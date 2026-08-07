Get Up to 30% Off THC Seltzers, Gummies, and More at Cycling Frog’s Birthday Sale

Cycling Frog only gets one birthday a year, and apparently that means everything on the site is on an annual sale.

The hemp-derived THC brand is celebrating with a tiered sitewide sale through August 10. Every order gets 20% off, spending $100 bumps the discount to 25%, and carts of $200 or more get the full 30% off.

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And when Cycling Frog says everything, it means everything. The sale covers its THC seltzers, gummies, mints, merch, and the rest of the brand’s lineup. No promo code is required, and purchases also earn double rewards points during the sale.

Photo Credit: Cycling Frog

What to Grab From the Cycling Frog Sale

If you’re not sure where to start, I’ve recently tried a few Cycling Frog products across its lineup.

The Tropical Punch THC Seltzer is one of the brand’s newest drink flavors and an easy place to start if you’d rather sip your THC than eat it. Tropical fruit flavors can sometimes veer aggressively sweet, but this one is built for the kind of cold, grab-from-the-fridge experience that has helped THC drinks become an increasingly practical alternative to traditional edibles.

Read my full review on the best Cycling Frog THC Seltzer flavor.

For gummies, I recently tried Cycling Frog’s Raspberry Limeade Rosin Gummies. The rosin formulation gives these a little more going on than a standard THC gummy, while the raspberry-limeade flavor brings the tartness you’d expect from something modeled after a summer drink.

Check out my review on how a weedy tasting rosin gummy from Cycling Frog will yield the best high.

Then there are the Wintergreen THC Mints, which fill a completely different role. They’re small, discreet, and much easier to keep around than a can of seltzer or bag of gummies if you want something that doesn’t immediately announce itself as a cannabis product.

My review on Cycling Frogs mints shares how these helped me keep cool while seeing my haters at a party.

All three are included in the birthday sale, along with Cycling Frog’s other edibles, beverages, CBD products, and merch.

And because the discount applies across categories, you don’t have to commit to one format. You can throw drinks, gummies, and mints into the same cart and still qualify for the higher discount tiers.

How the Cycling Frog Birthday Sale Works

The discount increases depending on how much you spend:

20% off everything to start

25% off orders of $100 or more

30% off orders of $200 or more

2x rewards points on every purchase

The discounts are applied automatically, and the sale ends August 10.

That tiered setup makes this especially useful as a stock-up sale. A smaller order still gets 20% off, but if your cart is already creeping toward $100 or $200, it’s worth checking whether adding something else gets you into the next discount bracket.

When Does the Cycling Frog Birthday Sale End?

Cycling Frog’s birthday sale runs through August 10.

There’s no promo code required. The discount is automatically based on your order total, with up to 30% off sitewide and double rewards points available throughout the sale.

If you already buy Cycling Frog—or you’ve been meaning to try more than one part of its lineup—this is probably the time to do it.