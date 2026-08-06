Cycling Frog’s Tropical Punch THC Seltzer Is Like an Adult Capri Sun (That Gets You High)

Tropical punch is one of those flavors that can either taste like an adult beach drink or an old juice box. Cycling Frog’s Tropical Punch THC Seltzer is thankfully more mature, like an adult Capri Sun.

Out of the Cycling Frog drinks I’ve tried, this is probably my favorite. The flavor comes from a blend of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and lime, so it tastes juicy and tropical. I’d drink this straight from the can, but it also feels like the obvious one to pour over ice and turn into a pot-tail. Add a slice of lime, pretend you planned it, done. That’s why I was surprised to see it sitting at 3.8 stars on Cycling Frog’s site. That’s not a bad rating, but I liked it way more than that, like closer to 5 stars for me.

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Each can has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, and the full can is 80 calories and 10g sugar. The Nutrition Facts panel does the annoying two-servings-per-can thing, which always feels fake to me because I’m not saving half of a flat THC seltzer for later.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

Cycling Frog’s Tropical Punch THC Seltzer is the one I’d bring to a pool hang. Each can has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, so the high felt chill and a little buzzy instead of feeling too intense to be in the water. The CBD rounds it out in the way Cycling Frog drinks usually do.

Buy it if: you want a fruity THC drink that feels like an alcohol replacement without tasting like an expired juice box.

you want a fruity THC drink that feels like an alcohol replacement without tasting like an expired juice box. Skip it if: you want something dry, barely sweet, or super low-dose.

you want something dry, barely sweet, or super low-dose. Best part: the passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and lime combo actually tastes like a tropical drink.

the passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and lime combo actually tastes like a tropical drink. Biggest drawback: the can says two servings, which makes the Nutrition Facts panel less helpful.

How I Tested Cycling Frog Tropical Punch THC Seltzer

I drank this poolside on a warm Saturday evening, which is exactly when a tropical THC seltzer should be judged.

I had the whole can, because I’m not splitting a 12 oz. drink into two fake little servings. That gave me the full 10mg THC + 10mg CBD dose, which felt like the real test anyway.

I mostly wanted to see if this could replace a cocktail or hard seltzer. The flavor already had the passionfruit-mango-pineapple-lime thing going for it, so the question was if it stayed good past the first few sips and if the high felt social, chill, and worth drinking the whole can for.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink

This is easily my favorite Cycling Frog drink flavor so far. The tropical punch tastes like actual fruit instead of fake, over processed syrup. The passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and lime all fit well together, and the citrus gives it enough bite and acidity to feel closer to a cocktail than a basic seltzer.

It’s good straight from the can, but I kept thinking it would be even better over ice. This is the kind of THC drink I’d use as a mocktail base without doing much else to it. Maybe a lime wedge, maybe a cute glass, maybe nothing if I’m lazy, which I usually am.

There is a slight metallic note, but it didn’t ruin the drink for me. The can lists a total of 0.8mg iron, so I’m assuming that’s where some of it comes from. But if I’m being real, which I always am, my anemic self can use the little iron boost.

The flavor is strong enough that I think it helped me enjoy the high more. Maybe that’s just because it tasted good, or maybe the fruit juices were giving terpene-adjacent vibes. Either way, this felt like the Cycling Frog seltzer I’d actually want to keep stocked for summer.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Cycling Frog says this can hit in 10 to 15 minutes, but that was ambitious for me. I felt it after 30 minutes, which still felt quick enough for a drink. Faster than a traditional edible, but not so fast that I’d call it instant.

The high was subtle, but enjoyable. I felt a little buzzy, more relaxed, and generally chilled out in a way that was perfect for a Saturday evening. This wasn’t a get-blasted drink for me, even with 10mg THC in the can. The 10mg CBD softens the whole thing, which is pretty consistent with the other Cycling Frog drinks I’ve tried. The THC is there, but it doesn’t come in sharp. It feels rounded out, like something you’d sip while hanging out instead of something you’d take before disappearing into the couch.

For me, this worked best as an alcohol replacement. It had enough effect to feel like I was drinking something that did something, but it still kept the night easy.

Cycling Frog Tropical Punch THC Seltzer at a Glance

Dose per can: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD

Dietary notes: 80 calories, 10g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavors: Tropical Punch (tested), Fruit Punch

Best for:

Summer hangs like pool days and beach trips

Alcohol replacement

Mocktail or “pot-tail” bases

Pros:

My favorite Cycling Frog drink flavor so far

Tastes like actual tropical fruit

Subtle, buzzy, relaxing high

Works well straight from the can or over ice

Has enough fruit bite to feel cocktail-adjacent

Cons:

Two-serving label makes the Nutrition Facts annoying

Slight metallic note

10 to 15 minute onset claim felt unrealistic

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Cycling Frog sells the Tropical Punch THC Seltzer in a 6-pack for $27.99 or a 24-pack for $99.99. The 6-pack comes out to about $4.67 per can, which feels reasonable for 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, especially if you’re using these instead of a cocktail, beer, or hard seltzer. The 24-pack is the better deal if you already know you like the flavor. That brings it down to about $4.17 per can, but I would only commit to that many if tropical punch is really your thing.

Cycling Frog has a whole page on their website dedicated to listing out the states they can’t ship to and why. They’ve paused on the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana, and New Jersey.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC drinks like this.

The Bottom Line

I’d seriously buy Cycling Frog’s Tropical Punch THC Seltzer again.

Tropical Punch sounds like it could go wrong, but this one works beautifully. It tastes like passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and lime instead of fake punch, and it has enough edge to scratch the cocktail itch.

The high was easy: buzzy, relaxed, and softened by the 10mg CBD. I wouldn’t grab this to get wrecked, but I would when I want something cold that feels more fun and flavorful than sparkling water and doesn’t involve alcohol.

At $27.99 for a 6-pack, I’d keep it around for summer. The two-serving label is still annoying, but fuck it, I’m drinking the whole can (or pack) myself.