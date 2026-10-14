Dollar Tree Has Anthropologie Christmas Jar Glass Dupes That Are Way Cheaper (Obviously)

The annual release of holiday-themed Anthropologie Icon Juice Glasses lands like Christmas-paper-wrapped 16-ton weight every year a couple of months before Xmas. They’re festive, they’re fun, and they’re $16 a pop. More if you want one with a lid.

Like any good dupe, the Dollar Tree Christmas-Themed Jars deliver most of the swankiness at way less. If you can’t justify $16 per glass for something you’ll use one month out of the year, check out the $1.50 Dollar Tree Christmas-Themed Jars. You could buy a whole pack for the price of one Anthropologie glass.

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a proper dupe

Loading up the page I’m given the choice to buy 12, or 24, or 36, and so on. I can’t buy one or two glasses individually. Dollar Tree meekly offers a pop-up box explaining why: “Many items are shipped in cases that cannot be divided up. The bulk selling allows us to pass savings on to you.”

That’s fine. Maybe buying 12 of them will be the nudge to finally put you over the edge and throw a holiday party. Even at a full dozen, the damage comes to $18 with free shipping. That’s less than the $16 you’d spend on one similarly holiday-themed Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass, plus shipping, since Anthropologie’s free shipping doesn’t kick in until you place an order worth $50 or more.

The original from Anthropologie, $24 (each)

There are four designs of the Dollar Tree Christmas-Themed Jars, and there doesn’t appear to be a way to select which one you want. I doubt it makes a difference. If Dollar Tree makes you buy a full set of 12, I expect that you’ll receive three of each design. The four designs are Red Ribbon, Green Christmas Tree, Gingerbread Man, and Snowman. Who knows how long they’ll be available. Normally I say buy Christmas stuff right after Christmas when it’s discounted and cheap, but I don’t know how much cheaper these could realistically get.