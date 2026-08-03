Cycling Frog’s THC Rosin Gummies Taste Weed-y AF, but For Good Reason

Some THC gummies are trying to taste like candy. Cycling Frog’s Raspberry Limeade THC Rosin Gummies are trying to remind you there’s actual weed in them. And that was obvious as soon as I opened the bag. This smelled like straight weed, and not so much in an eighth bag way. More like a rosin oil bomb with some fruit added. The smell was strong enough that I quickly understood what kind of gummy this was going to be: not the best-tasting edible in my drawer, but probably one of the ones that actually hits.

Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, so it’s a balanced 1:1 edible. The bigger difference is that Cycling Frog uses Sour Elektra rosin, which makes this feel closer to the rosin gummies you’d find in a dispensary than a random hemp gummy with THC added. Sour Elektra is a sativa-dominant, CBD-heavy hemp strain with Gorilla Glue #4 x ACDC genetics, and Cycling Frog lists naturally occurring terpenes like caryophyllene, myrcene, and terpinolene. In other words, this is a strain-specific edible with a lot more whole-plant character than your average gummy.

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So these are definitely not candy-first delicious gummies. These are effect-first gummies that do the damn job. Once I accepted that, I appreciated them a lot more. And besides, if you want to munch on gummies, just get regular, non-infused ones.

The limited-edition packaging also features art from Ghostshrimp, the artist who helped create and design the world of Adventure Time. It’s nice when the art world and canna-world get a little universe crossover, especially on a product that already feels more specific than a standard THC gummy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Cycling Frog’s Raspberry Limeade THC Rosin Gummies are for people who care more about the edible working than the edible tasting like candy. Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, using full-spectrum extract, which is the Sour Elektra rosin. So this felt closer to a dispensary rosin gummy rather than a basic hemp edible. The smell was very weedy, the flavor was very weedy, and honestly, that was kind of the point.

Buy it if: you want a balanced 1:1 rosin gummy with mellow, uplifting, full-body effects.

you want a balanced 1:1 rosin gummy with mellow, uplifting, full-body effects. Skip it if: you need your gummies to taste delicious.

you need your gummies to taste delicious. Best part: the high felt calm, pleasant, and genuinely effective.

the high felt calm, pleasant, and genuinely effective. Biggest drawback: the flavor is not exactly fun unless you already like eating weed.

How I Tested Cycling Frog THC Rosin Gummies

I took one of these on a sunny Sunday afternoon, mostly because I saw someone on Cycling Frog’s site say that was their move and I thought, fine, let’s see if I can steal that vibe.

One gummy gave me 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, which is an average single dose and enough for me to judge it. I didn’t take more when nothing happened right away, because these are not fast-acting gummies. They showed up like a normal edible.

The bag smelled very weedy when I opened it, and the gummy tasted very weedy when I ate it, so I was curious if all that rosin would actually pay off. That was the whole test for me. If I’m going to eat something that tastes this much like weed, the high needs to do more than a cute little background buzz.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

This isn’t the gummy I’d hand someone and say, “Wait, this tastes so good.” It tastes like weed. The raspberry limeade flavor is there, but it doesn’t fully cover the rosin, and I don’t think it is supposed to. The gummy has that earthy, oily and plant-y heavy taste that makes it very obvious you are eating a full-spectrum edible.

I know some people specifically eat edibles to avoid that weed smell and taste. But with this one, the earthy flavor felt connected to the point of the product. These are Sour Elektra rosin gummies, not regular fruit snacks with THC sprinkled in. The weediness made them feel less polished, but also more legit.

The gummy is larger than I prefer, and I think I noticed that more because of the flavor. A smaller bite would have made the weedy taste easier to get through. But still, the sugary crystal coating gave it a nice texture and helped balance out the rosin-heavy chew.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Cycling Frog’s Rosin Gummies took about an hour to show up, so it’s got very normal edible timing. Once it hit, I felt good in a very usable way. Mood felt uplifted, the anxiety quieted down, and my body felt like it had finally stopped bracing itself for something. It was pleasant and mellow without turning the rest of my Sunday into a nap.

