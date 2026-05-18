Dan + Shay Announce North American Tour for Fall 2026

Dan + Shay have just announced the Young Tour for 2026, a North American run that will see the country pop duo headlining amphitheaters across the country this fall.

The Young Tour kicks off September 11 in Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center. Stops will include Tinley Park, Illinois; Shakopee, Minnesota; Mansfield, Massachusetts; Syracuse, New York; Toronto, Ontario; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Anaheim, California; and more. The final stop of the tour will be in Mountain View, California at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on November 7.

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Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Dan + Shay’s new album, Young, will be out August 21. Watch the official video for the “Young” single and reserve your copy of the album below.

Dan + Shay’s the Young Tour 2026: How to Get tickets

Tickets will first be available via a Citi cardmember presale that starts Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM local time, followed by an artist presale on Ticketmaster. Sign up at Dan + Shay’s official website for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Dan + Shay tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Dan + Shay: Young

Dan + Shay’s new album, Young, is due out August 21. It will be the duo’s sixth LP. Their last release was Bigger Houses in 2023.

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09/11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^*

09/12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^*

09/13 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^*

09/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^*

09/18 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^*

09/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^*

09/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^*

09/25 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^*

09/26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

10/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater ^*

10/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^*

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^*

10/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^*

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann ^*

10/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^*

10/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

10/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^*

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*

10/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^*

10/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^*

10/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^*

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ^*

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^*

11/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^*

11/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^*

^ = w/ Tyler Hubbard

* = w/ Josh Ross