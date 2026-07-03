These Dyson Airwrap Dupes Won’t Obliterate Your Budget

As a relatively short-haired fella, I was unprepared for the level of universal adulation showered upon the Dyson Airwrap when it was released back in 2018. Friends who used it absolutely loved it. Well, everything except the price. At $500 on a good day, when it’s on sale, it’s an investment. Amazon’s got a bunch of dupes that promise to do the same job for cheaper. Here are some of those that seem the most beloved by customers.

Dyson Airwrap Dupes

Cheap Airwrap Dupe: 7MAGIC 7-in-1 Hot Air Styler

The 7MAGIC 7-in-1 Hot Air Styler is already a cheap date at $130, but right now it’s on sale for $110, making this combination hair dryer/curling wand/styling brush a fraction of the Dyson Airwrap’s asking price. For that you get four heat settings (cool, plus 140, 176, and 212 degrees) and three speed levels. Nearly 3,000 happy Amazon customers make this one of the top-selling and best-rated Airwrap dupes.

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The Name-Brand Dupe: Shark FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler and Drying System

Ok, so if something is from a major competing brand, is it a dupe? In fairness I’d say it is, since who are we to judge which brands get put into a separate bucket. They’re all not Dyson. The Shark FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler & Drying System is by the major brand Shark, which has been a household name making vacuum cleaners and fans for years. It’s not as cheap as some of these dupes from more unfamiliar names, but the FlexStyle is a popular Airwrap alternative from a major brand that’s still less than half the asking price of the Dyson.

Another Budget Alternative: Mythsight StyleVibe 6-in-1 Air Styler

The Mythsight StyleVibe 6-in-1 Air Styler is down to (slightly) under $100 on this deal. It doesn’t have the number of reviews as the 7Magic, but it has the same powerful airflow of 28m/s and comes in at $20 cheaper.

Good for Travel: Ella Bella 6 in 1 Professional Hot Air Styler

The Ella Bella 6 in 1 Professional Hot Air Styler isn’t on sale right now—whomp whomp—but it’s a solid option if you’re looking for a cheap Dyson Airwrap alternative for tossing into a suitcase as you head off on a trip. In all fairness to the 7Magic, the Ella Bella isn’t the only one that comes with a hard-sided travel case, but we particularly like how the Ella Bella’s is organized and laid out. The hard sides will keep those baggage handlers at the airport from crushing your stuff—at least, the Ella Bella.

About the Original Dyson Airwrap

All right, all right. You made it all the way down to the end of the article, and you’re still undecided, huh? Perhaps you’ve pinched enough pennies to justify buying the real thing. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler is no budget buy at $710, and it’s certainly not a dupe of itself, but here’s the beloved original if only an Airwrap with the Dyson branding scrawled on it will suffice.

What Makes a Good Dyson Airwrap Dupe?

Calling something a “Dyson Airwrap dupe” is easy. Actually earning the title? That’s a little harder. Plenty of hot-air stylers promise salon-worthy blowouts and bouncy curls, but if they don’t capture what makes the Airwrap such a cult favorite, they’re really just hair tools with good marketing.

Here’s what separates a legitimate Airwrap alternative from the pretenders:

Coanda-style airflow: The best dupes use high-speed airflow to automatically wrap hair around the barrel instead of making you do all the work yourself.

The best dupes use high-speed airflow to automatically wrap hair around the barrel instead of making you do all the work yourself. Multiple styling attachments: A real Airwrap replacement should do more than curl. Look for brushes, smoothing attachments, dryers, and volumizers that can replace a drawer full of styling tools.

A real Airwrap replacement should do more than curl. Look for brushes, smoothing attachments, dryers, and volumizers that can replace a drawer full of styling tools. Less heat, more airflow: The goal is to style your hair—not scorch it. The best tools rely on powerful airflow and smart heat settings to minimize damage.

The goal is to style your hair—not scorch it. The best tools rely on powerful airflow and smart heat settings to minimize damage. Curls that actually last: Anyone can fake a curl for five minutes. The real test is whether your waves survive the commute, happy hour, or a humid summer day.

Anyone can fake a curl for five minutes. The real test is whether your waves survive the commute, happy hour, or a humid summer day. Enough motor power for your hair type: Fine hair is one thing. Thick, curly, or long hair demands a motor with enough airflow to style efficiently without endless passes.

Fine hair is one thing. Thick, curly, or long hair demands a motor with enough airflow to style efficiently without endless passes. Good value: A dupe doesn’t have to outperform the Airwrap. It just has to deliver a surprisingly similar experience without the eye-watering price tag.

At the end of the day, the best Dyson Airwrap dupes aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel. They’re trying to deliver the same effortless styling, versatile attachments, and healthy-looking results that made the Airwrap famous, just without making your bank account cry.