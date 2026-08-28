Here Are the Most Worthy Earbuds and Headphones for Runners, Travelers, and Side Sleepers in 2026

We’re drowning in quality earbud and headphone choices. Having just stepped off a plane where they were offering free headphones that look like they were made for children in the 1990s, I’m grateful for the wide selection of far more impressive ‘buds made by names like Beats, Bose, Apple, Google, and the like.

These are just a sampling—admittedly, a large sampling—of the ones that most impress us. There’s something for everyone: Apple diehards, gym rats, runners, side sleepers, travelers, and audiophiles. And if you’re looking for wired earbuds and headphones, we’ve got an overview of that, too.

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all-purpose earbuds

If you’re an Android user and envy the easy syncing of AirPods with iPhones, check these out. Google is the steward of the Android operating system, and so the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 pair with Android devices in a smooth, no-brainer sort of way.

The Bose QuietComfort True Wireless are half the cost of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but they too incorporate ANC to block out loud surroundings. You can customize the fit to dial in the comfort level.

You knew we were going to mention the Apple AirPods Pro 3. Their ANC (active noise cancellation) is pretty damn effective, the sound quality is good, and they pair so easily with Apple devices that they make everything else look like a headache by comparison.

for Runners and Gym rats

Even though I wear AirPods Pros in the gym because I have them already, the damn things occasionally take a tumble out of my ears when I lie down for bench presses. That’s annoying in the gym, but potentially disastrous if you’re running because they could bounce into a drain or disappear into tall grass. The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 use the same H2 chip and ANC as Apple’s AirPods Pro, but the clip over the ear kept them ultra secure on my ears when I tried them. These won’t budge, no matter how hard you run.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

One look at the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 and you just know it’d take getting sucked up into a Wizard of Oz-style tornado to tear those things off your noggin. Maybe you’re into trail running and bounding over rough terrain. With a band that goes all the way around the back of the head, these aren’t budging, no matter how active you are.

They put Epic right in the name of the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3. That’s a hefty expectation to live up to. JLab is known for their budget earbuds, and these are JLab’s best that feature an over-the-ear hook like the Beats Powerbeats.

earbuds to put you in snoozeland

Earbuds for side sleepers are made especially for more comfort when resting your head on the pillow. Falling asleep with a pair of regular, old AirPods in your ears is hellish if you turn your head over during your sleep. The Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 last for 14 hours on a charge, letting you pipe sweet white noise in your ears as you doze off.

The Anker Soundcore Sleep A30 Special add ANC for improved noise blocking over the A20, which rely solely upon passive noise blocking of plugging up your ear canals. Those trying to sleep in especially noisy environments, such as on an airplane or in a hostel, should upgrade to the quieter A30 Specials.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 have a neat trick. On their own they carry enough charge for 10 hours of use, which should be enough for most people’s nights. But if you forget to charge them or are lying in bed sick, the Ozlo’s charging case acts like a bridge between them and your smartphone that sends an extra efficient audio signal to stretch the Sleepbuds 2s’ runtime. Your phone just has to be within 30 feet of the earbuds and the charging case within 10 feet.

audiophile candy

As impressive as some earbuds’ audio quality is these days, upgrading to over-the-ear headphones provides more noise cancellation and, typically, better sound quality because they’re better able to isolate your ears from surrounding noise. Just ask the hordes of people walking around with a pair of Beats Studio Pro resting around their necks.

The Beats Solo 4 are a more affordable entry point into Beats’ headphones at $150. They lack ANC, but they’ll passively block more sound than a pair of earbuds would, since the earcups’ seal around the ears isolate you from sound more effectively.

Just like with the AirPods earbuds, the Apple AirPods Max 2 pair exceptionally easily with any Apple device, not just iPhones. They’re not cheap, but these are Apple’s best headphones. If the price is a bit too much to stomach, you can save $100 by choosing their predecessor, the AirPods Max, which remain on sale.