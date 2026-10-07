Content Creators: DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3 4K Camera Is 10% Off Right Now

Shooting handheld video alone is a bit of a nightmare without a gimbal to smooth out the inevitable jars, vibrations, and camera lean that comes with attempting to multi-task presenting on camera and being your own camera operator. That’s why video cams aimed at one-person operations don’t look like regular cameras.

Exhibit A: the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. DJI has dominated this type of camera for years, and the Osmo Pocket 3 is on a bit of a sale right now for $395, down $44 from its $439 retail price for Best Buy’s Techtober event that runs through Sunday, October 11. (Amazon has matched the price for its Prime Big Deal Days, which runs through October 7, and Walmart followed suit, too.)

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a deal for a smooth operator

Two things make a camera like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 stand out from the sea of action cameras and handheld video cameras: the vertical grip and the stabilizing, three-axis gimbal. The gimbal keeps the camera level when your hand would otherwise tilt it, and it smoothes out movements. If you’ve ever watched video where the camera bumps along as the operator walks with it (I know you have), that’s what the gimbal largely eliminates. Footage looks more like it’s floating than being carried.

The Osmo Pocket 3 can shoot up to 120 frames per second (fps) in 4K resolution, which you can see on the 2″ color touchscreen mounted to the handle. Those who shoot vertical video for platforms such as TikTok or Instagram Reels can turn the screen 90 degrees from a horizontal landscape to a vertical one.

alternative handheld video cameras

It isn’t easy to buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 in the US since the FCC blocked DJI from selling it officially in the US, but you can still get one if you know where to look. The Osmo Pocket 4 costs a good $200 or so more than the Osmo Pocket 3. The Osmo Pocket 4 can reach 240 fps when shooting 4K video, compared to its predecessor’s 120 fps. It also comes with 107 GB of internal storage, which the earlier model lacks entirely.

Even though DJI has dominated this space, its arch-competitor Insta360 recently debuted the Insta360 Luna Ultra, which one-ups the Osmo Pocket 3 by its ability to shoot 8K video at up to 30 fps, as well as 4K resolution at up to 120 fps.

Check out our Insta360 Luna Ultra review.

Not as common as the Luna Ultra, the Insta360 Luna Pro is basically the same camera without the Ultra’s 60mm f/2.0 telephoto. It makes do with just the 20mm f/1.8 wide lens, which the Ultra also has. If you plan to shoot at a distance, get the Ultra. Its telephoto lens will maintain sharp, high-res video when you zoom in, unlike relying upon only the digital zoom of the Pro.