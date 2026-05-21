Death From Above 1979 Announce 2026 North American Tour

Death From Above 1979 has announced the Private Lives Tour, a 28-date fall outing that will see the rock duo headlining midsize venues across North America in 2026.
The Private Lives Tour kicks off October 1 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento before making an extensive west coast run, heading up to Canada, and wrapping things up on the East Coast via the Midwest. Stops include Berkeley, California; Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, B.C; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Chicago, Illinois; Brooklyn, New York, and many more. The final tour date will be December 6 at the Thunderbird in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Videos by VICE
No additional lineup information has been revealed yet. View the full list of tour dates below.
How to Get Death From Above 1979 Tickets
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Presales are live now via Ticketmaster. General onsale begins Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.
You can also find Death From Above 1979 tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Death From Above 1979 Tour Dates 2026
10/01 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/02 — Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
10/03 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater
10/04 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
10/06 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory
10/11 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/13 — Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theater
10/29 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/31 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
11/02 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
11/03 — Edmonton, AB @ The Midway
11/05 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/26 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
11/27 — Toronto, ON @ History
11/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/30 — Montreal, QC @ Le Théâtre Beanfield
12/01 — Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
12/03 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
12/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
12/05 — Washington, DC @ The Howard
12/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird