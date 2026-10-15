Most Weighted Blankets Feel Like Sandbags—This One Doesn’t

I’m pretty unapologetic about who I am as a person (Thanks, therapy!). I can be as rough and tumble as they come, but let me say with my whole chest that I love weighted blankets. LOVE THEM! Nothing else settles me down at the end of a long day quite like that steady, heavy hug.

Still, most weighted blankets do the job well enough—but the fabric is an afterthought. So you end up with something that works, but doesn’t exactly make you want to curl up in it. Effective? Sure. Cozy? Not really. I always end up throwing a cozier blanket on top… but then that can get too hot.

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That’s why a weighted blanket made of faux fur sucked me in like a tractor beam. Lola‘s version is double-sided, with dusky whites and sandy hues that swirl together in a desert-inspired pattern, giving you a weighted blanket that feels as good as it works. The texture hits you first, then the weight. Why hasn’t someone cracked this code until now? Who knows. But with sweater weather here, it’s showing up right on time.

So What Makes This One Different?

The fabric, mostly. Faux fur has a reputation for being scratchy or shedding on everything you own. In fact, I just threw out a rug that fits that description perfectly.

Lola’s faux fur is double-sided, so there’s no wrong side to end up on. It’s also zero shed, so you won’t be finding a bunch of stray, artificial hairs all over your floors and furniture. It’s double hemmed for durability, and the faux fur is OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified, which is a third-party label that means the fabric was tested (and passed!) for harmful substances.

via Lola

Then there’s the weight. It’s heavy, but not too heavy—between 3-10 pounds, depending on the size of the blanket. You feel it settle over you without feeling pinned down.

That steady, hug-like pressure is the whole appeal, and Lola says weighted blankets are scientifically proven to improve sleep, stress, and anxiety. I’m no scientist (far from it), but I know how I feel under one. Drape it over me on the couch during a movie or spread it across the bed on top of me, and you basically have me in the palm of your hand.

Faux fur plus weight can tend to run warm. So if you sleep hot, this is more of a fall-and-winter blanket than a year-round one. But for me, with Lola, I don’t have to add a second blanket on top of my non-cozy weighted blanket.

courtesy lola

The Choices! So Many Choices!

The sandy, desert-inspired colorway is just one option. There are more than a dozen other colors, if white and sand isn’t your thing. So unlike the slew of boring, grey weighted blankets out there, you can actually get something that fits in perfectly with your bed or couch’s aesthetic.

Ultimately, it all comes back to the sandbag problem. I wanted a weighted blanket I’d actually want to be under, not just one I could justify. If you’ve always liked the idea of weighted blankets more than the feel of them, see the whole faux fur lineup.

No sandbaggin’ here!