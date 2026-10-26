Dumb and Cheap: Compliments for the Dumb.co Dumbphone 2

One of the few instances in life in which it’s complimentary to call something dumb is when you’re speaking of a dumbphone. What’s a dumbphone? It’s the antithesis of the smartphone, or what we used to just call a “cell phone” back before 2010 or so. Connected to the internet, but not so connected that it grasps for our attention with a slew of unrestricted apps and maintains a death grip on it to our detriment.

Now there are all sorts of dumbphones hitting the market, and the field is more varied and exciting these days than the staid, homogenous smartphone market. Enter the Dumb.co Dumbphone 2. It’s a flip phone. It’s a dumbphone. It’s $20. Yes, we may all be living in the late last century, and everything since has been a collective dream from a nasty knock on the head with a coconut.

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the dumb.co dumbphone 2 at a glance

the sticker on the back of the dumbphone 2 – Credit: Matt jancer

It doesn’t get any cheaper than this. Really. Retailing for $20, it’s so cheap it’s, well, dumb. Even if you bought an actual, 20-year-old dumb flip phone from the Aughts on eBay, you’d be paying more than this brand-new dumbphone made to work with T-Mobile’s 4G LTE cellular network, along with Uber, Maps, Spotify, and Apple Music.

pros and cons

Pros

Stupid cheap

Has music, navigation, and texting apps

Syncs contacts and phone number from your existing phone for texting/calls

Cons

T-Mobile only

Covered in stickers, but at least they come off

how we tested

The best way to test a dumbphone is to go out into the world exactly as before. No changes in routine or fancy just-in-case preparing yourself with physical maps or directions written on a Post-It. You just use the phone as it is, sink or swim.

the dumb.co dumbphone 2

the top of the closed dumbphone 2 – Credit: Matt jancer

Having been just old enough to remember the height of flip phones, when my parents had ones like the Motorola Star-TAC, I can say that the Dumbphone 2 feels exactly the right sort of plasticky as an old-fashioned, Y2K-era flip phone. These things felt a little clunky and not particularly high-quality. Being a modified TCL Flip 2, the Dumbphone 2 feels a bit more solid than the old flip phones. I’m also not a fan of the textured case. It helps keep dirty, sweaty hands from fumbling the phone onto the ground or down into an open sewer like a Charlie Chaplin figure, but it’s just personal preference.

Leaning into its charming, goofy marketing, the phone comes with two stickers on it. One says Dumb.co in a ’90s-esque font that actually doesn’t look too different from the VICE logo. The other sticker is a hand-drawn duck. That’s Dumb.co’s logo. It’s fun and injects some whimsy into what’d otherwise be a boring and buttoned-down device. If it’s not your cup of tea, you can peel the stickers off. Any leftover residue can be removed by Goo Gone. Just be careful with it around the buttons and screens.

Apps Galore

The Dumbphone 2 may be a big, ol’ dummy that doesn’t allow you to go onto an app store and download whatever you like, but it comes with a few familiar apps. Uber, Maps, Spotify, Apple Music, WhatsApp, and Signal should help ease you from the smartphone to the dumbphone world. These apps aren’t the kind of addictive ones that people usually flee from when they give up their smartphones.

There are also the usual tool apps that have made our phones, dumb or smart, into electronic Swiss Army Knives. There’s a camera, alarm, weather, notes, audio recorder, calculator, and an app for listening to podcasts. It even has the game Snake, one of the original cell phone games that damn near all of us played before phones got smart and games got smarter.

What the Dumbphone 2 doesn’t have, and which allows it to remain a dumbphone rather than just a flip phone with a bunch of apps, are the addictive apps. There’s no social media on the Dumbphone 2, so don’t buy it expecting to log onto TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Texting and Using the Network

satisfyingly tactile, light-up buttons for dark spaces – Credit: Matt jancer

The Dumbphone 2 works only on T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network, so if you’re not already a T-Mobile customer, you’re going to be. Plans start at $15 per month, which is damn cheap, and you have to sign up for at least four months at the get-go. It works in most of the US, including Puerto Rico, but not Alaska. Zipping out of the country means that the Dumbphone 2 won’t work, since it’s not functional internationally. Dumb.co puts the qualifier “yet,” so maybe that will change in the future, but I wouldn’t buy the phone counting on it happening.

Those who want to port their number to the Dumbphone 2 and ditch the smartphone entirely can do so, and those who want to keep their smartphone can maintain that number on the Android or iPhone and just sync its contacts from the smartphone, and the Dumbphone 2 lets you text people from your existing phone number to iMessage, Google Message, WhatsApp, and Signal. Perfect for those who want a dumbphone, but who also want to keep their smartphone handy some of the time.

alternative dumbphones we like

The Light Phone III impressed the hell out of me. I’d tested the Light Phone II the year prior, and the latest model gave up none of its predecessor’s excellent build quality. The Light Phone is a beauty to behold. Sold, attractive, and distinctive looking, it’s a dumbphone that packs many of the same tools that make a smartphone into a digital Swiss Army Knife, minus the unrestricted app store, internet browser, and social media. Of all phones, dumb or smart, it was one of the most satisfying to hold in my hand and use.

Check out our Lightphone III review.

When I reviewed the Punkt MP02 I called it a button masher’s dream phone. It’s a clever, reasonably fast dumbphone that swerves away from the current trend of dumbphones that mimic smartphones by being all touchscreen, but also without being a flip phone. It’s what we used to call a candybar phone. And those buttons? They’re really satisfying to use.

Take a look at our Punkt MP02 review.

is it a dumbphone or a flip phone?

Both. Imagine a Venn diagram. One circle is dumbphone, and the other is flip phone. The Dumb.co Dumbphone 2 occupies the overlapping center. It’s where a lot of flip phones, basically all of them, reside. Most flip phones are dumbphones because that’s the nature of the format. But not all dumbphones are flip phones. Most of the best dumbphones mimic the smartphone’s format, with color touchscreens and apps, however curated and selective they are.

The Dumbphone 2, despite its name, stretches the bounds of its inclusion in the dumbphone circle because it has Spotify, Apple Music, Uber, and the like, but the important distinction that keeps it a dumbphone in my book is that it doesn’t feature social media apps. The Dumbphone 2 is a flip phone that’s also a dumbphone.

Can you take dumbphones from one network to another?

the text looks a bit more pixelated in real life than in photos – Credit: Matt jancer

If they work with the new network’s cellular infrastructure, sure. Most dumbphones and flip phones I come across aren’t locked to one cellular provider in the traditional sense. The Dumb.co Dumbphone 2 only works with T-Mobile, though. If you don’t want to use T-Mobile, you’ll have to find another dumbphone. Most aren’t as restrictive or choosy in their networks, although few work with as many networks as a typical brand-name smartphone.

the bottom line

Dumb.co takes a confident swing by naming its latest dumbphone the Dumbphone 2. It’s like Chevrolet coming out with a new pickup just called the Truck. Is it good enough to hold that mantle? It’s not a high-end dumbphone. In fact it’s as cheap as a brick (but not a Brick, if you know what I’m saying). But for $20 and with hardware by TCL, it’s a damn strong value.