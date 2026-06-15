Get Your (Hangover-Free) Summer Buzz On with Cornbread Hemp THC Seltzers

There is a specific kind of summer heat where alcohol starts sounding like a treat, and also a threat.

The sun is too loud, everyone is drinking something from a cooler, and one hard seltzer suddenly feels like a one-way ticket to a headache and a nap you didn’t plan on. That’s when THC drinks are the hail Mary for me. I still want the can, I still want the bubbles, and I still want something cold to hold while everyone else is buzzing on High Noons.

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Cornbread Hemp’s 5mg THC Seltzer Variety Pack fits that need really well. It’s a low-dose, hemp-derived THC drink that fits perfect for pool days, barbecues, backyard hangs, beach coolers, and post-work summer evenings when plain sparkling water feels too responsible but alcohol sounds annoying.

Each can has 5mg THC, no CBD, no caffeine, and no synthetic cannabinoids, so the effect is pretty clean and straightforward. The variety pack comes with four summer-coded flavors: Raspberry Limeade, Blueberry Breeze, Peach Iced Tea, and Salted Watermelon (which made our 4/20 High Edit).

The 5mg version is not the THC drink I’d go for if I wanted to get aggressively high (although the 10mg version would work for that). It’s definitely the one I’d drink when I want the ritual of a hard seltzer without the booze, the hangover, or the emotional instability that sometimes comes with drinking in 90-degree weather.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

Cornbread Hemp’s 5mg THC Seltzer Variety Pack is exactly the kind of THC drink I want in summer: cold, crisp, low-dose, and not trying too hard.

It’s not the strongest weed drink. It’s like a low ABV % hard seltzer alternative with a little THC lift and no alcohol crash. The 5mg dose makes it approachable without feeling pointless, and the flavors are light enough to drink outside without feeling like you’re chugging melted candy.

Buy it if: you want a low-dose THC seltzer for pool days, barbecues, beach coolers, or post-work summer evenings—there’s a higher dose, 10mg THC option available too.

you want a low-dose THC seltzer for pool days, barbecues, beach coolers, or post-work summer evenings—there’s a higher dose, 10mg THC option available too. Skip it if: you want a heavy edible-style high, a THC + CBD blend.

you want a heavy edible-style high, a THC + CBD blend. Best part: it actually feels like a summer drink, not a cannabis product pretending to be one.

it actually feels like a summer drink, not a cannabis product pretending to be one. Biggest drawback: there’s no CBD or other trace cannabinoids, so the effect feels a little more direct than a whole-plant, full-spectrum, well-rounded vibe

How I Tested Cornbread Hemp THC Seltzers

I tried these cold, straight from the can, which is how a THC seltzer should be judged first.

That felt like the fairest test because this is a summer seltzer pack. If I’m taking one to the backyard, the beach, a barbecue, or drinking it during a little lunch break reset, I’m probably not dressing it up, even though you totally could. But I’m cracking the can and hoping it tastes good enough on its own.

I already knew I liked the Salted Watermelon because it has that watermelon-with-salt thing I’m into, Tajín included. It’s light and refreshing without going full candy watermelon, which is usually where these flavors lose me. For the variety pack, I wanted to see if the rest of the lineup could hold its own or if I was just going to want the same flavor.

The other flavors are Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Limeade, and Blueberry Breeze, and they all stay in that same light, summer-drink vibes. Some are better than others, but none of them taste like a cannabis drink trying to hide a problem.

The dose is also the main intention here. Each can has 5mg THC, which gave me a crisp “ahh” feeling without turning the day into an edible high. That’s exactly what I want from a THC seltzer in hot weather. I don’t want to be faded off my face sweating the high THC out of my pores. I want to feel a little lighter and still be able to answer texts, make lunch, or socialize with another adult like a normal person.

Four cans was enough for me to get through myself, which totals at 20mg THC (your experience will differ depending on your tolerance). But don’t worry, I tried one first for science and let that hit me before I swung back three more cans like a thirsty hoe.

The Flavors

Salted Watermelon

The one I’d grab first, mostly because of its versatility. I’m already a spiced watermelon person, so this had an advantage, but it actually delivers on that idea. It’s not spicy like Tajín on watermelon, and it’s not trying to be. It just has enough of that saltiness to keep the watermelon from tasting like melted candy. This flavor allows it to be used in THC mocktails and other mixed drinks.

Raspberry Limeade

This flavor is probably the easiest sell if you’re used to hard seltzers. It’s bright, tart, and very much in the “I could drink this outside” setting. The lime’s acidity helps keep the raspberry from getting too sweet, which matters because raspberry drinks love to taste like artificial blue raspberry. This one isn’t fake like that.

Peach Iced Tea

This one surprised me because it’s not like a seltzer flavor. It’s like an afternoon iced tea, just without the caffeine. It’s softer and sweeter than the others, and the tea note makes it feel a little more grown up than straight peach candy. This is the one I’d drink when I’m not trying to make a whole thing of it like I would for the Salted Watermelon.

Blueberry Breeze

The quietest flavor in the pack, and with five calories less than the rest of the pack. Not bad, just softer and less memorable than the others. Blueberry is hard to pull off in seltzer form without tasting fake, and this stays mellow enough that I didn’t hate it. I attribute that to the natural blueberry flavor it has listed in the ingredients. I just wouldn’t fight anyone for the last can.

The nice thing is that Cornbread keeps the dose the same across all four flavors. Every can has 5mg THC, so you can switch flavors without accidentally switching into a different level of high. That sounds basic, but for a variety pack, it matters.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

The effect is light, which is exactly what I anticipated and wanted from these.

