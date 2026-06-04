Cricut’s Best Machine for First-Time Crafters is 30% Off

Cricket. That’s how you pronounce it. For the first few months, way back when I started covering these darlings of the crafting world, I was calling it cry-cut like a dolt. At least I can pronounce Joy without a support team guiding me every step of the way.

Cricut introduced the Cricut Joy 2, the follow-up to their most affordable and compact entry-level Joy, just this past February. Amazon knocked the price down to $130 just a few days ago for its first-ever sale, and then decided this morning to knock another $10 off, because why not? For $120 you can dip your toe into the waters of home smart cutting (AKA digital cutting) without laying out a huge chunk of change (or a bunch of valuable desk space) on a complicated machine.

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the easiest way to ease into electronic cutting

The Joy 2 packs a massive leap in capability over the outgoing Joy that was released in March 2020. You can feed more than 75 materials into the Joy 2 now, compared to the old model’s “50 plus” supported materials. If you’ve ever been frustrated that the Cricut Joy wouldn’t print stickers, you’re in luck. The Joy 2 now supports making stickers.

@almesdesign Diy Paper Strawberry 🍓 Cerchi l’elemento perfetto per i tuoi progetti estivi? ​Ecco la soluzione! Fragole 3D realizzate con la Cricut Joy 2. ​Che si tratti di un biglietto di auguri, di una ghirlanda fuoriporta o di un cake topper per una festa a tema, queste fragole sono quello che ti serve per dare una svolta tridimensionale alle tue creazioni. @Cricut @Cricut Italia #cricut #cricutitalia #cricutmade #strawberry #papercraft Paperstrawberry, Paper Craft Idea, DIYCraft, papercrafts, cricut, Paper decor, cricutproject, strawberrycrafts, cricutideas. ♬ Cutie Little – Stella Gray

You can also now use universal pen sets for the machine’s drawing and writing, whereas before you were locked into using Cricut-branded pen sets, and it’ll now also score materials for when you want a design or pattern cut into a material instead of drawn on. Annnd it can print and then cut now, too. Lots of new features.

The Joy 2 is significantly heavier at 3.7 pounds, versus the original Joy’s two pounds, but that just makes the machine more stable. You’re not going to be carrying this thing with you when you go for ice cream, so the weight isn’t really a drawback. At 5.4 by 9.1 by 2.8 inches, the Joy 2 is about 1.5 inches lower in height and nearly the same length and width as the Joy. Even the most cramped desk can find a spot next to a laptop for the diminutive Cricut Joy 2.

All the essentials

The Cricut Joy 2 Rainbow Essentials pack includes a bunch of materials to help get you started, including smart vinyl, smart iron-on, value cardstock, insert card sets, and printable vinyl. You also get access to Cricut Design Space, which gives you free access to more than 400 projects. And because everyone has to start somewhere, you’ll get how-instructions from Cricut directly to help ease you into smart cutting.