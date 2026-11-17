Is it 2008? With World of Warcraft: Forever and a new WoW-based Dungeons & Dragons expansion, I’m fully back in Azeroth.

Because the world of… well, World of Warcraft now officially has a D&D book, and it’s out today.

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via WOTC

D&D: World of Warcraft is a 256-page gameplay expansion for the 2024 rules, and it’s the first release in Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond line. The expansion brings Warcraft back to the tabletop for the first time in two decades, allowing you to recreate your WoW main or roll a new alt at the table.

Every Class, Plus 11 New Species

All 13 WoW classes are covered, mostly by pairing existing D&D classes with new options. Each entry points you to a Player’s Handbook class and layers WoW-flavored choices on top. And even better, the Player’s Handbook is on sale right now!

The book adds nine new and updated subclasses and more than 40 specializations, and Demon Hunter arrives as a Ranger subclass. Species grow to 16, including 11 new ones: Dracthyr, Draenei, Earthen, Forsaken, Haranir, Mechagnome, Pandaren, Tauren, Troll, Vulpera, and Worgen.

You also get 60-plus spells and 25-plus magic items, including mounts and companion creatures. (Hopefully your DM doesn’t make you grind on foot as long as we had to do back in the day.)

Dungeons, Bosses, and Factions for the DM

Game Masters get seven WoW dungeons rebuilt for tabletop, including Azjol-Nerub, Blackfathom Deeps, the Deadmines (my personal fave), Dire Maul, Onyxia’s Lair, Scarlet Monastery, and Shadowfang Keep, each with adventure hooks.

Players can also expect to come up against 50-plus new monsters, 30 dungeon bosses, and 23 factions with those highly enticing (and possibly very risky) rewards.

Where to Get It

Unsurprisingly, D&D: World of Warcraft is currently the #1 New Release in Game Pieces. When I checked from my ZIP code, Prime delivery landed Friday, November 20, so if you’re trying to play this weekend, you’re going to want to order it right now.

Add the DM Screen and Map Pack

Two add-ons are sold separately, but complete the whole WoW package.

The World of Warcraft DM Screen is a four-panel screen with Warcraft artwork for hiding your campaign plans.

The Icecrown Citadel Adventure Map Pack includes five double-sided poster maps and a digital adventure for levels 16 to 20, running from the Lower Spire to the Lich King’s Frozen Throne. And, frankly, a tabletop throwdown against the Lich King and his undead army seems pretty appropriate as we head into winter.