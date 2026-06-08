I Wore This Sex Toy to Dinner and Almost Didn’t Make It to Dessert

Wearable vibrators have truly evolved from sex store novelty days, where they were built into panties and only gave you a few safe uses before having to dispose of them. Now? You can clip them into any of your panties, which has made a boring date night truly impossible. Dame‘s panty vibe, Lay, is the newest on the block, and let’s just say…. we had a time using it.

But, to be fair, they can be hit or miss, too. Some are too clunky for something that sits between my legs. Some brands are cheap, so the magnet is a disaster and barely works. You’ll spend more time adjusting the vibrator than actually having fun. Or, the battery life is ass, and you really only get like 20 minutes of true chaotic fun before you hear your lover go “ahhh, it died.”

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What Is The Dame Lay?

Wearable vibrators like the Dame Lay are basically a thrill that goes between your thighs. These are best for solo fuckers, couples, and anyone in general who likes having their own dirty little secret and public play. Truly a must–have sex toy style if you enjoy spicing up your sex life with new toys and experiences. Couples, this is a double whammy for you because novel experiences increased relationship quality—seriously, this 2000 study might be 26 years old, but relationship experts are still quoting it to this day.

The Dame Lay skips the overcomplicated bells and whistles (that at times don’t even work correctly, like app functionality) and keeps it simple. Personally, this was helpful because I would rather not fuck than spend 30 minutes flipping through an instruction manual figuring out how to use a toy.

With Lay, your package is going to include two elements: the actual panty vibe and a tiny remote with three buttons. The vibrator itself has a small but mighty magnet that keeps Lay in place as you move. The remote’s three buttons allow you to increase vibrations, decrease them, and turn off the toy. Seriously, can’t fuck that up while enjoying public play.

Sadly, this is only for couples that will be near each other and has no long-distance functionality.

How I Tested the Dame Lay

To put Lay to the test, I cleaned her and put her on as I got dressed for a dinner date. We did a test run (making sure the remote synced to the toy even with the distance between us) on the way to the car. Let’s say I knew I was in for an interesting night. In total, this was tested at home, in the car, at the restaurant, and back to the car.

We did charge it en route to the restaurant because if this thing died on me, I would’ve been so bummed. It’s supposed to last for about an hour and can be used up to 16 feet away. I used the distance test to my advantage and gave a little show in the parking garage to see just how far away the remote worked.

Setting up the dame lay: what you need to know

To turn it on, hold down the last button on the bottom of the remote and use the top two buttons to increase or decrease vibrations. I’d suggest charging before use and giving it about an hour to fully juice up before adventure time. PRO TIP: When shopping for lingerie and sexy undergarments, make sure your panties have that little pocket in the crotch so this can comfortably and securely attach.

what does the dame lay feel like?

Initial thoughts: is this thing… squishy? I’ve never felt a panty vibe that was squishy to the touch before…

Wearing this feels like having an oval-sized stress ball in between your thighs… pun was not intended, but it hit, nonetheless. Yes, it’s wearable, but remember, you’re still going to feel it. I’ve worn panty vibes that were slimmer than Lay, like the We-Vibe Moxie, but the material was nowhere near as comfortable in my underwear, if that makes sense. (If you’re thinking of buying Moxie, it has app functionality and a remote, versus just one.) Lay feels soft against my body, slightly squishy, but still firm enough to stay in place. Sensory-wise, we were off to a great start.

Before doing anything, I always have to have a spanking. I know, I know. Not necessary, but it’s my little spice, or joie de vivre. While getting spanked, this did not fall out once. Remember when I said it was firm, but the outer layer had some squish to it? I see why now. But it was a bit thick for my spanking adventures, so I won’t be doing that again.

The walk to the car was adventurous, and I somehow ended up twerking in the parking garage?? It didn’t fall out then either, though!! So, if you drop something and need to pick it up, it’s not like the toy will fall out and reveal your freaky adventures to the world. The magnet keeps her put. Also, it’s not loud enough for folks to hear your public play, so that was an immediate perk.

Now to how it feels…. Holy fucking shit, I felt pure bliss and fear simultaneously. Like, what if we get caught? Potentially illegal but oh so fun. My lover started controlling it from the second we left the house (hence the parking lot peep show).

My favorite part? The USB-C charger port is on both the handheld remote and vibe, so we were able to charge this while driving to the restaurant. (I was a bit paranoid and wanted to make sure it worked during dinner). Lay stayed on all night until we got back to the car, and full transparency, was ripped off because the anticipation from the review had me reeeeaady. If needed, however, there is a low battery light on the wearable vibe, but given that it’s down there and we were in public, this wasn’t exactly useful. Now, if the indicator was on the remote? That’d be a 10/10.

The toy is thicker than I’d like, however. The contours fit my anatomy very well (raised end on my clit and the clip side on the bottom of my underwear). The texture of Lay makes the thickness not so bad, but definitely not ideal. All in all, it stayed put, and I have a fat vagina (aka a lot going on down there), so I could see this working for tinier and thicker body types.

Using the Dame Lay Solo vs With a Partner

This was more fun to use with a partner than solo, tbh.

When you use this solo, you know exactly what’s coming next. I mean, there are only two buttons. But with a partner, you have no idea what they’ll tease you with next. Now that I think of it, you could likely wear this in public solo and make it your own dirty little secret, but… couples fun does sound more fun to me.

Are Panty Vibrators Safe for Your Body?

What makes a sex toy safe to use? Always look into the materials. A brand that’s not transparent about how their toys are made is not a brand you want to fuck. Given how close these toys will be to your cooter, you want to ensure that it’s made with body-safe silicone – at minimum. Body-safe silicone ensures that your toys aren’t made out of porous materials. Porous means every inch of bacteria you come in contact with will lodge itself deep into your toy’s microscopic pores.

Dame’s Lay is made with medical-grade silicone, so there’s no worry of porous materials. This also ensures that your toy is soft (as fuck) to the touch. Sensory-wise, it’s so seductive. I can’t think of anything unsexier than a rough sex toy.

With medical-grade silicone, you’re ensured safety as it’s hypoallergenic, ultra-purified, and non-toxic. The safety requirements for medical-grade silicone are just as intense as scrubbing into surgery, so this will always be a plus for sex hygiene.

To clean Lay, you can use a toy cleaner like Lovehoney toy cleaner or wash with warm water and soap.

Is the Dame Lay Worth It?

I love this panty vibe. It’s such a small way to make the routine bits of my relationship more fun. Sometimes planning a weekly date night isn’t enough. You need to try something unhinged, ya know?

Fit-wise, Lay is a step ahead of its competitors in features like feel and vibrations. But it could be slimmer, like We-Vibe’s Moxie. All in all, I’d definitely cop this. It won’t solve all of your problems, but it’ll give you a couple of good nuts during foreplay and couples play.