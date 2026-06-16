This Premium Cuckoo Rice Cooker Is $280 Off

I’ve got an Instant Pot pressure cooker that’s a jack-of-all-trades at lots of cooking tasks, but rice devotees always tell me that nothing can approach the perfection of the bonafide, specialist tool known as the rice cooker. That’s why I’ve zeroed in on this deal for the Cuckoo High Pressure Rice Cooker for the oddly specific sale price of $279.93, down nearly half from its normal price of $559.

cuckoo for cooked rice

Being a high-pressure cooker, the Cuckoo speeds up the cooking process to 20-30 minutes or so, far quicker than a typical rice cooker. Even a good Zojirushi can take twice that long. Time savings carries over into clean-up; there’s a self-cleaning function that steams the bowl clean.

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The Cuckoo holds 6 cups of uncooked rice, which translates into 12 cups of cooked rice. Guidelines typically say that a person will eat 1/4 to 1/2 of a cup of rice, depending on whether it’s a side dish or a main dish. I respectfully call bullshit on that. If I’m grubbin’ and want a big of an entreé spread over a big plate of rice, I’ll eat a cup’s worth. A half cup of cooked rice makes for a good side. Point being, 12 cups of cooked rice from the Cuckoo should be sufficient for 12 or more people.

And you won’t have to hum Queen’s “Under Pressure” softly while the rice cooks. But, you know, it helps and so you probably should.

more rice cookers worth looking at

After I’ve talked a bit of shit on my trusty Instant Pot’s rice cooking credentials, I do want to point out two things: One, it has nine functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, and making yogurt. And two, it’s on a hell of a 50%-off sale right now at $70, down from $140.

Zojirushi is the name that still springs to mind anytime I hear somebody mention “rice cooker.” The Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker and Warmer’s 5 1/2-cup capacity (uncooked) is just about as much as the Cuckoo’s.

Not every rice cooker has to cost such a fortune that it leaves you unable to afford the rice to put in it. The Aroma Select Stainless Pot-Style Rice Cooker costs a fraction of the Cuckoos and Zojirushis, and people still rave about its rice. Just note that its 14-cup capacity is its cooked rice capacity, which is typically double its uncooked rice capacity. That means its 7-cup uncooked rice capacity still makes more than the other rice cookers we list here, just not that much more, as the marketing suggests.