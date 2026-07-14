DJI Just Dropped Its First-Ever Sale on the DJI Mic 3

You want to shoot solid video out in the field, huh? You’re never going to get it by relying upon your camera’s built-in microphone. That goes double if you’re shooting on a smartphone. You need some kind of microphone, and walking around with a boom mic dangling off the front of your rig like an angler fish isn’t always practical.

You need a wireless microphone to pair with your video rig. No, you need two, and a system that can recharge them when you’re far from an outlet. DJI has a fairly new microphone that hooks right into its ecosystem of video gear. This is the first-ever discount that we’ve seen on the DJI Mic 3 two-pack since DJI released it in August 2025. You can grab it for $219, down $40 from its normal street price of $259.

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can you hear me now?

DJI aren’t just purveyors of world-class drones (which are now, in the US, partially banned). They also make some of the best affordable video gear out there, from gimbals to action cams. Oh, and the microphones needed to complete the package.

This DJI Mic 3 bundle comes with two Mic 3s, a charging case that holds both, a receiver unit you connect to your phone or camera, power and audio cables, and four windscreens that are absolutely necessary when shooting outside. Unless you want the wind to make all your audio sound like you’re shushing your viewers, windscreens are vital. The Mic 3, with the charging case, can offer about 28 hours of total use before you run out of juice, and DJI advertises about 1,200 feet of range with a clear line of sight between the receiver and the mic.

Even an iPhone Pro can shoot impressive video; I’ve known a few professional filmmaker friends to use them in tight spots, and 28 Years Later famously used a bunch of them strung together on a rig for part of the filming. But the audio is going to sound like somebody coughing through one of those plastic children’s PlaySkool telephones if you don’t pair it with a decent mic.

more wireless mics to check out

I see the Rode Wireless Pro pop up as the most often mentioned alternative to the DJI Mic 3. They’re from an established brand loved by professionals, and they offer similar specifications to the Mic 3 with two mics, a receiver, and a smart charging case included. If you use a DJI-heavy video rig, though, the Mic 3 will integrate more smoothly and seamlessly.

Life’s a lark, right? The Hollyland Lark Max 2 has the most memorable name, to be fair. Like the Rode, it’s a fine microphone setup with the same components in this bundle, but the DJI Mid 3 will integrate more smoothly if you’re using a DJI camera.

If you’re not using much other DJI video gear and can find it on sale for cheaper, the Saramonic Ultra Wireless Lavalier Microphone is a solid third alternative to DJI’s mic.