporation (which is how these sheets create the magical cooling effect—it’s actually science). Your sweat literally activates this process, so these ones are for my actual sweaty freaks out there. They come in all sizes, and lots of different colorways and patterns, too. Up to 13% off select colorways and sizes right now!

If you don’t really vibe with synthetic microfiber materials, these 100% cotton sheets will cool you the all-natural way. Which is to say that they are just nice, light, crisp cotton sheets that will give you that hotel-bed feeling every night (the platonic ideal, IMO). They come in tons of colors and patterns, and they’re up to 28% off right now. Get in there.

What are cooling sheets? How do they work?

While the term “cooling sheets” can be used as a general term to describe any kind of sheets that deliver a cooling effect, the best cooling sheets use specially woven fabric and materials to enhance your body’s natural cooling mechanisms.

Moisture-wicking fabrics like CoolMax can actually draw the sweat from your body, absorb it, and then allow it to evaporate, a process that adds up to cooler temperatures all around. A looser weave can allow air to circulate more effectively, also facilitating evaporation and cooling.

According to this blog post by Integris Health, “a cooler environment helps with melatonin production and allows you to transition more smoothly through the different stages of sleep, particularly into deeper stages like slow-wave sleep (SWS) and REM sleep, which are crucial for restorative rest.”

So it’s not just a matter of comfort—staying cool at night actually helps your brain lock into its sleep state. These cooling sheets are a great place to start creating a comfortable, cool, sleep environment so you can get some damn rest. Don’t forget your white noise machine!