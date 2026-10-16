Your Favorite Old-School Weed Strains Are Gummies Now

There are certain weed strains that seem impossible to get rid of. And I don’t mean that negatively. I mean names like Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, and Acapulco Gold have been around forever by cannabis standards. Plenty of strains blow up for a year or two and disappear. These somehow keep hanging on.

Now they’re gummies. Diet Smoke has edible versions of all three, which caught my attention mostly because these names come from completely different chapters of weed history. Acapulco Gold is legitimately old-school. Pineapple Express became a movie. Blue Dream was basically unavoidable if you bought weed in California for a certain stretch of time. Seeing all three sitting next to each other in candy form is weirdly funny.

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They’re also not just the same gummy with different strain names on the package. The formulas are all over the place. And I mean all over the place.

Photo Courtesy of Diet Smoke

Acapulco Gold Somehow Became a 200mg Gummy

Acapulco Gold is the grandparent of this group.

It’s a Mexican landrace associated with the Acapulco region, and the name has been floating around cannabis culture for decades. This isn’t some strain that appeared on a dispensary menu five years ago. People were talking about Acapulco Gold long before legalization, vape carts, lab reports, or the phrase “hemp-derived delta-9” meant anything. Which makes Diet Smoke’s version kind of hilarious.

The gummy is peach and honey flavored and has 175mg delta-8 THC + 25mg delta-9 THC. Per gummy. That’s 200mg total THC in one piece. There are 10 gummies in the bag. I had to read the dosage more than once because 200mg is a number that makes even a fairly experienced edible user stop and do some math.

Read our explainer on Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 to learn more.

For comparison, someone who normally eats 5mg would be getting 40 times that amount by eating a whole one. Even cutting it into eighths would leave you with roughly 25mg per piece. So no, this is not something I’d casually hand to the friend who says, “Edibles don’t really work on me.”

The fact that Acapulco Gold went from legendary Mexican weed to peach-and-honey hemp gummy is also just a perfect little snapshot of where cannabis is in 2026. I sure didn’t see this coming.

Pineapple Express Was Always Going to End Up as Candy

Pineapple Express makes almost too much sense. The strain existed before the Seth Rogen movie came out in 2008, but let’s be serious: the movie is why millions of people know the name. There are probably people who have never smoked Pineapple Express in their life but could still identify it as weed.

Diet Smoke’s version is pineapple flavored, because obviously, and each gummy contains 37mg delta-8 THC + 13mg delta-9 THC. That’s 50mg total THC per gummy. After reading the Acapulco Gold label, 50mg starts to look almost polite. It is not polite. That’s still a strong edible. If you’re used to 5mg or 10mg, even half of one could be a lot.

And this is probably a good place to point out that calling these “strain gummies” doesn’t mean you’re literally eating Pineapple Express flower in gummy form. The actual strain is commonly associated with Trainwreck x Hawaiian genetics. The edible is a cannabinoid distillate gummy with pineapple flavoring.

So I wouldn’t buy one expecting it to perfectly recreate the exact experience of smoking Pineapple Express flower. You’re getting the name, the flavor association, and the general weed-world nostalgia. Which could be enough.

Blue Dream Refuses to Leave Us

Blue Dream is the one that makes me laugh the most. If you were buying weed in California during the medical marijuana era, you know. Blue Dream was everywhere.

Every dispensary had it. Every grower seemed to have it. Everyone knew someone who had a Blue Dream cut. It reached a point where seeing Blue Dream on a menu almost felt like seeing Coca-Cola at a restaurant.

Of course somebody made it into a gummy. Diet Smoke gives this one a berry flavor, which tracks with the whole Blueberry side of the strain’s lineage.

The current formulation has 25mg delta-9 THC + 75mg HHC per gummy, for 100mg of cannabinoids total. That formula also makes the whole “strain gummy” idea even stranger.

HHC in the mix isn’t what makes Blue Dream an actual Blue Dream. You’re not reproducing the cultivar’s cannabinoid and terpene profile here. But this is a take on a famous strain name and turning it into a new kind of product. And that’s probably what interests me most about these.

Weed Strains Have Basically Become IP

Maybe “brand” is a better word than strain at this point.

Blue Dream means something even if there’s no Blue Dream flower in front of you. Same with Pineapple Express. Acapulco Gold has been around so long that the name carries this whole old-school, landrace, almost mythical weed reputation with it.

And cannabis genetics have always been messy anyway. People argue constantly about whether the version of a strain they’re smoking is the “real” one. Cuts get renamed. Genetics get crossed. Names get reused. Sometimes something ends up on a menu because the label sounds good.

So watching those names move into completely different products doesn’t actually feel that surprising. They’re recognizable. That’s valuable.

The weed industry comes up with an absurd number of new strain names every year, and most of them vanish before anyone outside of hardcore weed circles remembers them.

These three didn’t. Acapulco Gold somehow made it from the beaches of Mexico to a 200mg gummy. Pineapple Express went from strain to movie title to pineapple candy. Blue Dream survived the medical marijuana era and apparently followed us straight into the hemp market.

At this point, I’m curious what form they’ll take next.