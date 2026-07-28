I Hate Blueberry. But Cornbread Hemp’s Organic Gummies Made Me Rethink That

I am not a blueberry person. I fucking hate blueberries.

Blueberry anything can get too floral for me fast, like I’m chewing on a candle from Bath & Body Works. So I did not expect Cornbread Hemp’s Blueberry Breeze 10mg THC Gummies to be the blueberry edible that changed my mind.

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But these were good. Fruity, juicy, a little bitter, and not nearly as flower-shop as I feared. It’s probably the first time in a while I’ve actually enjoyed a blueberry-flavored gummy. And if you absolutely can’t do blueberry, there’s a blood orange flavor available too.

The bigger hook, though, is how Cornbread makes these. Each gummy has a total of 25mg full-spectrum hemp flower extract, specifically 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, and including about 5mg of trace cannabinoids beyond the THC and CBD. They’re also USDA Organic, vegan, gluten-free, and made with organic ingredients all the way down to the hemp.

Cornbread also makes a big point of using full-spectrum extract from hemp flower only, with no added oils. As a cannaseur, I appreciate that detail a lot. I don’t think it needs to be the only reason someone buys these, but it does make the gummies feel more thought-out than most hemp edibles.

The high felt calm, balanced, and more nighttime than daytime for me. One gummy was subtle with my tolerance, but I could see it being enough for someone newer or anyone looking for a softer 1:1, THC and CBD edible.

My Quick Bites

Cornbread Hemp’s Blueberry Breeze 10mg THC Gummies feel like the grown-up version of hemp gummies.

The glass jar, USDA Organic label, 1:1 THC-to-CBD ratio, and flower-only extract all make the product feel more intentional than a random gummy with THC thrown in. The high was calm and soft, but subtle for my tolerance.

Buy it if: you want an organic 1:1 THC gummy for nighttime, winding down, or replacing a glass of wine.

you want an organic 1:1 THC gummy for nighttime, winding down, or replacing a glass of wine. Skip it if: you want a strong THC-forward edible that hits fast or feels loud.

you want a strong THC-forward edible that hits fast or feels loud. Best part: the USDA Organic hemp flower and ingredients feels genuinely rare.

the USDA Organic hemp flower and ingredients feels genuinely rare. Biggest drawback: one gummy was too subtle for my tolerance, so I would need two or three for it to really hit.

How I Tested Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze Gummies

I tested these at night first, because the 10mg THC + 10mg CBD ratio already sounded like a wind-down gummy.

I started with one gummy, then took another pretty soon after because I could tell one was going to be too soft for my tolerance. Once the two gummies started to slightly hit, I added a third to get closer to the level I was looking for. That told me a lot about the product: this isn’t a slap-you-in-the-face THC gummy, at least not for me.

I also tried cutting one in half, since someone newer to THC may want to start there. There’s no indent or perforation, so it’s not a perfect split, but the flat bottom helps. It’s much easier than trying to cut something round that keeps rolling away.

I paid attention to the slower onset, the 1:1 feel, the blueberry flavor, and if the glass jar and flower-only formula actually made the whole thing feel different from the usual hemp gummy.

What they’re Like to Actually Eat

I was ready to hate the blueberry, and that’s not Cornbread’s fault. I just usually think blueberry gummies taste like someone tried to make fruit out of perfume. But these kind of surprised me. The flavor was fruity and juicy, with a tiny bitter edge that kept it from going full candy syrup.

It still tastes like blueberry, obviously, but not in the floral way that usually loses me. More sweet, a little tart, and much less perfume-y candle than expected.

The texture is soft and chewy without being too squishy. Each gummy has eight calories and 2g sugar with some sugar encrusting, and the ingredient list is clean enough that it almost feels rude to compare these to regular hemp gummies. They’re vegan, gluten-free, USDA Organic, and made with organic ingredients, including the hemp.

