Death From Above 1979 Announce 2026 North American Tour

Death From Above 1979 has announced the Private Lives Tour, a 28-date fall outing that will see the rock duo headlining midsize venues across North America in 2026.

The Private Lives Tour kicks off October 1 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento before making an extensive west coast run, heading up to Canada, and wrapping things up on the East Coast via the Midwest. Stops include Berkeley, California; Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, B.C; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Chicago, Illinois; Brooklyn, New York, and many more. The final tour date will be December 6 at the Thunderbird in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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No additional lineup information has been revealed yet. View the full list of tour dates below.

How to Get Death From Above 1979 Tickets

Presales are live now via Ticketmaster. General onsale begins Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Death From Above 1979 tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

10/01 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/02 — Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

10/03 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater

10/04 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

10/06 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

10/10 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory

10/11 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/13 — Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theater

10/29 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/31 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

11/02 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

11/03 — Edmonton, AB @ The Midway

11/05 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/26 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/27 — Toronto, ON @ History

11/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/30 — Montreal, QC @ Le Théâtre Beanfield

12/01 — Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

12/03 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

12/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12/05 — Washington, DC @ The Howard

12/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird