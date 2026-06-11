The Coway Airmega 100 Air Purifier Is a Tiny, Beautiful Breath of Fresh Air

You’ve found yourself here because wildfires are harassing you, right? Or it’s the pollen. Or you have a cute roommate who’s covered in fur (we don’t judge), or you just don’t like the idea of homes being so porous that all the outdoor pollution floating around and lousy with diesel soot and dust makes it inside your home.

Starting small with a bedroom air purifier doesn’t mean giving up features. My favorite is every bit as good at removing indoor pollution as the big air purifiers. The Coway Airmega 100 has a True HEPA filter that can remove 99.999 percent of mold spores, pollen, dust mites, aerosols, dust, particulate, viruses, and pollutants over 0.01 microns. If all that is Greek to you, let me say that as a professional air purifier reviewer for six years, that’s damn impressive. Maybe the hospital down the street has better air purifiers, but for a home that’s about as good as it gets.

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Coway Airmega 100 – Credit: Matt Jancer

We’ve got a whole Best Air Purifiers guide so that you can quit coughing on wildfire smoke, allergies, and pet dander. They’ll even make your apartment less stinky, too, whether it’s from your neighbors’ cigarette smoke wafted through the walls or your beloved family pet’s smelly little butt.

my quick verdict on the coway airmega 100

You shouldn’t expect the diminutive Coway Airmega 100 to handle much more than a small-to-medium-sized bedroom. Larger master bedrooms and offices should go with the fantastic Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, and living rooms should grab the Coway Airmega 250, both of which I’ve reviewed, tested, and owned for years. But for tiny rooms of 162 square feet—say, a 10- by 16-foot room—the Coway Airmega 100 is unmatched. It has a True HEPA filter and an intelligent automatic mode that kicks on extra fan speed when it detects dirtier-than-normal air. Plus, it has that typical Coway reliability and longevity.

how i tested

I’ve had the Coway Airmega 100 for a little over a year and a half now. Of the Coways to join my three-air-purifier home collection, the Airmega 100 came too late to live through the massive apartment fire of April 2022 or the Canadian June 2023 wildfires.

What it has done, though, is a fantastic job sucking up the paint fumes from the airbrush I often use in my office (with a proper respirator, too, of course). It’s also tamped down on the odors that come with living so near my kitchen trash can, and it’s even helped clear the air (literally) after some cooking misfires that involved a lot of rapidly carbonized food.

the small-room queen

Plenty of Coway’s air purifiers have been on the market for a while. That doesn’t make them ineffective or outdated. Take the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, for example. Introduced in 2014, it’s still one of our top picks more than a decade later. Coway only just introduced its successor, the Coway Mighty2, last month.

The Coway Airmega 100, on the other hand, is considered fairly new. Coway introduced it in January 2024, and I’ve had one in my apartment since November 2024 (or thereabouts). Compared to Coways introduced earlier in the decade, such as the (fantastic) Coway Airmega 250, the Airmega 100 really cleans up on looks.

Looks are entirely subjective. They have no bearing on how an air purifier performs, and what one person thinks looks groovy is hopelessly outdated to another and clashes with all the furniture in their living room. The Airmega 100 is quite possibly the first Coway I’d call beautiful. It’s still built like a tank—typical Coway—but I didn’t feel all that compelled to tuck it away in a corner where guests couldn’t see it. People can spot it hiding beneath my office desk, and I’m fine with that. It’s a looker.

For Small Spaces

You won’t want to plop the Airmega 100 in your living room. It’s much too small for that. Don’t pay much attention to Coway’s marketing language, which implies that the Airmega 100 is suitable for rooms of up to 810 square feet. That’s only if the machine scrubs all the air in that room one time per hour, or air change per hour (ACH). As the CDC and EPA recommend, you want your air purifier to achieve 5 ACH. That means the Coway Airmega 100 is ideal for rooms up to 162 square feet. Picture a room about 10 by 16 feet, and you have an idea of what type of room this air purifier is best for.

the control touch panel on the Coway Airmega 100 – Credit: Matt Jancer

Since small rooms don’t have a surplus of real estate on which to place an air purifier, it helps that the Airmega 100’s footprint is less than the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty. Every inch in a tiny room counts, so if you can fit a small bathroom trash can, then you can find a spot for the Airmega 100. For my office, I found the perfect spot beneath the desk that was in an unused section of floor next to the base of my floor lamp. A bigger air purifier would’ve had a harder time finding a home in that room.

Performance

The Airmega 100 is so quiet that I typically forget it’s on. Only the glowing blue ring, which turns orange when it senses heavier-than-normal concentrations of pollutants, allergens, or dust particles (and which you can turn off) tells me whether it’s on or not. That’s perfect for me.

While I’m not much of a stickler for absolute quiet when I’m writing and working, people are going to use the Airmega 100 as a bedroom air purifier. Some may appreciate white noise from a loud air purifier, but others need quiet to fall asleep. As long as the Airmega 100 is on its slowest fan speed, which it almost always has been in my experience, you won’t hear a thing.

the color-changing ring on the Coway Airmega 100 – Credit: Matt Jancer

Most of my favorite air purifiers are automatic, like the Airmega 100, which means that they continuously monitor the air and measure it for elevated levels of pollution, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which commonly come from freshly painted walls, new furniture, and newly unboxed foam mattresses, as well as particulate, such as dust, pollen, and diesel soot floating through the air.

Then, if it decides it needs a boost to help clean the air, it’ll ramp up the fan speed. You don’t have to lift a finger. Then its True HEPA filter will remove 99.999 percent of all the mold spores, pollen, dust mites, aerosols, dust, particulate, viruses, and pollutants over 0.01 microns that mother nature and humankind can shake into the air.

the coway airmega 100 at a glance

The Coway Airmega 100 is ideal for rooms up to 162 square feet. Picture a room about 10 by 16 feet. So it’s not for big spaces, but it can handle a typical bedroom with a strong arm. Its True HEPA filter can remove 99.999 percent of mold spores, pollen, dust mites, aerosols, dust, particulate, viruses, and pollutants over 0.01 microns. Its automatic fan makes it an entirely hands-off machine. Just make sure to remove the plastic wrap surrounding the air filter when you unbox it, plug it in, and then sit back until the machine alerts you that it’s time to replace the filter.

Coway Airmega 100 – Credit: Matt Jancer

Can I use it in a room that’s slightly bigger than 162 sq. ft?

Yeah. It’s not a hard line in which sticking the Airmega 100 in a room that measures 200 square feet means it’s going to be entirely ineffective. Such a room would equal 4 ACH, which isn’t quite up to the 5 ACH standard that the CDC and EPA recommend, but it’s a hell of a lot better than nothing.

Honestly, if you’re planning on an air purifier for a room of 200 square feet or more, though, I’d go with the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty. It can achieve 5 ACH in rooms of up to 350 square feet, and while it’s larger, it’s still a fantastic air purifier that’s held up to 6 1/2 years of daily use for me.

the bottom line

The Coway Airmega 100 isn’t the air purifier to get if you need one for a large room, like a living room or bonus room. That’d be the Coway Airmega 250. But for a room of 10 by 16 feet, or thereabout, the Airmega 100 is top notch.

All too often, small bedroom air purifiers such as this go light on the features, omitting an automatic fan, air quality sensor, and True HEPA filter. The Airmega 100 packs all of these in a tiny enough form to stick unseen in the corner of even the smallest room. Not that you’d want to, though, because it’s also the most handsome air purifier Coway has ever made, in my humble opinion.