The glass jar also helps. I know that sounds dramatic for a gummy, but I hate when edibles start tasting like the plastic container they’ve been sitting in. These didn’t have that issue, and I liked the jar enough that I’d probably reuse it for something, like storing weed.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Blueberry Breeze took a little over an hour to hit me. That is slow, but not weird. Most edibles make you wait, and with Cornbread, I didn’t mind that these weren’t trying to be engineered into a 20-minute gummy. There’s something reassuring about a hemp gummy that just acts like a traditional edible.

I had a feeling one gummy would be too subtle for my tolerance because of the CBD in here. So I took another gummy right after I finished eating the first. I felt the beginning of my high a little after an hour, but not enough to call it a faded AF high, which is why I added more. By the time I got to three gummies, I was much closer to what I wanted: calm, relaxed, and ready to be horizontal without being knocked out.

The 1:1 THC-to-CBD ratio is really the whole personality here. The CBD keeps the THC from feeling sharp, but it can also make the high feel too quiet if you usually like edibles to hit with more force. For someone newer, one gummy or even half could be plenty. For me, this was more of a two-to-three-gummy situation.

I wouldn’t call these sleep gummies, but they do feel like they belong at the end of the day. Once the high started fading, I felt more ready to wind down than keep doing things. If I only took one, I could probably still use it for a very low-effort daytime plan, like getting a facial or tanning.

I could see these working as a wine replacement for some people. Not because they taste like wine, but because the vibe is similar: take one at night, settle in, and let the edge come off the day.

Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 5mg trace cannabinoids (full-spectrum flower extract)

Dietary notes: 8 calories, 2g sugar, vegan, gluten-free, and organic

Flavors available: Blueberry Breeze (tested), Blood Orange

Best for:

Evening and nighttime wind-down

Lower-tolerance consumers who want a softer THC gummy

Relaxing, low-effort daytime plans

Wine-replacement vibes

Pros:

USDA Organic hemp

Organic and clean ingredient list

Flower-only full-spectrum extract

Glass jar feels premium

Low sugar and low calorie

If you can’t do blueberry, there’s a blood orange flavor available

Cons:

One gummy was too subtle for my tolerance

No perforation or indent for half-dosing

Took a little over an hour to hit

Box plus jar may feel like excessive packaging

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Cornbread Hemp lists its Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies at $49.99 for a 20-count jar. That comes out to about $2.50 per gummy, with each one giving you 10mg THC + 10mg CBD. For a USDA Organic gummy in a glass jar, that price makes sense to me. There’s also the Blood Orange flavor if blueberry really isn’t your jam.

This isn’t the cheapest way to buy THC gummies, especially if your tolerance is like mine and one gummy feels too soft. If I need two or three to really get where I want to go, the math changes my mind fast. But I also don’t think Cornbread is trying to be a bargain gummy. You’re paying for the organic ingredient list, the flower-only full-spectrum extract, the 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, and the glass jar. Those details do make the product feel nicer than a lot of THC gummies on the market.

Speaking of markets, Cornbread Hemp states on their website that they don’t ship any THC or CBD products to Alabama, California, Idaho, and Tennessee.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats gummies like this.

The Gummy Bottom Line

Cornbread Hemp’s Blueberry Breeze 10mg THC Gummies won me over on a flavor I usually avoid. The blueberry is juicy and a little bitter instead of floral, the glass jar feels nicer than plastic, and the USDA Organic label actually means something here. Cornbread is clearly going for a cleaner formulated gummy and I respect that.

The high was softer than I personally wanted from one gummy, so this isn’t my pick when I want THC to really show up. But as a calm 1:1 THC to CBD edible for nighttime, winding down, or replacing a glass of wine, it fits.

At $49.99 for 20 gummies, these aren’t cheap. But if you care about organic ingredients, flower-only extract, and a gummy that feels more thoughtful than the usual hemp edible, Cornbread Hemp makes a strong case.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

See more of our picks for the best THC gummies here.