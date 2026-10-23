This Cuffing Season Move Makes Your Bed Nearly Impossible to Leave (No Game Required)

Think about your last good date. I mean, your REALLY good last date. Like, the last time you stayed somewhere longer far than planned. Sure, the person you were with and the… ahem… interactions you were having with said person were great. But you were probably comfortable too. At least in some capacity.

When it comes to bed or couch comfort, nothing sells that feeling faster than a blanket worth fighting over. It literally requires no game. You don’t need a signature cocktail, fancy home cooked feast, or even a smooth line. You hand someone something soft while it’s cold out and watch their shoulders drop. It also pays off whether the night goes well… or you end up under it alone with a movie and zero regrets. Ok, maybe some regrets. It’s still just as cozy.

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Lola knows, and they’ve just released eight new colors and prints in its Lola for the Holidays collection. Reds, browns, deep greens… all the holiday vibes are here, in its coziest form.

It’s also 35% off right now with code HOLIDAY35.

Which Holiday Blanket Is Your Move?

With eight options and a pretty sizable sale, you can match the blanket to the mood. (Santa looks pretty cozy there, doesn’t he?)

via Lola

Reykjavik Red is a bold, saturated holiday red, for the person who likes to make an entrance. Firewood, a rich, smoky espresso brown, is the cabin-by-the-fire option. And Nordic Pine is a deep spruce green that kind of feels a little sophisticated.

If you want something with a little more attitude, Holiday Hide is an ombré animal-inspired print in winter neutrals. If you want calm, Blue Lagoon is a mineral blue-gray that does the opposite of loud.

Then come the three checkered options, all of which are riffs on Lola’s signature check pattern, including Green Check (pine and sage), Chocolate Check (chocolate and mink brown), and Red Check (garnet and cabernet).

Winter (And Maybe Something Under The Blanket) Is Coming

None of these match your existing aesthetic? Lola has plenty of other styles and colors, with my personal recommendation pointing directly towards their weighted blankets. Because most weighted blankets are about as dull grey-colored as can be, and they all feel like sandbags that have been sloppily stitched together to “help with anxiety.” Thanks, but I’m not a dog needing a thunder jacket. Give me something heavy AND ridiculously cozy, please. Then? Well, I’m pretty much all yours for you to do whatever you want with.

To be fair, though, Lola blankets also work for people you aren’t trying to impress. A parent, a roommate, or a friend who “doesn’t need anything” will all take a good blanket. Just, if you’re gifting, pick the color that matches their couch (not their personality).

Sizes and pricing vary by color, but either way, make sure to use code HOLIDAY35 at checkout for the 35% off.

If you want your place to be the one nobody wants to leave, start with what’s on the couch. See the full eight-color holiday lineup and pick the one that suits the mood.