The effects it had on my body surprised me the most. I’ve had this annoying pain in my wrist and hand from typing so much, and after this gummy kicked in, it bothered me less. I’m not trying to make a medical claim off one Sunday gummy, but that is what I noticed.

The 10mg THC + 10mg CBD dose felt balanced. The THC was definitely there, but the CBD kept it from getting too sharp or chaotic. I could see this being a good 1:1 gummy for newer consumers, especially people who want to feel high on an average single dose but are nervous about getting overwhelmed.

I wouldn’t tell a brand-new edible person to take the whole thing without thinking about it, though. 10mg THC is still a real dose. But cutting it in half gives you 5mg THC + 5mg CBD, which is a much more reasonable starting point. It’s also not a straight-up sleep gummy. It felt more like a sunny afternoon gummy that can slowly turn into a wind-down gummy if you let the day go that way.

Cycling Frog Raspberry Limeade THC Rosin Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD (full-spectrum rosin)

Strain: Sour Elektra (Gorilla Glue x ACDC), sativa-dominant CBD-heavy hemp strain

Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene, and terpinolene

Dietary notes: 15 calories and 3g sugar, vegan, gluten-free

Flavors: Raspberry Limeade (tested), Cranberry Limeade

Best for:

A true rosin-edible high experience

People who care more about effects than candy flavor

Chilling out during the afternoon

Evening wind-down

Anyone looking for a hemp gummy that feels closer to a dispensary edible

Pros:

Made with strain-specific Sour Elektra rosin (full-spectrum)

Dispensary quality product and high

Physical pain relief

Limited-edition Ghostshrimp packaging

Cons:

Very weedy smell and flavor

Larger gummy than I prefer (but could be due to the flavor)

The 10-count bag is sold out, so availability is limited

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Cycling Frog’s Raspberry Limeade THC Rosin Gummies are a limited-edition release, so this isn’t one I’d sit on forever if you want to try it.

The 10-count bag I tested is already sold out. Right now, Cycling Frog only has the 40-count jar, which is listed at $45.99. For 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per gummy, plus strain-specific Sour Elektra rosin, that feels like a strong price if you care about clean effects more than flavor.

Cycling Frog has a whole page on their website dedicated to listing out the states they can’t ship to and why. They’ve paused on the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana, and New Jersey. But they’ve found some solutions that act as a workaround—the same page lists third-party retailers like CBD.co that can make that delivery happen.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC edibles.

The Bottom Line

Cycling Frog’s Raspberry Limeade THC Rosin Gummies are for people who can forgive a weedy edible when the high is so worth it. The rosin is the selling point, not the flavor. One gummy gave me the kind of calm, uplifting Sunday high that made the whole thing click, especially with the clean 10mg THC + 10mg CBD balance.

If you want candy, this is not it. If you want a hemp-derived gummy that feels closer to a dispensary quality rosin edible, this makes a lot more sense. At $45.99 for the 40-count jar, I’d call it a good deal for an effect-first, strain-specific gummy—especially while the limited-edition run with Ghostshrimp is still around.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Other thc gummies to try

If you’re shopping for live rosin gummies specifically, check out TribeTokes’ Live Rosin Gummies. They’re watermelon 10mg THC edibles with live rosin, low sugar, and a smooth relaxing effect.

If a weedy-tasting gummy does not sound good to you, try Kiva Camino Sours Uplifting Watermelon Spritz gummies. These are dangerously snackable for a 10mg THC gummy. The Sours Watermelon Spritz flavor sounds exactly what it should taste like: refreshing, bright, tart, and delightfully sweet.

The sour coating is the best part. The sugar-to-sour ratio is balanced enough that I kept wanting another one, which is both a compliment and a warning. These do not taste medicinal, bitter, or weedy. They taste like a great sour summer gummy that happens to have THC in it.