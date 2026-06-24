Delta’s Passion Fruit 20mg THC Seltzer Is a Zero-Calorie Drink With a Very Real High

A 20mg THC drink sounds like something I should be suspicious of.

Not because I’m scared of 20mg, but because drinks can be sneaky or not hit at all. A 20mg gummy already announces itself as an edible commitment. A 20mg seltzer still looks like something you could crack open casually and swing back without thinking.

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Delta’s Passion Fruit THC Seltzer is one of the rare high-dose THC drinks that actually makes it feel approachable. Each can has 20mg Delta-9 THC + 2mg CBD, with zero sugar and zero calories, which is honestly kind of wild. I kept checking the can like there had to be a catch.

There is one, sort of: you can clock the stevia. The drink has a slightly thick sweetness to it, especially for something with no sugar, but the tart passion fruit helps it make sense. It’s lightly tropical, a little fresh, and not as fake as zero-calorie THC drinks can get.

The bigger point is the high. This is not a casual beginner seltzer. The 20mg THC absolutely packs a punch, but because it’s nano-emulsified and drinkable, it felt more approachable to me than taking a 20mg gummy. Strong, yes. High off my ass, no.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Delta Passion Fruit Seltzer: My Quick Sips

Delta’s Passion Fruit 20mg THC Seltzer is for people who want a real THC drink, not a lightly infused sparkling water that barely yields an effect.

It hit me around 20 minutes, lasted a little under three hours, and gave me a stronger, heavier, way more relaxing buzz than I usually get from similarly dosed edibles likes 20mg THC gummies. I still stayed somewhat functional, which surprised me for the dose.

Buy it if: you have an intermediate or higher THC tolerance and want a strong, fast-acting THC drink with zero sugar.

you have an intermediate or higher THC tolerance and want a strong, fast-acting THC drink with zero sugar. Skip it if: you’re new to THC, hate stevia, or want a super light social seltzer.

you’re new to THC, hate stevia, or want a super light social seltzer. Best part: the value is kind of ridiculous for 20mg THC per can.

the value is kind of ridiculous for 20mg THC per can. Biggest drawback: the stevia finish is noticeable, and 20mg THC is not a beginner dose.

How I Tested Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer

I treated this like a real 20mg THC drink, because that is what it is. It’s double the average single serving (10mg). I had it cold straight from the can, of course.

I didn’t chug it, and I wouldn’t recommend chugging it unless you’re trying to learn something about yourself the crazy way. I drank it like I’d sip a strong cocktail or a tall THC seltzer: steadily, but with some respect for the dose.

The main thing I wanted to know was whether 20mg THC in drink form felt more manageable than 20mg THC in gummy form. Because on the label, those numbers look the same. In real life, they do not always hit the same. A gummy feels like you made a decision and now have to live with it. A drink gives you more room to pace yourself, split the can, or stop halfway if things start feeling too much.

I also paid attention to the zero-calorie part because that is usually where drinks get weird. With a drink like this, I’m looking for three things: does the stevia take over, does the hemp taste get too loud, and does the flavor still feel like passion fruit after all of that?

This fit my tolerance well, but I would not use my tolerance as everyone else’s starting point. If 20mg THC sounds like a lot, it is. Half the can is still 10mg THC + 1mg CBD, and Delta also makes a 10mg Passion Fruit version if you want the same flavor without committing to the full purple-can experience.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink

The Passion Fruit flavor is lightly fresh and tropical, not syrupy or aggressively fake.

It has that tart tropical fruit thing that helps cover the fact that this is a zero-calorie THC drink. The sweetness is definitely there, though. You can kind of clock the stevia, and it gives the drink a slightly thicker feel than I expected from a seltzer. If you hate stevia, you will notice it. If you’re fine with stevia, the tartness of the passion fruit makes it work.

I also picked up a subtle hemp-y taste, which I attribute to the higher THC dose. It’s not enough to ruin the drink, but it is there. That’s kind of the tradeoff with a 20mg THC can. You’re getting a stronger dose, and sometimes the flavor has to carry more hemp.

The carbonation is mild. This is not an aggressive, spicy seltzer that goes up your nose and bites your throat. It has enough fizz to still feel like a sparkling drink, but the bubbles are softer than some other THC seltzers. I didn’t mind that because the higher dose already makes the drink feel substantial.

The wild part is still the nutrition panel. Zero sugar. Zero calories. For a drink that has this much THC and still tastes like a real passion fruit seltzer (with a tad bit of herb), that is a major part of the appeal.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Upon finishing the can, this hit me around the 20-minute mark, which tracks with Delta’s nano-emulsified formula. It did not feel like waiting around for a gummy to decide whether it was going to hit or not. The onset was fast enough that I knew it was working, but not so fast that it felt jarring. From there, the high stayed with me for a little less than three hours.

The effect was stronger, heavier, and more relaxing than most THC drinks I review. That is obviously because this is 20mg THC, but it still did not feel exactly like a 20mg gummy. A gummy that strong can feel higher and body-heavy for me. This felt like a big THC buzz with a little more movement around the edges. I was definitely faded as fuck, but I was not useless.

