e10 Labs’ Odin Is the Vape for People Who Hate Prep Work

I usually have mixed feelings about closed-loop weed devices. On one hand, I like options. I like choosing my flower, my concentrate, my temperature, my glass, and whatever little ritual makes the sesh feel like mine. On the other hand, sometimes I don’t want weed to require a prep station. That is where the e10 Labs Odin comes in.

e10 Lab’s Odin is a pocket-sized vaporizer built for e10 Labs’ own pre-dosed pairings. You’re not grinding flower into it and you’re not loading dabs in a chamber. You insert a compatible, pre-filled stick, choose one of three heat settings, wait for it to vibrate, and inhale.

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The closed-loop part is important to note. Odin only works with e10 Labs’ compatible sticks, including Stelo (Nano Joints) and Dab Sticks. That’s a limitation if you want an open dry herb vape where you can use any flower or concentrate you have lying around. But if you want cannabis consumption to feel cleaner, easier, and extremely beginner-friendly, the closed system starts to fit in.

For this review, I’m focusing mostly on the Stelo (Nano Joint) inserts, because that’s the widely available option and the one that makes Odin feel most different from a normal vape. Stelo sticks are made with THCA flower and selected terpenes, designed for mood-based effects like Relax, Uplift, Calm, Relief, Focus, and Stimulate. The Stelo pack is intended for the Odin, which uses heat-not-burn technology to activate the flower without combustion.

The Dab Sticks were obviously my favorite, but they’re only available in California. So if you’re in the state, definitely check out how easy dabbing becomes with e10’s Dab Sticks. These are compatible glass tubes already loaded with a dab that’s been portioned out to 0.1g of rosin, or a single dab serving. And the concept with the Stelo, flower-filled sticks is the same with about 0.2g of flower in each.

So the result is not exactly a dry herb vape, not exactly a joint, and not exactly a dab pen. It’s more like a tiny pre-packed flower session that does not ask you to own a grinder, rolling papers, or a torch.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Hot TakeS

The e10 Labs Odin is best understood as a convenience device. It’s not trying to replace a high-end open dry herb vape or a full dab setup, or even a more elaborate e-rig. It’s trying to make flower and concentrate sessions feel as easy as inserting a stick and pressing a button. This is the type of device I’d hand to my mom and not worry about her getting blasted.

At $89.99, the Odin is relatively affordable for a rechargeable vaporizer, and it comes in three colors: Astral Black, Cosmic Blue, and Electric Lilac. It has three temperature settings, USB-C charging, an aluminum finish, and a pocket-sized body that is around four inches long.

The main reason to buy it is for the no-brainer use. The Stelo sticks are pre-dosed, mood-based, and made with THCA flower. They let Odin function like a very easy flower vaporizer without grinding, packing, rolling, or combusting anything. If you live in a market where Dab Sticks are available, Odin can also become one of the most beginner-friendly ways to try a dab because there is no torch, rig, or loading tool involved.

Best for: Canna-curious consumers who want a no-prep, closed-loop vaporizer

Canna-curious consumers who want a no-prep, closed-loop vaporizer Not best for: People who want to use their own flower, carts, or concentrates

People who want to use their own flower, carts, or concentrates Best feature: Stelo sticks and Dab Sticks make vaping almost idiot-proof

Stelo sticks and Dab Sticks make vaping almost idiot-proof Biggest drawback: Closed-loop design means you are locked into e10 Labs’ compatible sticks

Closed-loop design means you are locked into e10 Labs’ compatible sticks Bottom line: Odin is a smart little device if you want the easiest possible way to vape pre-dosed flower or dab sticks.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Is E10 Labs Odin and Who Is It For?

The Odin is a closed-loop, heat-not-burn vaporizer made for e10 Labs’ pre-dosed sticks. That means it’s not an open chamber device. You don’t load loose flower into it, and you don’t scoop concentrate into a bowl. You use compatible pre-filled pairings from e10 Labs, insert one into the heating chamber, pick a temperature, and start the session.

e10 describes Odin as a portable device for flower and concentrates, using advanced air-based heating to deliver vapor without torches, extra tools, or combustion. The company specifically lists Stelo, Nano Joints, and Dab Sticks as compatible products.

That makes Odin a little weird in a good way. Most devices make you pick a lane: dry herb vape, dab pen, cart battery, disposable, or e-rig. Odin is built around the stick format instead. With Stelo, it behaves like a pre-packed flower vape. With Dab Sticks, where available, it behaves more like a pre-portioned dab experience. That flexibility is useful, but only inside e10’s ecosystem.

Odin is best for people who want flower without the flower chores. No grinding, no packing, no rolling, no ash, and no guessing how much to use. It is also a strong option for beginners, because the device removes a lot of the usual ways people mess up flower vaping or dabbing. (Check out my beginner’s guide on how to dab here.)

It isn’t for people who want full control. If you already have favorite flower strains, rosin, a grinder, a Puffco, a banger setup, and strong opinions about temperature curves, Odin may feel too locked down. But if you want a clean, simple, pre-dosed session that works the same way every time, that’s the exact intention here.

How I Tested E10 Labs Odin

I tested Odin primarily with two full Dab Sticks on my Twitch livestream, but I also hit the Stelo sticks a couple times afterwards. My first impressions focused on how easy the device was to use, how the sticks tasted, and how smooth the vapor felt. I also wanted to see if the mood-based Stelo lineup matched up to its intentions.