At 5mg THC per can, Cornbread’s seltzers are not trying to ruin your afternoon. I started feeling the light buzz around the half-hour mark: a little easier in my body, a little less pissed by the hot weather, a little more willing to sit outside even though summer in Los Angeles is basically sitting in an oven.

It’s not a heavy edible high at all. I consider it more of a low-dose lift. The kind where you realize you’ve unclenched your jaw or stopped checking your phone every 45 seconds. I wouldn’t call it euphoric in a dramatic way, but it does give that “ahh” feeling I want from a THC drink, or really any drink in the summer.

Because there’s no CBD, the effect feels more direct than a 1:1 THC + CBD seltzer. Not necessarily better or worse, just different. CBD-balanced drinks can feel smoother and more body-calm, while this feels more like a straightforward little THC buzz.

That’s also why the 5mg dose is important. If this were 10mg THC with no CBD, I probably wouldn’t think of it as the same casual summer drink you can have multiple cans of. At 5mg, it stays functional. I could drink one (or a few) during a low-key hang, after work, or with lunch on a day where I’m not trying to be deeply productive but also not trying to disappear into the lawn chair.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Cornbread Hemp 5mg THC Seltzer Variety Pack at a Glance

Dose per can: 5mg THC (10mg THC version available)

Flavors: Salted Watermelon, Raspberry Limeade, Peach Iced Tea, and Blueberry Breeze

Dietary notes: 5g sugar and 30 calories (25 calories in Blueberry), all natural flavors

Best for:

Summer drinking, pool days, backyard hangs, barbecues

Low-dose THC consumers

People looking for a hard seltzer alternative or alcohol replacement

Anyone who wants a THC drink without CBD

Pros:

Approachable low-dose 5mg THC effect

There’s a 10mg THC per can version if you want a higher dose

Four-flavor variety pack that are very different from each other

Low calories and sugar

Light, crisp, and actually refreshing

Easy to drink cold straight from the can

Great substitute for alcohol drinks

If you like one flavor, you can purchase a pack of just that kind

Cons:

No CBD, so it may feel less rounded than a 1:1 THC drink

Not strong enough for people looking for a heavier dose high

Some flavors won’t be a hit for everyone

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying

Cornbread Hemp’s THC seltzers are perfect for when you want a light, low-dose drink that still feels like a summer seltzer.

These are 5mg THC drinks, so they’re not trying to flatten you. That’s good. In hot weather, I don’t want a drink that turns a pool day or lunch break into an edible-high-ridden side quest. I want something cold that I can have multiples of, something that’s lightly fizzy and buzzy, and of course something that’s easy to finish without suddenly needing to go inside and rethink my choices.

They also don’t have CBD, which gives the high a cleaner, more direct feel than a blended or 1:1 balanced drink. I usually find THC + CBD drinks a little smoother and more rounded, but at 5mg THC, Cornbread is still low-dose for me. If you love CBD-balanced drinks, just know this is not that.

Flavor-wise, the pack works because it actually feels like a summer variety pack. Salted Watermelon is still the standout for me, especially if you like watermelon with salt or Tajín. It has the most mocktail energy. Raspberry Limeade is the easiest hard-seltzer replacement, Peach Iced Tea feels more like a sweet and slow afternoon drink, and Blueberry Breeze is the quiet one of the group. I wouldn’t fight anyone for the last Blueberry, but I also wouldn’t be mad if it was the only cold can left.

Pricing is pretty standard for the category. Cornbread lists the 8-pack at $44.99, or about $5.62 per can. You could go for the larger packs, 24 or 48 cans which end up being slightly cheaper per can (~$5). For a hemp-derived THC drink, that’s not bad, especially compared with canned cocktails, hard seltzers at a bar, or some of the pricier cannabis beverages out there.

I’d buy these for barbecues, pool days, post-work summer evenings, or anytime alcohol sounds like a bad idea but plain sparkling water feels depressing. I wouldn’t immediately skip them if you want a stronger THC drink—you could crush more cans at a time, or just opt in for the 10mg THC version. But if you’re looking for something that has a CBD-balanced formula, or something that feels more like a full edible experience, then I’d skip this.

Bottoms Up, Bottom Line

Cornbread Hemp’s 5mg THC Seltzer Variety Pack works because it does not try to make weed seltzer more complicated than it needs to be.

These are cold-can summer drinks with a low-dose THC buzz. The flavors are light, the effect stays functional, and the whole pack feels built for situations where everyone else is drinking something alcoholic and you’d rather not.

Salted Watermelon is the one I’d buy it for. It has that salted fruit thing that makes it feel more like a little mocktail than a random weed seltzer, and it’s easily the flavor I’d want in a cooler. The others still make sense in the pack: Raspberry Limeade is bright and the crowd pleaser, Peach Iced Tea is sweeter and softer, and Blueberry Breeze is fine, just not the star.

The 5mg THC dose is also doing the work here. It gives you enough of a buzz to feel like you’re drinking a THC beverage, but not so much that the high takes over the afternoon. I liked that I could drink one and still feel present, functional, and not weirdly committed to being high. But who am I kidding, I had three more to get to the high I wanted, and I felt it. Don’t forget about the 10mg version if that tickles your fancy.

These are best for pool days, barbecues, beach coolers, lunch break resets, and post-work summer hangs where alcohol sounds like too much. They are not the pick if you want a heavy edible high or a CBD-balanced drink.

Basically, Cornbread made a THC seltzer that understands summer. Cold, easy, lightly buzzy, and not trying to ruin the rest of your day.