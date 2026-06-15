3D Printer Deal Alert: $350 Off the Creality K2 Pro 3D Printer

Among home 3D printers, two names leap out: Bambu Lab, which has still got a killer deal on a P1S 3D printer live right now in its second week; and the other major name is Creality. The two have been trading blows in the struggle for dominance among 3D printers, and now it’s Creality’s turn.

The Creality K2 Pro 3D printer combo is selling for $944, down from its $1,295 retail price. There are cheaper 3D printers out there, but the K2 Pro isn’t going for cheap. It’s an upmarket home 3D printer that comes complete with everything needed to start creating right out of the box.

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serious home 3d printing power

The major news about the Creality K2 Pro 3D Printer Combo isn’t just that it’s $351 off or that it comes with all the color filaments needed to start printing as soon as you open the box. The K2 Pro’s big draw is an actively heated chamber. When you begin printing a job, the enclosed chamber heats up to your pre-programmed temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius).

Ordinarily when you print a job, the first layers to be printed begin to cool down as the rest of the material is being printed. That means different layers are cooling at different rates, which can lead to warping and cracking. The K2 Pro’s actively heated chamber keeps the entire object at a steady temperature until the last of the material is printed.

When the nozzle emits the final material, the heating shuts off and the entire printed object is left to cool down together at the same rate, which reduces warping and cracking. The amount of time spent waiting will vary based upon the type of material used and the object, but expect cooldown to take about an hour.

other 3d printers worth looking at

Bambu Lab has the reputation of being the Apple of 3D printers. The Bambu Lab P1S is a mid-range machine selling on a major sale at a budget price. There’s no actively heated chamber included, but it does still have auto-bed leveling and vibration compensation.

The Bambu Lab A1 Combo is a beginner-friendly model that includes everything needed for those new to 3D printing. There’s no heated chamber, but you get a four-spool multi-color filament system and an LED lamp-making kit.

The Creality K1C can’t handle two (or more) materials in one continuous print job without taking a break to swap over components, but compared to Bambu Lab’s 3D printers, the Creality is more open-source friendly, which means you can use more unofficial tools for print jobs.