This Cannabis Brand Is Literally Selling Pallets of THC Drinks Ahead of the Hemp Ban (Exclusive Discount)

With the federal hemp ban looming, brands are encouraging customers to stock up while they still can. But Crescent Canna might be taking things a little further than everyone else.

The hemp beverage company is offering more than just discounts on a few four-packs. It’s also selling hundreds of THC drinks at a time, and if you’re really committed to having enough weed seltzer to last through prohibition, you can order an entire pallet.

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Yes, an actual pallet. Delivered to your house. By a freight truck.

And the best part? Shipping is free.

Oh, and VICE readers get their own exclusive 20% discount, too. Just use code GREENW20 at checkout on eligible THC drinks before November 26.

Photo Courtesy of Crescent Canna

Hundreds of THC Drinks, Anyone?

Crescent Canna has been pushing its bulk deals ahead of the December 11 federal hemp deadline, and some of these quantities are pretty wild.

For starters, there’s the 5mg THC Seltzer Variety Pack, which comes in a whopping 288-can option for $840. But with VICE’s exclusive code GREENW20, that price drops to just $672. Each can contains 5mg THC + 4mg CBD, with flavors including Tropical, Ginger Lemonade, Sour Watermelon, and Raspberry Lime. That’s $528 in total savings, bringing each can down to about $2.33.

If 5mg isn’t your thing, the 10mg THC Seltzer Variety Pack also comes in a 288-pack, listed at $960. Apply the VICE code, and you’re looking at $768, saving a total of $672 compared to the regular price. That works out to just $2.67 per can.

Then there’s the 50mg THC Drinks Variety Pack, available in a 216-can bundle for $999, or $799.20 with GREENW20. You’ll get 72 cans each of Strawberry Lemonade, Grape Lemonade, and Raspberry Lime. That’s 10,800mg of THC in one order, so this particular option is definitely geared toward people who know their tolerance.

And for those who prefer mixing their THC into cocktails, Crescent Canna is also selling 12 bottles of its Ellora THC-Infused Spirit Alternative for $450. With the VICE discount, that drops to $360 for the dozen, or $30 per bottle. Each bottle contains 170mg THC, with 10mg per serving, and the combined discounts save you $360 compared to the regular price.

Product Listed price VICE price 288-pack, 5mg THC $840 $672 288-pack, 10mg THC $960 $768 216-pack, 50mg THC $999 $799.20 12 bottles of Ellora $450 $360

Yes, You Can Actually Order a Pallet

Those giant variety packs aren’t even the biggest orders available.

Through its dedicated bulk-order program, Crescent Canna is offering 30-case and 50-case shipments of its 10mg, 20mg, and 50mg THC seltzers.

Each case contains 24 cans, meaning customers can order either 720 or 1,200 THC drinks in one shot.

A 50-case order of 10mg THC seltzers costs $3,000, down from $6,000. Meanwhile, 1,200 cans of the 50mg variety will run you $4,500 instead of $9,000. That’s a 50% discount, plus free shipping.

And because we’re talking about an actual pallet of drinks, these orders arrive by freight truck rather than your usual delivery driver. Crescent Canna even offers liftgate delivery for people who, understandably, don’t have a forklift sitting around at home.

Crescent Canna CEO Joe Gerrity confirmed that the company has received around 40 bulk orders within just five days of introducing the 50-case option. “40, maybe a couple more, but around 40,” he told VICE. Some customers had previously been buying only a few cases at a time.

Apparently, the possibility of losing access to your favorite THC drinks is enough motivation to make some serious room in the garage.

The Hemp Ban Is Getting Closer

Of course, there’s a reason Crescent Canna is going so hard on these bulk deals.

On December 11, 2026, a new federal definition of hemp is scheduled to take effect, restricting finished hemp products containing more than 0.4mg of total THC and certain other intoxicating cannabinoids per container.

Unless Congress intervenes, the changes would effectively remove most hemp-derived THC drinks and edibles from the federally legal market. It’s a significant shift from the 2018 Farm Bill, which created the legal framework that allowed hemp-derived THC beverages to become widely available in the first place.

And Crescent Canna isn’t taking any chances. The company said they’re preparing to relocate more than 700 pallets of finished products from North Carolina to Tennessee while keeping inventory available in case lawmakers reach a last-minute agreement.

In the meantime, customers interested in its largest bulk orders must reserve and pay by bank transfer, with shipments scheduled through December 9. The company says all pallet-order sales are final, and shipping restrictions apply depending on the state.

And if you’re stocking up through Crescent Canna’s website, don’t forget to enter VICE’s exclusive code GREENW20 at checkout for an additional 20% off eligible THC drinks, including the already-discounted variety packs and Ellora. The code is valid through November 26, 2026.

Whether Congress ultimately changes the law remains to be seen. But Crescent Canna has apparently decided that if prohibition is coming, there’s no reason you shouldn’t have 1,200 cans of THC seltzer waiting for you when it arrives.