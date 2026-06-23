Target Has a Ridiculous Deal on This Popular Cuisinart Air Fryer

Everyone I know who has an air fryer raves about it to me like it was the robot from The Jetsons. Just, I assume, less surly and sarcastic. Seriously, what is Rosie’s problem?
You know what, forget the potentially homicidal robot entirely. Just snag the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven 7-in-1 from Target for $100, down from its retail price of $230. Not a bad deal for day one of Target Circle Deal Days (Target’s competing sale against Prime Day), no?
Videos by VICE
seven uses, one big discount
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
The Cuisinart’s seven cooking functions include air frying (duh), baking, broiling, convection baking, convection broiling, toasting, and warming. That explains why once I got such a look of disgust from a friend when I asked why I’d need an air fryer toaster oven when I already had a toaster and a microwave. “Because it can basically replace everything, even your oven, if you’re not like cooking for a whole family.” Clearly this was a dig at my living alone…
The catch? What makes you think there’d be a catch? My, my, aren’t we cynical over here. Can’t Target just do a nice thing for y’all?
But yeah, there’s a catch. You can take advantage of this sale from Target Circle Deal Days only if you’re a Target Circle member. It’s free to sign up, though, so you may as well. Sign up for $0 and save $130. Sounds like a no brainer, even if you’re, well, toasted.
other air fryers worth looking at
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Ninja has made itself nearly synonymous with air fryers over the years. Ever popular, this Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer has a different feature set: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Instant Pot makes more than multi-use pressure cookers. The Instant Pot Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer is selling for 53% off right now as part of Prime Day and can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Seven cooking functions not enough for ya? The Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer offers nine, including a setting especially for cooking frozen foods, such as frozen pizzas and mozzarella sticks straight from the freezer.