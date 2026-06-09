Now Your Dad Can Smell Exactly Like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Father’s Day gifts are hit or miss. You either have a dad who “doesn’t want anything” (unless it’s a good bottle of liquor or a joint), or would honestly rather just sit in his recliner for the day without interruption.

But if the dad in question is a fan of wrestling, action movies, being jacked, and/or smelling good, former pro wrestler-turned-bald-guy-peddling-hair-products, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new fragrances via his luxury line, Papatui, are a solid bet. That’s equal parts “WTF” and… actually an affordable and useful Father’s Day gift. Hear us out.

Videos by VICE

Make dad feel (and smell) like a “father king”

Shopping Papatui is for those who want to go all out for the men in their lives without breaking the bank any further than they already have. Ironically, the brand name means “father king,” making it an intentional gift (that you can afford).

If you’re thinking, “What the hell does ‘The Rock’ know about cologne?” Don’t worry. His affinity for smelling—and looking—good AF was matched with the industry’s best, Frank Voelkl and Jérôme Epinette. In total, they have over 40 years of experience as the fragrance industry’s best. It took two years to craft and 170 prototypes, specifically because of its $40 price tag when it’s worth well over $100. The result? A price that doesn’t make you roll your eyes and actually lasts all day long and then some.

Three Scents to choose from (or get ’em all)

The new release comes with three new colognes, each with its own personality. (Petition for every shopping experience to hit like this so Father’s Day shopping takes 2 seconds instead of a million).

Smoke & Bourbon, aka P-21, is for the mysterious guy who seems to dad just right. Up at 5am every day, gym bag lives in the trunk, and his lady? Spicy and always taken care of. It’s a smoldering, warm, and edible scent that the women in his life will def appreciate.

Or, cop him P-01, which is like a breath of fresh air in cologne form. Think: crisp apple, bergamot, cardamom, and everything refreshing in between.

Is he a matcha drinker? Earthy? Up early on the weekends with a hike or long-distance bike ride in mind? Papatui’s P-07 is the perfect match to his rugged, yet intentional lifestyle with notes of patchouli and vetiver. But maybe skip it on the hike, though.

Still stuck? You can shop Papatui’s discovery set with all three for only $20 and help the men in your life perfect their routine without the violating cost that comes with good cologne.