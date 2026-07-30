Cycling Frog’s THC Mints Look (and Feel) Like a Tiny Chill Pill

Cycling Frog’s Wintergreen THC Mints look like mints in the most convincing way possible, like something you’d actually keep in your bag for your breath. The Altoids-looking tin does a lot of work here, because it makes the whole thing feel discreet and normal. If someone saw me pulling this out, I don’t think they’d assume weed. They’d probably just assume I care about my breath.

Each mint has 1mg THC + 5mg CBD, plus a tiny 0.1mg CBG. That’s a very real microdose. For my tolerance, I had to take three to four before the effect felt useful, and even then, this is not a “get high” product for me. It’s more of a “please make me less reactive to bullshit” product.

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The format is very fitting for that. Mints are easy to take mid-conversation, before a meeting, in the car before walking into an event, or any time you want something low-key without munching on a gummy. And because the ratio is 1:5 THC to CBD, the CBD is clearly the main character here.

The Wintergreen flavor was also pleasant. I love wintergreen, and apparently it’s not technically mint; it’s a shrub, which I learned from Cycling Frog’s own listing for these “mints.” Either way, it works. Refreshing, clean, and discreet AF.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Cycling Frog’s Wintergreen THC Mints are basically tiny calm-down buttons in a tin. Each mint has 1mg THC + 5mg CBD, so the THC is barely there. For me, three to four mints was more appropriate than one, but I can see the appeal if you’re THC-sensitive or trying to build a tolerance without jumping into a gummy.

Buy it if: you want a discreet, CBD-heavy microdose for social anxiety moments.

you want a discreet, CBD-heavy microdose for social anxiety moments. Skip it if: you want one mint to feel like an edible.

you want one mint to feel like an edible. Best part: the tin makes these feel like regular mints, which is exactly why they work in public.

the tin makes these feel like regular mints, which is exactly why they work in public. Biggest drawback: I wish each mint had a little more THC, because getting to a fuller dose takes a lot of mints.

How I Tested Cycling Frog Wintergreen THC Mints

I tried these where I’d actually want them: before talking to people.

The first time was during the workday, before a few calls with strangers. I had that annoying background anxiety going, where nothing is actually wrong but my body is acting like I’m about to defend a thesis. I took a few mints to see if the 1mg THC + 5mg CBD ratio could take the edge off without being a dud.

The second time was at an event where I knew I might see some haters. I’m very kill-them-with-kindness coded, but I wanted to give less of a fuck than usual. I took a few well before walking in, and instead of spending the night making sure they saw me smiling and waving hi, I actually talked to other people and moved on with my life.

For my tolerance, three to four mints was the range where these started doing something—that something being calming me TF down. One mint is very much a microdose. A few mints felt more like the point.

What It’s Like to Actually Take Cycling Frog THC Mints

The tin makes these feel like actual mints, and not weed pretending to be discreet. I could take these out mid-conversation and not feel like I was doing anything weird.

The Wintergreen flavor is clean and refreshing. And I think wintergreen as a mint flavor gets slept on. It has that cool, slightly sweet thing without feeling as basic as menthol-y peppermint. I also love that Cycling Frog points out wintergreen is technically a shrub, because apparently even mints have lore.

There is a little aftertaste that might bother a few people. I didn’t notice it at all at first, but I could see someone else catching it, especially if they are picky. But that comes with weed products developed into things that aren’t weed.

The mints look very normal in the tin, maybe almost too normal. I would keep them in the original packaging and not let them float loose in a bag or drawer. Discreet is good. Mystery little white tablets are less good.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These seemed to show up after about an hour, but with something this CBD-heavy, it’s kind of hard to clock. It wasn’t a big edible entrance. I didn’t suddenly feel high. I just noticed I was less activated. Less stomach-drop, less clenched jaw, less “why is this person here and why do I care?”

One mint was basically nothing for me. Three to four was where I felt the calm. Still not high-high, but calmer. Like I had a little more space between me and whatever was pissing me off.

The CBD is definitely running the show. Each mint has 1mg THC + 5mg CBD, so the THC is more like seasoning than the meal. That makes these better for low-tolerance people, THC-sensitive people, or anyone who wants to take the edge off.

I liked them most for social situations where I needed to keep my cool. Work calls, awkward events, running into haters, any moment where popping a mint looks normal and spiraling would not be a good look.

Cycling Frog Wintergreen THC Mints at a Glance

Dose per mint: 1mg THC + 5mg CBD + 0.1mg CBG (which makes me suspect this is made from full-spectrum extract, but there’s no mention of it)

Dietary notes: Vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural ingredients

Flavor: Wintergreen

Best for:

True THC microdosing

THC-sensitive people or low-tolerance consumers

Social anxiety moments like intense work calls or awkward events

Discreet daytime use

People who prefer mints over gummies

Slowly building THC tolerance

Pros:

Extremely discreet tin

Looks and feels like regular mints

Can take these in public without being questioned

Easy to stack slowly

Cons:

Too low-dose for high-tolerance consumers

Getting to 10mg THC would require ten mints

Subtle aftertaste may bother some people

Pricing & Availability

Cycling Frog lists its Wintergreen THC Mints at $11.99 for one 40-count tin. That comes out to about 30 cents per mint, which is pretty cheap if one or two mints does what you need. There is also a six-tin option for $55.99, which brings it down to about 23 cents per mint.

The value depends on your tolerance. If you are THC-sensitive or actually want a 1mg THC microdose, this tin could last a while. If you are like me and need three to four mints for the effect to register, you’ll go through it faster, but it still doesn’t feel expensive.

I do wish each mint had a little more THC. 2.5mg THC would make the math easier for people who want to stack toward a fuller dose without taking half the tin. But for the person this is clearly made for—low-dose, discreet, CBD-heavy calm—the price is hard to argue with.

Cycling Frog has a whole page on their website dedicated to listing out the states they can’t ship to and why. They’ve paused on the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana, and New Jersey. But they’ve found some solutions that act as a workaround—the same page lists third-party retailers like CBD.co that can make that delivery happen.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC edibles.

The Minty Bottom Line

These are not trying to be fun weed mints, but they’re definitely trying to keep you from losing your mind in public.

Cycling Frog’s Wintergreen THC Mints make the most sense when you need a little buffer: before work calls, before walking into an awkward room, before seeing people you’d rather not see, even before a guaranteed argument with an angry partner. The tin is discreet, the wintergreen tastes good, and nobody is going to clock it as weed unless they’re inspecting your breath mints tin like a narc.

For my tolerance, one mint did nothing. Three to four was where I felt calmer and less reactive that tracks with the 1mg THC + 5mg CBD dose.

At $11.99 for 40 mints, I’d buy these for social armor, not for getting high. If your tolerance is high, one mint is a joke. If THC makes you anxious or you want the lowest-dose possible, this is actually the one product you have to get.