I looked at the device as a closed-loop system because Odin’s value is not just the hardware. It depends on if the sticks are easy to use, if the session feels consistent, and if the tradeoff of being locked into e10’s ecosystem feels worth it.

If you are in California and can access Dab Sticks, that is where the Odin simplifies things even further. Dab Sticks make the device one of the least intimidating ways to try concentrates because you are not touching a torch, loading a chamber, or trying to eyeball a grain-of-rice-sized dab while already too high.

Stelo steals the Show

Stelo is what sets Odin apart from a typical dry herb vape device. Each Stelo (10-pack or 20-pack) is made with sun-grown, full-spectrum hemp flower and a custom terpene blend, and e10 positions the lineup around mood-based use cases. The sticks are designed for Odin’s “heat-not-burn” system, which activates the flower without directly burning it.

The Stelo offers a more CBD-forward flower sesh for people who want the ritual and terpene experience of flower without rolling or smoking something high-THC or THCA. It kind of replaces cigarette smoking in a way. The pre-dosed format makes it easy to treat each stick like a small and contained sesh that’s more like a slow burning cigarette rather than a fat joint.

The six Stelo options are mood-based:

Relax: Unwinding at the end of the day. Myrcene for relaxation and sleep-supportive effects.

Uplift: Daytime mood and productivity. Blend for creativity, productivity, and managing the intensity of the day, with low myrcene and high limonene.

Calm: Coming back down after a long day. Berry and grape aromas, with myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene, and linalool.

Relief: Comfort-focused sessions. Linalool and myrcene for body-centered relief.

Focus: Alertness, focus, and creativity. Limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene.

Stimulate: More sensual, mood-forward. Sweet bubblegum, cherry, and lavender aromas.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

Vapor Quality & Sesh Experience

The Odin is very smooth because it’s not asking you to do shit. You’re not packing a bowl too tightly, grinding flower too fine, or wondering if the chamber is even heating up. The stick format takes all that out of your hands.

This has three temperature settings that let you choose between lighter, flavor-forward vapor and more intense hits. The official temperature ranges are:

Level 1: 446°F–545°F

For most flavor and lighter use.

446°F–545°F For most flavor and lighter use. Level 2: 464°F–563°F

Probably the everyday sweet spot.

464°F–563°F Probably the everyday sweet spot. Level 3: 482°F–581°F

Stronger hits and bigger vapor, but less flavor.

Compared with a traditional dry herb vape, Odin feels less customizable but much easier. Compared with dabbing, it feels cleaner and simpler.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How to Use e10 Labs Odin

Odin is simple with just one button, but there are a few things to know.

You twist open the dust-proof cover on the top, choose your temperature while the device is off, insert a compatible Stelo or Dab Stick, then hold the button for five seconds to start the session. The device vibrates when it starts heating and again when it reaches temperature. Each session lasts about three and a half minutes, with a warning vibration during the final 30 seconds.

The biggest safety note is heat. Once the device is on, do not remove the stick mid-session. e10 specifically warns that the inserted end gets extremely hot and can cause burns. Wait for the session to end and the stick to cool before removing it.

Cleaning, Charging, & Battery Life

One of the best things about Odin is that it doesn’t require much cleaning compared with most flower vapes or dab pens. Since the flower or concentrate is contained in the stick, the device is not getting coated with loose herb or reclaim every session.

That said, you should still keep the heating chamber clean. e10 recommends waiting at least five minutes after a session for the device to cool, then using isopropyl-soaked cotton swabs to clean residue in the heating chamber every few sessions.

The battery charges through a convenient USB-C. You can check battery status with one button press: three lights means more than 60%, two lights means 30–60%, and one light means under 30%.

Odin vs. Dry Herb Vapes & Dab Pens

The Odin is meant to be easy AF for anyone who knows how to click a button.

But with other dry herb vapes, you can choose any flower, grind it how you want, and pack it how you want. Odin trades that flexibility for simplicity and convenience. The Stelo sticks are pre-dosed with flower and it does hit like most dry herb in vapes.

The same is true with concentrates. A regular dab pen or e-rig gives you more freedom to use your own extracts. Odin’s Dab Sticks make the process much easier, especially for beginners, but only where those sticks are available.

If you want maximum control, Odin is not the one. If you want maximum ease, Odin is it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Is the e10 Labs Odin Worth It?

The e10 Labs Odin is worth it if you want a simple, closed-loop device for pre-dosed flower sticks, and in select markets, rosin sticks. The hardware is affordable, pocket-sized, and beginner-friendly, and the Stelo lineup gives it a clear wellness-flower angle that is easy to shop.

It’s not worth it if you hate closed systems. If you want to use your own flower or concentrate, buy an open dry herb vape or dab pen. Odin is designed for e10 Labs’ ecosystem, and that’s either the convenience or the catch, depending on what kind of consumer you are.

For me, Odin makes the most sense as a Stelo and Dab Stick device for total beginners. Basically, sticks that make vaporizing flower or dabs almost as easy as hitting a pen.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Related reading: PAX FLOW Is the First Dry Herb Vape That Didn’t Give Me a Headache