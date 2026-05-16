We All Know Doomscrolling Ruins Sleep—Here’s How to Undo the Damage

Everyone knows the lie. You get into bed, open your phone for “literally two minutes,” and suddenly you’re 50 TikToks deep into conspiracy theories, economic panic, and war updates. Then you look at the clock and it’s somehow 2:13 a.m.

Doomscrolling has become such a normal part of nightly life that people barely question it anymore, even though sleep researchers have been warning for years that nighttime scrolling is wrecking our ability to properly shut down. And Americans are feeling it. According to the CDC, one in three adults are already struggling with sleep deprivation, which is a pretty alarming number, while multiple studies have linked nighttime screen use to delayed melatonin production, lower sleep quality, and increased insomnia symptoms.

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The real issue is that your brain never actually gets a chance to cool off before bed. Doomscrolling basically traps your nervous system in a weird hyper-alert mode right before sleep. Your body is technically in bed, but mentally you’re still out there collecting stress.

Sleep researchers have found that phones and late night screen exposure can interfere with melatonin production and overall sleep quality. But really, the content itself feels just as bad sometimes. It’s hard to fall asleep peacefully after spending an hour feeding your brain anxiety and stimulation right up until the moment your head hits the pillow. And the worse your sleep gets, the easier it is to fall back into the same habit the next night. Tired people scroll more. People scroll because they’re stressed. Then they stay awake longer getting even more stressed out by what they’re scrolling through. It’s a pretty miserable loop.

Part of why doomscrolling feels impossible to quit is because apps are built to keep people emotionally locked into these addicting algorithms. You open TikTok or Instagram for one harmless video and somehow end up absorbing an entire night’s worth of bad news, rage bait, conspiracy theories, relationship discourse, and recession panic before you even realize how long you’ve been staring at your screen.

People are trying to offset that overstimulation with stricter nighttime routines, magnesium supplements, white noise machines, sleep masks, and sleep gummies. Sleep-focused products have exploded lately for a reason. A lot of people are basically trying to sedate themselves after marinating in stress online for hours.

That’s where products like Oola fit. Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies‘ hemp-based formula doesn’t rely heavily on melatonin. Its blend of ingredients is intended to help calm the body and make it easier to actually settle down at night, especially after spending the evening overstimulated and glued to a screen.

Before you consume anything, it’s worth noting: these gummies aren’t candy, and they’re definitely not for kids. For good measure always check labels for edibles, follow the recommended serving, and make sure you actually know what you’re taking before you pop anything.

But still, no gummy is going to magically stop you from doomscrolling on your phone, especially with your face six inches away from a bright LED screen. Sleep experts consistently recommend boring advice because it works: lower nighttime screen exposure, stop scrolling earlier, dim lights, and give your brain some separation from the internet before trying to sleep. Unfortunately, that’s probably harder than ever now that everyone carries a personalized anxiety machine in their pocket 24/7.