That’s the distinction that makes this drink interesting. I felt relaxed, softened, and way less bothered by everything, but I could still function. I wouldn’t take this before something high-stakes, but I could pull it off in the mid or late afternoon if I had already done the serious parts of the day.

Let’s not forget the CBD microdose in here. The 2mg CBD is not a big CBD dose, so I wouldn’t call this a balanced THC:CBD drink. This is still mainly a THC experience. But that tiny bit of CBD may help keep it from feeling like I’m high off my ass. If you know THC makes you anxious, though, I’d still look for a drink with more CBD or start with Delta’s lower-dose options.

Why 20mg in a Drink Feels Different Than 20mg in a Gummy

A 20mg THC gummy feels like a full commitment. Once you eat it, that’s the plan.

A 20mg THC drink is still a real dose, but it gives you more room to pace yourself. You can sip it, slow down, split the can, or stop halfway. Half the can is 10mg THC + 1mg CBD, which is a much more approachable dose for a lot of people.

That’s why Delta’s Passion Fruit seltzer felt more manageable to me than a 20mg gummy. It still hit, but the nano-emulsified formula kicked in around the 20-minute mark instead of making me wait forever and then ambushing me later.

Just don’t let the seltzer format trick you. If 20mg THC is not normally your lane, split the can or get the 10mg Passion Fruit version instead.

Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 20mg THC + 2mg CBD

Dietary notes: 0 sugar and 0 calories, vegan, gluten-free

Flavors: Passionfruit, Blood Orange, Pink Lemonade, and Blueberry Acai

Best for:

Intermediate and experienced THC consumers

High-dose drink fans

Nighttime or late-afternoon use

Sugar-free drink shoppers

People who want more THC for the money (best value I’ve seen in a THC drink)

Anyone who prefers sipping to eating a 20mg gummy

Pros:

Nano-emulsified for faster onset (hit around 20 minutes for me)

Comfortable duration, not too long (lasted a little under three hours for me)

No sugar and no calories

Stronger effect without feeling completely nonfunctional

Great price per milligram

Cons:

Not beginner-friendly

Stevia is noticeable

Slight hemp-y taste from the higher THC dose

Mild carbonation may be too soft for people who like a sharper fizz

Things to Consider Before Buying

The first thing to know is that 20mg THC is not casual for everyone.

This fit my tolerance level well, but I would not hand this to a beginner. If you’re newer to THC drinks, Delta has three dose options: 5mg THC, 10mg THC, 20mg THC like this one. You can start with the 10mg Passion Fruit version if you want the same flavor, or split the 20mg can in half, or choose one of Delta’s 5mg THC options in another flavor.

The second thing to point out is the sweetener. This drink has zero sugar and zero calories, which is impressive, but it gets there with stevia. I thought the tart passion fruit helped balance it, but if you hate stevia, this is not going to change your mind.

I also wouldn’t chug this. It’s a sipper. Not a “babysit this all night” sipper, but definitely something to pace. I’d give it at least 20 to 30 minutes before deciding how you feel, especially because nano THC drinks can come on faster than standard edibles.

The mild fizz also gives it a softer drink experience. If you want a super crisp, aggressive seltzer, this may feel a little too gentle on carbonation. If you care more about dose, flavor, and effect, the fizz does its job.

I’d drink this at night, after work, or in the mid-to-late afternoon when I wanted a stronger relaxation buzz but still wanted to stay somewhat functional. I would not choose it for meetings, errands, or anything requiring a lot of sober-person precision.

Pricing and Availability

Delta lists the 20mg THC Passion Fruit seltzer at $21.99 for a 4-pack, which breaks down to about $5.50 per can. The 12-pack is $59.99, or $5 per can, and the 24-pack is $119.99, also $5 per can. The value is probably the best part of the whole review. For a 20mg THC drink, this is a lot of THC for the money. If you split the can into two 10mg servings, the cost gets even easier to justify. There are several drinks I’ve reviewed that are more expensive and have a fraction of THC than this.

It’s a little hard to figure out where Delta does and doesn’t ship to, but they have an AI chat support that I got my answer from. Delta ships to all states except: Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington.

Bottoms Up, Bottom Line

Delta’s Passion Fruit 20mg THC Seltzer is a high-dose drink that knows exactly what it is.

It’s zero sugar, zero calories, lightly tropical, mildly fizzy, and strong enough that intermediate and experienced consumers will actually feel it and enjoy it. The stevia is noticeable, and there’s a little hemp taste, but neither ruined the drink for me. If anything, I was impressed that a 20mg THC seltzer with no sugar tasted this drinkable.

The high hit around 20 minutes, lasted a little under three hours, and felt heavier and more relaxing than a typical 10mg THC drink without making me completely useless. It does not feel as intense as a 20mg gummy, but it still hits.

This is not the can for someone trying THC for the first time. It is the can for people who already know their tolerance and want serious THC value in a drink that still feels approachable. But a beginner can definitely portion out the can if affordability is the priority.

Basically, Delta figured out how to put a real edible dose into a seltzer without making it feel or taste like shit.