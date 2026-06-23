Target Has a Ridiculous Deal on This Popular Cuisinart Air Fryer

Everyone I know who has an air fryer raves about it to me like it was the robot from The Jetsons. Just, I assume, less surly and sarcastic. Seriously, what is Rosie’s problem?

You know what, forget the potentially homicidal robot entirely. Just snag the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven 7-in-1 from Target for $100, down from its retail price of $230. Not a bad deal for day one of Target Circle Deal Days (Target’s competing sale against Prime Day), no?

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seven uses, one big discount

The Cuisinart’s seven cooking functions include air frying (duh), baking, broiling, convection baking, convection broiling, toasting, and warming. That explains why once I got such a look of disgust from a friend when I asked why I’d need an air fryer toaster oven when I already had a toaster and a microwave. “Because it can basically replace everything, even your oven, if you’re not like cooking for a whole family.” Clearly this was a dig at my living alone…

The catch? What makes you think there’d be a catch? My, my, aren’t we cynical over here. Can’t Target just do a nice thing for y’all?

But yeah, there’s a catch. You can take advantage of this sale from Target Circle Deal Days only if you’re a Target Circle member. It’s free to sign up, though, so you may as well. Sign up for $0 and save $130. Sounds like a no brainer, even if you’re, well, toasted.

other air fryers worth looking at

Ninja has made itself nearly synonymous with air fryers over the years. Ever popular, this Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer has a different feature set: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate.

Instant Pot makes more than multi-use pressure cookers. The Instant Pot Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer is selling for 53% off right now as part of Prime Day and can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.

Seven cooking functions not enough for ya? The Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer offers nine, including a setting especially for cooking frozen foods, such as frozen pizzas and mozzarella sticks straight from the freezer.