DXRacer’s TIDAL Gaming Desk Is Thoughtfully Designed—Just Don’t Buy the Small-Space Hype

Most gaming desks are built for one of two people: someone with a whole spare room for a battlestation, or someone who doesn’t care much for how it looks (as long as it’s functional enough).

DXRacer’s TIDAL Series tries to split the difference as a sit-to-stand desk that’s built for “tiny homes and small spaces,” while still stacking in the RGB (obviously), cable management, and personalized flex gaming-desk shoppers want.

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I tested the Regular/L version, the smaller of TIDAL’s two footprints, through a full assembly, extended daily use of gaming, working, reviewing other products on top of it… and, eventually, a full handoff to my son for his own room.

A Great Standing Desk That Might Out-Size Your Room

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The DXRacer TIDAL (Regular/L) nails almost everything a gaming desk should get right, with a control panel with swappable keycaps instead of a boring row of plastic buttons, RGB lighting that can shut all the way off, a smooth (and quiet) stand-to-sit function, and cable management that’s surprisingly efficient and good at actually hiding my embarrassing assortment of cables. The catch isn’t the build, though. It’s the footprint. At 47 inches wide and 30 inches deep, this really isn’t a desk for a cramped bedroom. The size claims marketed for the desk feel a bit more optimistic than what they should be.

Pros & Cons

The Good

Swappable keycaps on the control panel instead of flat touch buttons, whis is a small detail that makes the desk feel more personal

The power button lives at the base of the leg, not on the desktop panel, keeping cable runs cleaner

RGB lighting can be switched all the way off, not just dimmed to a ghost glow

The bendable, fold-into-place cable holder actually works, and looks better than you might think it would

Built-in anti-collision auto-reverse and a child lock, which is useful once the desk ends up in a kid’s room

The Bad

It’s a big desk… at least, it’s a lot of desk for a studio apartment despite the “built for small spaces” pitch

The backlit control panel can’t go fully dark on its own—turning off the RGB still leaves the panel lit unless you power the whole desk down

How I Tested the DXRacer TIDAL

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I assembled the Regular/L with the help of my 7-year-old. It’s not a complicated build, but there are enough steps (legs, cable tray, control panel, desktop) with enough screws to be screwed that it took a solid hour to complete.

From there, I used the desk daily for desk work (using my laptop and dual-monitor setup), gaming, and holding boxes of other products I was reviewing… plus the usual water bottle and coffee cup clutter. I ran the RGB and control panel through their full range of settings, tested height adjustment sitting and standing, and eventually put the desk through its now-permanent second life in my son’s room, where it now doubles as homework space and a LEGO table.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the DXRacer TIDAL

Assembly and Everyday Design

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Setup asks more of you than a desk that just needs legs screwed on, but nothing about it is confusing. It’s just time-consuming, the way anything with a cable tray and a motorized column tends to be. No surprises there.

Once it’s together, the small design choices stand out. The keycap-style control panel is the best example. Instead of a flat membrane panel, DXRacer gave TIDAL swappable keycaps, which sounds like a gimmick until you’re using it daily and realize how much nicer tactile buttons feel than a touch panel. It literally filled me with glee. Now, I’m planning to swap the stock caps for LEGO- or Pokemon-style caps, since the desk is now (literally) propping up my son’s LEGO habit.

Cable management is also on point. The power button at the base of the leg, instead of on the desktop panel, keeps that area cleaner, and the bendable cable holder/basket—which I assumed would be a flimsy afterthought—folds into place and hides cable slack better than I could have imagined. Combined with the RGB accents (nine lighting modes, and a true off switch), it’s a desk that plays the part of a gamer just getting started on their gaming or livestreaming journey.

Living With the Size

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The one place TIDAL’s marketing oversells itself is size. DXRacer pitches the desk for small spaces, but the Regular/L’s depth is pretty substantial. It’s deep enough to hold multiple monitors, a laptop, a keyboard and mouse atop an oversized mousepad, review products, and a drink of choice, with room to spare. That’s a massive win if you want one desk to do everything!

But it’s also more desk than a small apartment or dorm room needs. In fact, upon putting the desk in my son’s room, we determined that we needed to rearrange his furniture (bed and storage/shelves) to fit it. It might be overkill on paper for a first “real” desk, but between homework and an active LEGO phase, he’s putting every inch to work.

Alternatives to the DXRacer TIDAL You Might Also Like

If TIDAL’s footprint is more than you need, here are a couple other options that are worth a look:

You Might Be Wondering…

Is the DXRacer TIDAL Good for Small Spaces?

It depends on what “small” means to you. DXRacer markets TIDAL as built for small spaces, and the Regular/L is the more compact of its two sizes, but at 47 inches wide and 30 inches deep, it’s still a relatively big piece of furniture—bigger than what comfortably fits a tight dorm room or studio apartment corner, at least. If your space is tiny, measure your footprint first before buying, rather than trusting the marketing copy.

How Much Weight Can the DXRacer TIDAL Hold?

110 pounds, which is plenty for a couple of monitors, a laptop, and standard peripherals, though if you’re planning to mount a full tower PC and multiple monitor arms on it, you may need to adjust your search needs in a desk.

Measure Twice Before You Buy

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The DXRacer TIDAL Regular/L is one of the more thoughtfully designed gaming desks I’ve used with the keycap control panel, true-off RGB, and functional cable management that make it feel like an intentionally designed desk.

It’s a great pick for anyone who wants a deep, sturdy surface with room for a full setup and doesn’t mind the footprint. It’s a tougher sell, though, if you’re working with a small room, despite the marketing. Size up your space before you size up your desk.

Mine is now doing a second tour of duty as a kid’s LEGO table. It’s holding up just fine, and I have no doubts it will continue to do so for a long time.