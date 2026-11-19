If you’ve ever handed someone their Christmas weed in the bag it came in from the dispensary, I have a DIY project for you.

And I say “DIY” loosely. I found an empty 12-day advent calendar on Amazon. You buy the box, pick the weed, and spend a frankly stupid amount of time figuring out if the weed fits in the box’s slots. Or, since I finally put my math degree to use checking which weed products would fit in an advent calendar, shop my curated guide to fun-sized weed goodies below.

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I’m thinking gummies, THC mints, a couple of one-grammers, maybe a little CBD. Basically, the stuff I’d get for myself on a dispensary run and be pretty damn happy to find behind a tiny door.

Day 1 — Camino ‘Festive’ Holiday Punch Gummies

I recently reviewed these gummies, and I’d still go out of my way to get a tin for Day 1. Cranberry and cinnamon is a flavor I never thought I’d want, but now I do for the season. But ask me again in July…

The tins I found were $20 to $28 before tax, with 5mg THC in each gummy. Holiday Punch is a seasonal release in California, Massachusetts, and New York. I’d search for the flavor by name on the “find us” tool on Kiva’s website. Seeing Camino on there only tells you they carry Camino.

Day 2 — TribeTokes Travel Size CBD Pain Relief Cream

I’ve written about the big jar of TribeRevive before. I’d buy the little one for this, though. It’s $8 for 5mL, and once it’s out of the calendar, it can live in my gym bag. I always remember I own stuff like this when I’m already at the gym and it’s sitting in a drawer at home.

The travel size has the same formula as the larger jar, with CBD, arnica, menthol, and wintergreen. This is the day I’d open after leg day.

Day 3 — TribeTokes Spiced Apple Cider Vape

A topical is nice and all, but I want to smoke or vape something by Day 3.

I’ve smoked weed out of an apple before. It never occurred to me that there could be a vape that tastes exactly like one. TribeTokes went as far as putting cinnamon, cloves, and brown sugar in the tasting notes for its cider vape, which is why I wrote about it in the first place.

For the calendar, I’d get the disposable. There’s a gram of THCA live resin in it, and the battery’s already in there. If it dies before you finish the oil, plug it into a USB-C charger.

Day 4 — MOOD Cupid’s Kush 1g THCA FlowER

I want at least one day where you open the door and find a little dimebag of actual weed. This bag says “Aroused,” which was enough to get me to try it. And I know Cupid has a different dedicated holiday, but an early arrival is totally fine here.

Cupid’s Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist. Mine smelled like dark cherries and chocolate with a bit of that heavy Kush smell underneath. The high made me want to slow down and make out for a while. I mostly felt relaxed and wanted to take my time. I’d definitely stick a gram of this in the calendar since everyone needs some kind of release after a holiday party. Read my Cupid’s Kush review here.

These are for the friend who asks me to cut a gummy in half and then points to the smaller half. Fair enough. Each mint has 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBD, and I can put the kitchen scissors away. I’d get the cinnamon tin to fit the mature holiday vibes. There’s already enough peppermint in December.

One downside is that these are only available in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New York. This is another Kiva product, so you can search for the nearest dispensary that carries this on their map tool. If you can’t find any THC cinnamon mints in your state, just put some Tic-Tacs in this slot.

Day 6 — Canna River D9 Drink Mix Variety Pack

I’d take the packets out of the jar and see if I can stack all ten in Day 6. They’re pretty skinny, so I think I can get away with it. The jar itself can stay in the cupboard.

You get two of each flavor for $45. There’s Fuzzy Peach, Concord Grape, Berry Lemonade, Melon Cucumber, and a flavor-free one you can stir into whatever you already have in the fridge. Each packet has 15mg THC. Read my D9 Drink Mix Review.

Day 7 — TribeTokes Mini THCA Pre-Rolls

There are 12 strains to choose from, so you could, in theory, fill up the entire advent calendar with TribeTokes’ pre-rolls. Each $35 jar comes with five 0.5g pre-rolls.

I already smoked the Cheetah Piss strain, so I can tell you that yes, it does smell a little like cat piss. I got citrus when I opened the jar, then that sharp ammonia smell. I liked it anyway. The high was upbeat enough that I’d save one for a walk. Read my full Cheetah Piss review.

Day 8 — Espresso Bean Terra Bites

This tin is for the person who needs their coffee before anybody’s allowed to open presents. Terra gets its Tanzanian coffee beans from Andytown Coffee Roasters, coats them in dark chocolate, and puts 5mg THC in each bite. I can eat regular chocolate-covered espresso beans by the handful. This tin’s going next to my coffee, well away from the bowl of Christmas candy, though.

Kiva lists these in California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Oklahoma. Enter your address in Kiva’s dispensary finder, then search the shop’s menu for Terra Espresso Bean Bites before you head over.

Day 9 — MOOD Tropical Storm Live Resin Dab Badder

I said this tasted like lemon cleaner like Pine-Sol in my review, and I stand by that. I generally enjoy that flavor profile a lot. I tried it in my Puffco Pivot on a rainy lunch break and spent a good chunk of that break giggling. Read my Tropical Storm dab review.

The 2g jar is $89. If somebody put one in my calendar, I’d cheat and open Day 9 early.

Day 10 — CBDistillery THC-Free CBD Isolate Powder

This powder can be used with a packet of hot chocolate, or even a packet of ketchup. The little jar holds a gram of THC-free CBD powder, so you can measure out what you want for your mug or fries. You could stir it into coffee or a mocktail, too. If I already had cookie batter going, though, that’s where mine would end up—chill-out chocolate chip cookies, here I come.

Day 11 — Pure Beauty Hybrid Babies

Five little pre-rolls, 0.35 grams of flower each. Pure Beauty describes the hybrid blend as piney and gassy. I’d give the whole pack to whoever usually brings the joint on the after-dinner walk. They’ve done enough this year.

Day 12 — Canna River Hindu Honeycrisp D8 Disposable

I’d save Hindu Honeycrisp for Christmas Eve, basically the best for last. The name sold me on the apple, and Canna River says there’s a little peach and apricot in there, too. It’s a 2g delta-8 THC disposable with a built-in battery that recharges over USB-C. One little box, and nobody has to ask who brought a battery.

Who Am I Kidding? I Want One for Myself

If I’m making this for a friend, I’d sneak in something they buy all the time. The good part is knowing them well enough to get the exact thing they’d ask for at the dispensary. Then I’d use a couple of the other days for stuff they probably wouldn’t think to buy themselves.

And if you’re making one for yourself, put the thing you’re most excited about in Day 1. You already spent enough time measuring the damn box.