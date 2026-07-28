This DJI Mini 4K Drone Is Nearly $100 Off

DJI is arguably the most successful maker of consumer drones in the world. That’s why it was such a shock when the U.S. government banned the introduction of any new models of foreign-made drones (basically, all drones), singling out DJI in particular. There are alternatives to DJI, but some want only the real deal. You can still buy previously authorized DJI drone models for sale. Take the DJI Mini 4K Drone. As DJI’s smallest folding drone, it’s arguably the most convenient to stash in a pack and bring with you, and it’s on sale right now for $299.

The Most convenient DJI Drone

The Mini 4K is, as you may have guessed, a particularly compact drone in DJI’s lineup. It’s not the smallest when deployed for flight, but it folds up for easy transportation and to keep the delicate propellers protected from being snapped off in a car’s backseat or a backpack

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The Mini 4K can shoot 4K video at up to 30 frames per second (fps) and fly for up to 31 minutes before you need to land it and swap the batteries. The DJI, like any half-decent drone, has a return-to-home mode that kicks in if the battery gets too low during flight or if the Mini 4K loses connection with the controller. That way it can return to you, rather than going down in an inaccessible spot, never to be seen again.

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The DJI Neo 2 is significantly lighter at around 160 grams versus the DJI Mini 4K’s 250-ish grams, and it doesn’t fold like the Mini 4K. Using a two-axis gimbal, it’s not quite as stable as the Mini 4K’s three-axis gimbal, but the tradeoff is that the Neo 2 can shoot 4K video at up to 100 fps for slow motion shots, whereas the Mini 4K is capped at 30 fps when shooting 4K. Its flight time is shorter at 19 minutes, but it has obstacle avoidance, which the Mini 4K lacks.

The DJI Flip gives a massive boost to image quality over the DJI Mini 4K and DJI Neo 2. Its sensor is 48 megapixels, the same as Mini 4 Pro, versus the others’ 12 megapixels, and the Flip’s 3-axis gimbal provides more stabilization than the Neo 2’s two-axis gimbal.

Ah, so you’ve gotten all the way down to the bottom of the article, and even the DJI Flip didn’t satisfy your hunger for high performance in your next drone purchase. The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is DJI’s best drone, and it’s $400 off right now. This is a full-sized drone, and you’ll need a bit more skill to take advantage of it, but it’s truly unmatched when it comes to a consumer drone that can take 6K HDR video at up to 60fps through a 100-megapixel camera.