Upstate Elevator’s “Death of Hemp Sale” Is Here, and Their THC Drinks Are Almost Gone for Good

Well, this is a depressing way to kick off Halloween.

Upstate Elevator is currently running something called the “Death of Hemp Sale”, offering up to 40% off select products as the company prepares for the upcoming federal restrictions on hemp-derived THC. It’s a pretty grim name for a promotion, but considering what’s happening to the hemp industry, I can’t exactly blame them.

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Unless Congress steps in, new federal hemp restrictions take effect on December 11, 2026. Under the revised definition, finished hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container will no longer qualify as federally legal hemp. That’s a problem for practically every THC drink on the market.

And Upstate Elevator isn’t waiting until December to start saying goodbye.

The brand has already sold out of several THC beverages, including its Blackberry Zinger Soda, Orange Pop Soda, and Ruby Red Ranch Water. According to its website, the three seltzers below are running low on inventory, meaning there’s a chance they’ll disappear well before the deadline.

So, if you’ve been meaning to stock up, here are a few gummies and drinks worth checking out while they’re still around.

Photo Courtesy of Upstate Elevator

THC Gummies to Grab Before They’re Gone

Sometimes, the goal is simply to get home, put your phone on DND, and become one with the couch.

Upstate Elevator’s Blackberry gummies are made with that sort of evening in mind. Each gummy contains 10mg of hemp-derived THC along with plant-derived indica terpenes.

What I particularly like about the format is that these aren’t ordinary gummies. They’re little pucks divided into five wedges, each containing 2mg THC. So, if you prefer a microdose or the entire 10mg, you have options without having to awkwardly cut a gummy into pieces.

For anyone who prefers a little CBD alongside their THC, these Watermelon gummies offer an even split.

Each gummy contains 5mg THC + 5mg of CBD, making them a 1:1 formulation. They’re also nano-infused, which Upstate Elevator says can produce noticeable effects in as little as 15 minutes.

And while the brand calls these its Relief gummies, don’t mistake that for a guarantee they’ll fix whatever aches and pains you’re dealing with. They’re still THC edibles, and the experience will vary from person to person.

The juicy watermelon flavor doesn’t hurt, either.

Not every edible needs to knock you out halfway through a movie.

Upstate Elevator’s Social gummies are intended for a different occasion, pairing 5mg THC + 5mg CBG in a citrusy yuzu flavor.

CBG is another cannabinoid that’s been getting more attention lately, particularly in products marketed for daytime use. Research on its effects in humans is still limited, but it’s an interesting alternative to the usual THC-and-CBD combination.

These are also fast-acting gummies, with the brand advertising an onset as quick as 15 minutes.

And finally, something for people who don’t necessarily associate cannabis with sitting around doing nothing.

Upstate Elevator’s Sour Kiwi Uplift gummies contain 5mg THC + 2.5mg THCV, a lesser-known cannabinoid that’s showing up in products marketed for more energetic experiences.

It’s worth keeping expectations realistic, though. THCV isn’t a guaranteed energy boost, and research into its effects is still fairly limited. Still, the combination is a little different from what you’d normally find in a THC gummy, and the sweet-and-sour kiwi flavor sounds pretty appealing.

Read our explainer on THCV to learn more.

Last Call for THC Seltzers

If you like your drinks fruity without all the sugar, this one’s worth a look. Upstate Elevator combines strawberry and tangerine flavors with 10mg THC + 5mg CBG per 12-ounce can.

There’s no sugar, no calories, and no artificial flavors or colors. The CBG is an interesting daytime-coded addition, too, particularly if you enjoy trying drinks with cannabinoids beyond THC.

Each can contains two 5mg THC servings, so you don’t necessarily have to finish the whole thing.

Sometimes, you just want THC without a bunch of other cannabinoids thrown into the mix.

That’s where the Passion Fruit Seltzer comes in. Each can contains 10mg THC, with a tropical passion fruit flavor, light carbonation, and a little organic agave for sweetness.

Upstate Elevator describes it as a fast-acting drink, with effects typically noticeable within 15 to 30 minutes. Of course, everyone’s experience with THC is different.

Like the Strawberry Tangerine, each can contains two 5mg servings.

Not everyone wants 10mg THC in their afternoon beverage, and that’s perfectly fine.

Green Mango is the gentlest of the three, with just 1mg THC + 15mg CBD per can. That’s a pretty substantial difference from the other two options, especially for someone who prefers a microdose or is still figuring out their THC tolerance.

Flavor-wise, expect tart green mango with a touch of sweetness from organic blue agave. Each can has 1g sugar, and the brand lists it as having zero calories.

If you’re looking for a THC drink that doesn’t revolve around getting particularly high, this is probably the one I’d consider first.

The Clock Is Ticking on Hemp THC

There’s something especially frustrating about watching products disappear from shelves before the law has even taken effect. But that’s exactly what’s happening here.

Upstate Elevator says its hemp THC and full-spectrum products will no longer be available for shipping once the new federal restrictions take effect on December 11, barring another intervention from Congress.

The company is still advocating against the changes, but in the meantime, its “Death of Hemp Sale” is giving customers an opportunity to grab their favorites while they can.

And judging by how many drinks have already sold out, I wouldn’t assume these last few seltzers will stick around until December.